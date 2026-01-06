BioTech
STXS

Stereotaxis Says FDA Approves MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter

January 06, 2026 — 08:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS), a pioneer in surgical robotics, announced Tuesday it obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter.

Stereotaxis' MAGiC catheter is a robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter designed to perform cardiac ablation procedures that treat heart arrhythmia.

The catheter is designed to expand access to minimally-invasive cardiac ablation therapy in complex underserved patient populations.

The catheter is navigated by highly-precise computer-controlled magnetic fields, offering levels of catheter maneuverability, precision and stability often not possible with traditional catheters.

The MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter is indicated for cardiac electrophysiological mapping, delivering diagnostic pacing stimuli, and for the creation of endocardial lesions to treat supraventricular tachycardia in patients with congenital heart disease in whom vascular or target chamber access by conventional manual catheter navigation is limited due to underlying anatomic abnormalities and/or previous surgical interventions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STXS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.