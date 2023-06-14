Stericycle Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SRCL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.20, changing hands as high as $47.28 per share. Stericycle Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRCL's low point in its 52 week range is $39.63 per share, with $56.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.