Stepstone Group price target raised to $72 from $61 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish raised the firm’s price target on Stepstone Group (STEP) to $72 from $61 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.

