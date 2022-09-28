StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insiders who sold US$21m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$2.8b

By selling US$21m worth of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) stock at an average sell price of US$51.83 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$182m after price dropped by 11% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

StepStone Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, James Lim, sold US$21m worth of shares at a price of US$51.83 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$24.93. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. James Lim was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:STEP Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. StepStone Group insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$334m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About StepStone Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded StepStone Group shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of StepStone Group insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - StepStone Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

