Stereotaxis Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlights Strategic Milestones and Growth Expectations

Stereotaxis reports a 39% revenue growth in Q4 2024, highlighting successful product approvals and strategic advancements.

Stereotaxis, a leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive procedures, reported significant financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a 39% revenue increase in Q4 compared to the previous year, reaching $6.3 million. The company has made notable progress in its strategic transformation, including European regulatory approval for the MAGiC catheter and the sale of the GenesisX robot. For the full year, total revenue reached $26.9 million, slightly up from 2023. Stereotaxis ended the year with a solid cash position of over $12 million and no debt, enabling continued growth and innovation. Looking forward, the company anticipates double-digit revenue growth in 2025, supported by increasing catheter adoption and a stable operating expense environment, with expectations for reduced cash usage compared to 2024.

Potential Positives

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 39% year-over-year, showcasing strong growth and performance in robotic system utilization.

The company achieved multiple regulatory approvals and significant product milestones, including European approval for the MAGiC catheter and initial sales of the GenesisX robot, positioning Stereotaxis for future growth.

Stereotaxis generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter, highlighting strong liquidity with over $12 million in cash and no debt, which supports its commercialization efforts.

Potential Negatives

Operating loss and net loss for the fourth quarter increased to ($7.6) million and ($7.5) million, respectively, compared to losses of ($5.3) million and ($5.0) million in the previous year.

Full year adjusted operating loss grew to ($12.8) million, up from an adjusted operating loss of ($11.3) million in the prior year, indicating deteriorating financial performance despite revenue growth.

Negative free cash flow for the full year 2024 was ($8.5) million, indicating ongoing cash flow challenges despite positive free cash flow in the fourth quarter.

FAQ

What were Stereotaxis' fourth quarter revenue results?

Stereotaxis reported fourth quarter revenue of $6.3 million, a 39% increase from $4.6 million in the prior year.

What innovations did Stereotaxis achieve recently?

Recent innovations include European regulatory approval of the MAGiC catheter and the first sale of the GenesisX robot.

How did Stereotaxis perform financially in 2024?

In 2024, Stereotaxis generated $26.9 million in revenue with a system backlog of $15.2 million at the start of 2025.

What is Stereotaxis' outlook for 2025 revenue growth?

Stereotaxis anticipates double-digit revenue growth for 2025, supported by increased catheter adoption and expanded product offerings.

When is the next Stereotaxis conference call?

The next conference call is scheduled for March 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Full Release



ST. LOUIS, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stereotaxis



(NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“We have started a milestone rich year in which we will demonstrate the tangible reality of our overall strategic transformation into a company with an easily adopted robot that can navigate a proprietary set of catheters in EP and broadly across endovascular procedures,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO.





“Our progress leads to an expanded clinical impact, scalable capital model, strategic self-sufficiency, and an attractive high-margin recurring catheter business. In recent months we achieved multiple milestones in this transformation with European regulatory approval of the MAGiC catheter, the first sale of the GenesisX robot, regulatory approvals for Genesis and Magbot in China, and regulatory submissions for MAGiC Sweep and EMAGIN 5F. We are making significant progress on multiple development, regulatory, and commercial efforts. The foundations of our strategic vision are becoming tangible realities.”





“These innovations will increasingly contribute to commercial growth as we progress through this year. Revenue grew 39% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, benefiting from increased robotic system revenue along with the successful commercial integration of APT. We expect continued year-over-year growth in the coming quarters given increasing catheter adoption and our robotic backlog. The impact from new innovations will be modest initially but increasingly provide the opportunity for breakout growth.”





“Stereotaxis generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter, ending the year as guided with over $12 million in cash and no debt. Our balance sheet allows us to bring our transformative product ecosystem to market and fund its commercialization.”









2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results









Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $6.3 million, a 39% increase compared to $4.6 million in the prior year fourth quarter. System revenue for the quarter was $1.4 million and recurring revenue was $4.9 million, compared to $0.1 million and $4.5 million, respectively, in the prior year fourth quarter. System revenue reflects revenue recognition on the partial delivery of Genesis systems. Recurring revenue reflects a full quarter’s contribution from our recent acquisition of Access Point Technologies. Revenue for the full year 2024 totaled $26.9 million compared to $26.8 million in 2023. System backlog at the start of 2025 is $15.2 million.





Gross margin for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 were approximately 51% and 54% of revenue, respectively. Full year 2024 gross margins were 70% for recurring revenue and 20% for system revenue. Recurring gross margins were impacted by acquisition-related accounting that temporarily reduces disposable margin. System gross margins remain impacted by fixed overhead allocated over low production levels. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of $10.8 million include $2.5 million of non-cash stock compensation expense and $1.1 million non-cash mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition related contingent earnout consideration. Excluding these non-cash charges, adjusted operating expenses in the quarter were $7.2 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the full year 2024 were $27.4 million, compared to $26.2 million in the prior year.





Operating loss and net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 were ($7.6) million and ($7.5) million, respectively, compared to ($5.3) million and ($5.0) million in the previous year. Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net loss for the quarter, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense and the mark-to-market adjustment, were ($4.0) million and ($3.8) million, respectively, compared to ($2.7) million and ($2.4) million in the previous year. For the full year 2024, adjusted operating loss of ($12.8) million and adjusted net loss of ($12.1) million compared to an adjusted operating loss of ($11.3) million and an adjusted net loss of ($10.2) million in the prior year. Positive free cash flow of $1.3 million for the fourth quarter reflects cash receipts on previous system revenue. Negative free cash flow for the full year 2024 was ($8.5) million compared to ($9.5) million for the full year 2023.









Cash Balance and Liquidity









At December 31, 2024, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $12.4 million and no debt.









Forward Looking Expectations









Stereotaxis anticipates double digit revenue growth for the full year 2025. Recurring revenue is expected to scale throughout the year, from $5 million in the first quarter to $7 million in the fourth quarter, as an expanded portfolio of catheters increasingly contributes to revenue. System revenue of $2-3 million per quarter is expected to remain approximately flat with 2024, with modest contributions from GenesisX in Europe and Genesis in China. Anticipated regulatory milestones and initial commercial launches in 2025 support substantial growth in 2026.





Growing recurring revenue and stable operating expenses support an expectation for reduced cash use in 2025 compared to the $8.5 million of negative free cash flow in 2024. Stereotaxis expects its balance sheet to allow it to advance its transformative product ecosystem to market, fund its commercialization, and profitably grow.









Conference Call and Webcast









Stereotaxis will host a conference call and webcast today, March 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, dial 800-715-9871 (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (International) and give the participant pass code 1983976. To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Stereotaxis website at www.Stereotaxis.com.









About Stereotaxis









Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.







This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, statements relating to our recent acquisition of APT, including any benefits expected from the acquisition, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.









Company Contacts:







David L. Fischel





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer





Kimberly R. Peery





Chief Financial Officer





314-678-6100







Investors@Stereotaxis.com

























STEREOTAXIS, INC.













STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(Unaudited)

















































(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















































Revenue:





































Systems





$





1,389













$





66













$





8,632













$





8,739













Disposables, service and accessories









4,951

















4,499

















18,286

















18,032













Total revenue









6,340

















4,565

















26,918

















26,771

















































Cost of revenue:





































Systems









1,120

















749

















6,880

















8,058













Disposables, service and accessories









2,004

















1,078

















5,444

















3,853













Total cost of revenue









3,124

















1,827

















12,324

















11,911

















































Gross margin









3,216

















2,738

















14,594

















14,860

















































Operating expenses:





































Research and development









2,790

















2,212

















9,760

















10,273













Sales and marketing









2,916

















2,791

















12,372

















12,376













General and administrative









5,137

















3,039

















17,201

















14,050













Total operating expenses









10,843

















8,042

















39,333

















36,699













Operating loss









(7,627





)













(5,304





)













(24,739





)













(21,839





)













































Other income (expense)









(2





)













3

















-

















30













Interest income, net









114

















261

















694

















1,096













Net loss





$





(7,515





)









$





(5,040





)









$





(24,045





)









$





(20,713





)









Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock









(324





)













(339





)













(1,308





)













(1,343





)









Net loss attributable to common stockholders





$





(7,839





)









$





(5,379





)









$





(25,353





)









$





(22,056





)













































Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders:





































Basic





$





(0.09





)









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.30





)









$





(0.27





)













































Diluted





$





(0.09





)









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.30





)









$





(0.27





)













































Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents:





































Basic









86,832,590

















82,702,722

















85,183,306

















80,702,358

















































Diluted









86,832,590

















82,702,722

















85,183,306

















80,702,358































STEREOTAXIS, INC.













BALANCE SHEETS





























(in thousands, except share amounts)









December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023





































(Unaudited)



















Assets





















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





12,217













$





19,818













Restricted cash - current









219

















525













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $582 and $672 at 2024 and 2023, respectively









3,824

















3,822













Inventories, net









8,331

















8,426













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









1,848

















676













Total current assets









26,439

















33,267













Property and equipment, net









3,573

















3,304













Goodwill









3,764

















-













Intangible assets









7,358

















-













Restricted cash









-

















219













Operating lease right-of-use assets









5,483

















4,982













Prepaid and other non-current assets









107

















137













Total assets





$





46,724













$





41,909

































Liabilities and stockholders' equity





















Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





5,668













$





3,190













Accrued liabilities









2,922

















2,972













Deferred revenue









6,804

















6,657













Current contingent consideration









5,638

















-













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









570

















428













Total current liabilities









21,602

















13,247













Long-term deferred revenue









2,064

















1,637













Long-term contingent consideration









6,126

















-













Operating lease liabilities









5,436

















5,062













Other liabilities









64

















43













Total liabilities









35,292

















19,989

































Series A - Convertible preferred stock:





















Convertible preferred stock, Series A, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 21,458 and 22,358 shares outstanding at 2024 and 2023, respectively









5,352

















5,577













Stockholders' equity:





















Common stock, par value $0.001; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 85,326,557 and 80,949,697 shares issued at 2024 and 2023, respectively









85

















81













Additional paid-in capital









567,926

















554,148













Treasury stock, 4,015 shares at 2024 and 2023









(206





)













(206





)









Accumulated deficit









(561,725





)













(537,680





)









Total stockholders' equity









6,080

















16,343













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





46,724













$





41,909











