Stereotaxis to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 7

Stereotaxis will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, hosting a related conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Stereotaxis, a leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular interventions, announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, after U.S. markets close. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and recent corporate developments. Interested parties can join the call using specific dial-in numbers or access the webcast through the investor relations section of the Stereotaxis website. A replay of the call will be available for a month after the event. Stereotaxis aims to enhance patient care with its innovative robotic systems, having treated over 150,000 patients worldwide.

Potential Positives

Announcement of upcoming financial results indicates transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.



Conference call provides an opportunity for investors to engage with company leadership and discuss significant corporate developments.



Stereotaxis highlights its leadership in surgical robotics, enhancing its reputation in the healthcare technology market.



The company’s technology has positively impacted over 150,000 patients, showcasing its effectiveness and reach in the medical field.

Potential Negatives

Scheduling the release of financial results for a later date may raise concerns about the company's performance and could lead to speculation among investors.

FAQ

When will Stereotaxis release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Stereotaxis will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close.

What time is the Stereotaxis Q2 2025 conference call?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 7, 2025.

How can I join the Stereotaxis conference call?

To join, dial 888-596-4144 (US/Canada) or 1-646-968-2525 (International) and use the participant pass code 1064613.

Where can I find the webcast for Stereotaxis' financial results?

The live and replay webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section at http://ir.stereotaxis.com/.

How long will the replay of the conference call be available?

The replay of the call will be available for one month, starting about four hours after the call ends.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STXS Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $STXS Data Alerts

$STXS insiders have traded $STXS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J ISAAC has made 3 purchases buying 62,788 shares for an estimated $113,616 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $STXS stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ST. LOUIS, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stereotaxis



(NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2025 second quarter on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the Company’s results and corporate developments.











What:







Stereotaxis second quarter 2025 financial results conference call























When:







Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)























Dial In Number:







To access the live call, dial 888-596-4144 (US and Canada) or 1-646-968-2525 (International) and give the participant pass code 1064613.























Webcast:







To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Stereotaxis’ website at



http://ir.stereotaxis.com/



.























Call Replay:







A phone replay of the call will be available for one month beginning approximately four hours following the end of the call. To request access for a replay of the conference call, please



click here



.

























About Stereotaxis











Stereotaxis



(NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit



www.stereotaxis.com



.







Investor Contacts:







David L. Fischel





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer





Kimberly Peery





Chief Financial Officer





314-678-6100





Investors@Stereotaxis.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.