Stericycle Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL):

-Earnings: $26.1 million in Q1 vs. -$20.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.28 in Q1 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.9 million or $0.71 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.59 per share -Revenue: $668.0 million in Q1 vs. $785.0 million in the same period last year.

