Stereotaxis CEO David Fischel to Present at TD Cowen's 45th Annual Healthcare Conference

Stereotaxis CEO David Fischel will present at TD Cowen’s Healthcare Conference on March 3rd, 2025, in Boston.

Quiver AI Summary

Stereotaxis, a leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular interventions, announced that Chairman and CEO David Fischel will present at TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on March 3rd, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET. He will also hold one-on-one meetings that day. Fischel expressed appreciation for the opportunity to discuss the company's progress and strategy. Stereotaxis aims to enhance patient care through innovative robotic systems and has treated over 150,000 patients worldwide. For further information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

David Fischel, the Chairman and CEO, will have the opportunity to present an overview of Stereotaxis at a prominent healthcare conference, highlighting the company's advancements and strategies.

The company is engaging directly with investors through one-on-one meetings, which can foster stronger relationships and potential investment opportunities.

Stereotaxis's participation in a well-respected event like the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference can enhance its visibility and reputation within the healthcare and investment communities.

The press release emphasizes Stereotaxis's leadership position in the surgical robotics industry, reinforcing its innovative commitment and the positive impact of its technology on patient care.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial metrics or performance updates, which may raise concerns about the company's current financial health or growth trajectory.

There is a lack of new product announcements or innovations being highlighted, potentially signaling stagnation in technological advancements.

The company's reliance on a conference for public relations and visibility may indicate a need for greater proactive communication about its achievements and progress in the marketplace.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Stereotaxis' participation in the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference?

Stereotaxis aims to share its progress and strategy in surgical robotics for minimally invasive interventions.

When will David Fischel present at the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference?

David Fischel's presentation is scheduled for March 3rd, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET.

What innovations does Stereotaxis focus on in the medical field?

Stereotaxis focuses on robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for interventional laboratories.

How many patients have been treated using Stereotaxis technology?

Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients globally.

Where can I find more information about Stereotaxis?

More information about Stereotaxis can be found on their official website at www.Stereotaxis.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $STXS stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stereotaxis



(NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that David Fischel, Chairman and CEO, will participate in TD Cowen’s 45



th



Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.





Mr. Fischel will present an overview of Stereotaxis on Monday, March 3



rd



, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings that same day.





“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference and look forward to sharing our progress and strategy,” says Mr. Fischel.









About Stereotaxis









Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit





www.Stereotaxis.com





.









Stereotaxis Contacts:









David L. Fischel





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer





Kimberly Peery





Chief Financial Officer





314-678-6100





Investors@Stereotaxis.com



