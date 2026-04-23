Stereotaxis Stock Up on First U.S. MAGiC Procedures Post Approval

Stereotaxis STXS has announced the first successful U.S. procedures using its MAGiC robotic magnetic ablation catheter, following recent approval from the FDA. The milestone highlights the company’s progress in advancing minimally invasive cardiac care, particularly for patients with complex congenital heart disease, where conventional catheter approaches often fall short.

From an investor standpoint, the development signals growing commercial traction that can strengthen Stereotaxis’ broader robotic ecosystem. The launch of MAGiC could drive incremental procedure volumes and recurring revenue while reinforcing the utility of its magnetic navigation platform.

Likely Trend of STXS Stock Following the News

Shares of STXS have gained 1% since the announcement on Wednesday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 15.6% compared with the industry’s 12.7% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 3.3% during the same timeframe.

This milestone is a long-term positive for Stereotaxis because it validates both its technology and its business model at the same time. The successful U.S. rollout of MAGiC strengthens its position in a high-value niche — complex cardiac ablations — where competition is limited and clinical need is high, supporting premium pricing and sticky demand.

More importantly, each MAGiC procedure reinforces the utility of its robotic magnetic navigation systems, creating a flywheel effect: higher system adoption drives recurring catheter revenue, while better clinical outcomes deepen physician reliance on the platform. Over time, this potential combination of differentiated technology, expanding indications, and recurring revenue streams can translate into more predictable growth and stronger margins.

STXS currently has a market capitalization of $187.2 million.



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STXS' MAGiC Robotic Magnetic Ablation Catheter

Stereotaxis’s MAGiC catheter represents a meaningful step forward in robotic cardiac intervention after becoming the first ablation catheter approved for this indication. The catheter is specifically designed for patients with complex congenital heart disease, a segment where traditional manual catheter approaches often struggle due to difficult anatomy or prior surgical alterations. MAGiC expands Stereotaxis’ addressable market while positioning the company as a leader in tackling high-complexity electrophysiology cases. Its ability to perform mapping, deliver pacing stimuli and create targeted lesions adds to its clinical versatility, making it a comprehensive tool rather than a single-use solution.

What sets MAGiC apart is its integration with Stereotaxis’ robotic magnetic navigation system, which uses computer-controlled magnetic fields to guide the catheter with high precision, stability and control. Early U.S. procedures have already demonstrated their potential, with physicians successfully treating patients who previously failed conventional ablation attempts. Features like improved contact force, consistent energy delivery and enhanced access to hard-to-reach cardiac tissue could translate into better outcomes and fewer repeat procedures — key factors for driving adoption.

For investors, this not only validates the technology but also strengthens the company’s ecosystem by increasing utilization of its installed base while unlocking a recurring revenue stream through disposable catheter use.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Fortune Business Insights, the endovascular robotic system market is valued at $1.62 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% through 2034.

Factors such as the advancement in next-generation endovascular robotic technologies, strategic partnerships and ecosystem expansion, rising volume of minimally invasive procedures and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are driving market expansions.

Other News

Recently, Stereotaxis received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its Synchrony system, a next-generation platform that digitizes and modernizes the cath lab. Featuring a single 55-inch 4K ultra-high-definition display, streamlined workflows and SynX cloud integration, it enhances visualization, connectivity and operational efficiency.

In January, Stereotaxis received FDA approval for its MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter. The robotically navigated MAGiC catheter is designed to perform cardiac ablation procedures that treat heart arrhythmia.

STXS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Stereotaxis carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH. While GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, PAHC and CAH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of GMED have gained 7.4% in the year-to-date period. Estimates for the company’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have increased by 1 cent to $4.46 in the past 30 days. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, the average surprise being 18.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 20.8%.

PAHC shares climbed 44.8% in the year-to-date period. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have remained constant at $3.03 in the past 30 days. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 26.1%.

CAH shares lost 0.3% in the year-to-date period. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have increased by 1 cent to $10.32 in the past 30 days. CAH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 9.3%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 10%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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