Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Moves 13.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) shares ended the last trading session 13.6% higher at $7.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 53.2% gain over the past four weeks.

This marks the third consecutive trading day of Stereotaxis’ price increase since the company announced its fourth-quarter 2020 results with reported revenues 16% ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Market also seems upbeat about the company beginning the year 2021 with five new purchase orders for its robotic systems. The current state of no debt balance and $44 million in cash is claimed by the company to be its strongest financial position in history.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $7.3 million, up 26.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Stereotaxis Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on STXS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

