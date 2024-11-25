News & Insights

Stocks

Stereotaxis’ Genesis RMN System achieves regulatory approval in China

November 25, 2024 — 08:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stereotaxis (STXS) announced regulatory approval of the Genesis RMN System by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This approval is a significant milestone, making available the latest advances in minimally-invasive robotic technology to physicians and patients in China. MicroPort EP is initiating full commercial launch of Genesis through its existing sales teams focused on the electrophysiology community. Approval of Genesis is a key element in a broader collaboration between Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP which entails the development, integration and commercialization of Stereotaxis’ robotic system, robotically-navigated catheters, and MicroPort EP’s Columbus 3D mapping system. MicroPort EP is one of China’s leading medical device companies with a portfolio of cardiovascular medical devices designed to diagnose and treat arrythmias. Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP previously announced their collaboration in August 2021.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on STXS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STXS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.