StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase StepStone Group's shares before the 29th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether StepStone Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. StepStone Group is paying out just 2.9% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:STEP Historic Dividend June 24th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously.

StepStone Group also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

This is StepStone Group's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

Final Takeaway

Is StepStone Group worth buying for its dividend? StepStone Group has seen its earnings per share stagnate in recent years, although the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which could bode well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating StepStone Group more closely.

In light of that, while StepStone Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for StepStone Group you should be aware of.

