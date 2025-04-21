Stereotaxis to Showcase GenesisX Robotic System at Heart Rhythm Symposium 2025

Stereotaxis will demo the GenesisX Robotic System at the Heart Rhythm Symposium, showcasing its advanced surgical capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Stereotaxis announced it will host a live demonstration of its GenesisX Robotic System at the Heart Rhythm Symposium in San Diego from April 24-27, 2025. This event marks the first public showcase of the GenesisX, a cutting-edge robotic system designed for minimally invasive endovascular surgery. The system features a compact design, operates on standard power, and eliminates the need for extensive infrastructure, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the operating room. Stereotaxis will also showcase its range of compatible catheters and digital technologies. The company aims to engage with the electrophysiology community to highlight the benefits of its innovations, building on its existing success treating over 150,000 patients worldwide.

Potential Positives

Hosting a live demonstration of the GenesisX Robotic System at a prominent industry event (Heart Rhythm Symposium) enhances the company's visibility and engagement with the electrophysiology community.

GenesisX's innovative design, featuring significant advancements in efficiency and usability, positions Stereotaxis as a leader in the surgical robotics market.

CE Mark approval in Europe and pending FDA clearance for GenesisX indicate regulatory progress and potential market opportunities in both Europe and the United States.

Showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of advanced medical technologies and devices strengthens the company's product offering and showcases its innovation capabilities to potential clients and investors.

Potential Negatives

GenesisX is currently under review for FDA 510(k) clearance, raising questions about its availability and acceptance in the U.S. market.

The press release mentions various risks and uncertainties associated with future performance, which could lead to non-acceptance or delays affecting revenue recognition.

The potential impact of global economic conditions on the willingness of customers to purchase its technology may pose a significant challenge for the company's sales strategy.

FAQ

What is the GenesisX Robotic System?

The GenesisX Robotic System is a new surgical robotics technology for minimally invasive endovascular interventions, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in procedures.

Where can I see the GenesisX demonstration?

The GenesisX will be demonstrated live at the Heart Rhythm Symposium (HRS) in San Diego, CA, from April 24-27, 2025.

What are the benefits of the GenesisX system?

GenesisX features a compact design, magnetic shielding, reduced infrastructure requirements, and improved workflow efficiency for healthcare providers.

When did GenesisX receive CE Mark approval?

GenesisX obtained CE Mark approval in Europe in 2024 and is currently under FDA 510(k) review in the United States.

How can I learn more about Stereotaxis technologies?

To learn more about GenesisX and other Stereotaxis technologies, you can contact them at info@Stereotaxis.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STXS Insider Trading Activity

$STXS insiders have traded $STXS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J ISAAC has made 3 purchases buying 62,788 shares for an estimated $113,616 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $STXS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, announced today it will host a live demonstration of the GenesisX Robotic System at this year’s Heart Rhythm Symposium (HRS), taking place April 24 – 27 in San Diego, CA. This marks the first live, public demonstration of GenesisX, offering a glimpse to HRS attendees into the robot’s revolutionary clinical capabilities and “weekend” installation.





GenesisX represents the latest advance in endovascular surgical robotics, building upon the proven benefits of Robotic Magnetic Navigation while significantly enhancing accessibility for healthcare providers. The system features a compact and efficient design, incorporating magnetic shielding into its structure to eliminate the need for room-based shielding, reducing infrastructure requirements. GenesisX operates on standard 120/230V power, requires no structural anchoring, and features an 80% smaller system cabinet that conveniently fits under an operating room table. The system’s smaller and lighter design enhances workflow efficiency while maintaining the highest standards in speed and responsiveness.





Stereotaxis will be located at Booth 1034 and will be featured during several events throughout the congress, including:







Stereotaxis Investor Technology Demonstration: Friday April 25



th



at 12:00 PM PDT



Stereotaxis Investor Technology Demonstration: Friday April 25 at 12:00 PM PDT



Joint Session with Africa Heart Rhythm Association on leveraging telerobotics to advance care in underserved communities: Saturday April 26



th



at 2:45 PM PDT



Joint Session with Africa Heart Rhythm Association on leveraging telerobotics to advance care in underserved communities: Saturday April 26 at 2:45 PM PDT



Joint Session of HRS & Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN): April 27



th



at 12:45 PM PDT















“We are thrilled to bring GenesisX to HRS and allow the electrophysiology community to experience firsthand this cutting-edge innovation along with our expanding portfolio of proprietary catheters and digital technologies,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to engaging with the electrophysiology community at HRS, who, together with us, are pioneering the frontiers of medicine.”





GenesisX obtained CE Mark approval in Europe in 2024 and is currently under review for FDA 510(k) clearance in the United States. In addition to GenesisX, Stereotaxis will showcase its portfolio of compatible EP and vascular catheters, including the Map-iT™, MAGiC™, and EMAGIN™ product lines, as well as its advanced Synchrony™ and SynX™ digital lab technologies.





If you are interested in a meeting to learn more about GenesisX or other Stereotaxis technology, please contact



info@Stereotaxis.com



.









About Stereotaxis









Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit



www.stereotaxis.com









This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, statements relating to our recent acquisition of APT, including any benefits expected from the acquisition, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.









Stereotaxis Contacts:







David L. Fischel





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer





Kimberly Peery





Chief Financial Officer





314-678-6100





Investors@Stereotaxis.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.