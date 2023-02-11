StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Declares $0.20 Dividend

StepStone Group Inc. said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $29.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.76%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=90).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -9.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.79% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for StepStone Group Inc. is $32.20. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.79% from its latest reported closing price of $29.60.

The projected annual revenue for StepStone Group Inc. is $638MM, an increase of 411.81%. The projected annual EPS is $1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in StepStone Group Inc.. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEP is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 60,555K shares. The put/call ratio of STEP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,335K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,447K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,026K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 4.02% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,039K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,006K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 20.33% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group Background Information

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. The Company partner with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

