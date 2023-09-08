STER Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Sterling Check Corp (Symbol: STER) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.91, changing hands as low as $12.79 per share. Sterling Check Corp shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STER's low point in its 52 week range is $10.58 per share, with $23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.87.

