StepStone Real Estate Receives 2025 IPE Real Estate Global Award for Investment Consultancy of the Year

Quiver AI Summary

StepStone Real Estate (SRE), part of StepStone Group, has been awarded the 2025 IPE Real Estate Global Awards’ Investment Consultancy of the Year for its excellence in advising institutional clients on real estate investments. The award highlights SRE’s key strengths, including its global reach, experienced team, relationships with general partners, and proprietary market intelligence technology. In 2024, SRE facilitated approximately 1,000 manager meetings and approved $14 billion in capital commitments across 47 funds. Jeff Giller, Partner and Head of SRE, emphasized the firm's unique capabilities in investing and research that set it apart as a real estate advisor. This recognition marks the fourth consecutive year SRE has received this honor, reflecting its commitment to delivering tailored investment solutions to a diverse client base.

Potential Positives

StepStone Real Estate was awarded the 2025 IPE Real Estate Global Awards’ Investment Consultancy of the Year, highlighting its excellence in real estate investment advisory.

The award reinforces StepStone's status as one of the world’s leading real estate investors, showcasing its competitive advantages such as global reach and experienced team.

The firm approved $14 billion in real estate capital commitments in 2024, indicating strong performance and operational capacity.

Receiving the award for the fourth consecutive year demonstrates StepStone's consistent commitment to providing high-quality tailored solutions for its clients.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What award did StepStone Real Estate receive in 2025?

StepStone Real Estate was awarded the 2025 IPE Real Estate Global Awards’ Investment Consultancy of the Year.

What are the key strengths of StepStone Real Estate?

StepStone Real Estate's strengths include global reach, experienced team, strong relationships, extensive market coverage, and proprietary technology for market intelligence.

How much real estate capital did StepStone commit in 2024?

In 2024, StepStone Real Estate approved $14 billion in real estate capital commitments across 47 funds.

Who serves as the Head of StepStone Real Estate?

Jeff Giller is the Partner and Head of StepStone Real Estate.

What types of clients does StepStone Group serve?

StepStone Group serves a range of clients, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, and private clients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 251,118 shares for an estimated $15,046,017 .

. JASON P MENT (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,308 shares for an estimated $3,478,089 .

. SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,415,955 .

. ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 538 shares for an estimated $33,894

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STEP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STEP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STEP forecast page.

$STEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STEP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $STEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $67.0 on 04/16/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate (SRE), the real estate arm of private markets investment firm StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), announced today that it was the recipient of the 2025 IPE Real Estate Global Awards’ Investment Consultancy of the Year.





The Investment Consultancy of the Year Award recognizes SRE’s approach to advising its institutional clients and investors on their real estate investment programs. The judges noted that the firm’s competitive advantages included its global reach, experienced team, relationships with general partners, market coverage, and proprietary technology for market intelligence, cementing its position as one of the world’s leading real estate investors. In 2024, our team conducted approximately 1,000 manager meetings and approved $14 billion in real estate capital commitments across 47 funds.





“Our hands-on experience investing in secondaries, recapitalizations and co-investments coupled with our deep manager, fund and market research capabilities differentiates us as a real estate advisor,” said Jeff Giller, Partner and Head of SRE. “We are honored to have been recognized as Investment Consultancy of the Year for the fourth year in a row and look forward to continuing to provide tailor-made solutions to our diverse and growing client base.”







About StepStone







StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.







Contacts









Shareholder Relations:







Seth Weiss







shareholders@stepstonegroup.com







+1 (212) 351-6106







Media:







Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR







StepStonePR@icrinc.com







+1 (203) 682-8268



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.