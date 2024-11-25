Stereotaxis’ Genesis RMN System achieves regulatory approval in China

Stereotaxis (STXS) announced regulatory approval of the Genesis RMN System by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This approval is a significant milestone, making available the latest advances in minimally-invasive robotic technology to physicians and patients in China. MicroPort EP is initiating full commercial launch of Genesis through its existing sales teams focused on the electrophysiology community. Approval of Genesis is a key element in a broader collaboration between Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP which entails the development, integration and commercialization of Stereotaxis’ robotic system, robotically-navigated catheters, and MicroPort EP’s Columbus 3D mapping system. MicroPort EP is one of China’s leading medical device companies with a portfolio of cardiovascular medical devices designed to diagnose and treat arrythmias. Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP previously announced their collaboration in August 2021.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on STXS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.