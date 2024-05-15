Stereotaxis (STXS) Inks Deal to Buy Access Point Technologies

Stereotaxis STXS, a global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, has announced its definitive agreement to acquire Access Point Technologies EP ("APT"), a developer of innovative electrophysiology catheters. This strategic move is poised to significantly enhance Stereotaxis' capabilities in advancing the treatment of complex arrhythmias and promoting the adoption of robotics in endovascular surgery.

The acquisition deal includes upfront and contingent payments based on key regulatory and commercial milestones, all payable in Stereotaxis common stock. Stereotaxis estimates that APT will contribute approximately $5 million in annual revenues in the first year post acquisition, further bolstering its financial outlook. The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

Price Performance

The stock has risen 19.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.1% increase. The S&P 500 Index has jumped 9.7% in the same period.



Deal to Enhance Stereotaxis' Competitive Edge

The acquisition of APT will provide Stereotaxis with crucial catheter development and manufacturing capabilities, thus aligning with its commitment to drive innovation in the field of electrophysiology. With APT's portfolio of high-quality diagnostic catheters designed for cardiac ablation procedures, Stereotaxis will gain access to cutting-edge technology that offers clinical value to patients and physicians, particularly in challenging and complex arrhythmias.

The deal will not only provide Stereotaxis with advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities but also strengthen its competitive position in the rapidly evolving field of electrophysiology. By integrating APT's expertise into its operations, Stereotaxis is well-positioned to drive significant innovations that improve patient outcomes and transform endovascular surgery through robotics.

Notable Developments

Last month, Stereotaxis reported first-quarter results, which reflected continued growth in revenues. The rise in sales was primarily driven by higher system placements. Moreover, an increase in system backlog with two Genesis systems orders is likely to boost revenues in the upcoming quarters.

In March, the company announced the regulatory submissions for the MAGiC catheter, which is seeking marketing clearance in Europe and the United States. These submissions follow successful initial clinical results in an ongoing trial.

