Stereotaxis' MAGiC Sweep Catheter Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For Complex Arrhythmia Treatment

July 28, 2025 — 09:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS), Monday announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for its MAGiC Sweep catheter, the first ever robotically navigated high-density electrophysiology mapping catheter to diagnose and treat complex arrhythmia patients.

The company added that the catheter reflects its commitment to significant innovations that advance robotics in electrophysiology and across endovascular interventions.

In the pre-market hours, STXS is moving up 11.40 percent, to $2.5 on the New York Stock Exchange American.

