Stereotaxis announces Genesis RMN use by University of Kansas Health System

Stereotaxis (STXS) announced that physicians at the University of Kansas Health System have successfully treated the first patients using the advanced Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System from Stereotaxis.

