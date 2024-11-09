Stepstone Group price target raised to $72 from $61 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish raised the firm’s price target on Stepstone Group (STEP) to $72 from $61 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on STEP:
- StepStone Group Announces Strong Q2 FY2025 Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Stepstone Group reports Q3 EPS 42c, consensus 46c
- Stepstone Group adds Marketing, RIA relationship executives
- Stepstone Group price target raised to $55 from $52 at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.