Stereotaxis Says FDA Approves MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter

(RTTNews) - Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS), a pioneer in surgical robotics, announced Tuesday it obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter.

Stereotaxis' MAGiC catheter is a robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter designed to perform cardiac ablation procedures that treat heart arrhythmia.

The catheter is designed to expand access to minimally-invasive cardiac ablation therapy in complex underserved patient populations.

The catheter is navigated by highly-precise computer-controlled magnetic fields, offering levels of catheter maneuverability, precision and stability often not possible with traditional catheters.

The MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter is indicated for cardiac electrophysiological mapping, delivering diagnostic pacing stimuli, and for the creation of endocardial lesions to treat supraventricular tachycardia in patients with congenital heart disease in whom vascular or target chamber access by conventional manual catheter navigation is limited due to underlying anatomic abnormalities and/or previous surgical interventions.

