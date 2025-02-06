StepStone Group Inc. Reports Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results and Declares Dividend

StepStone Group Inc. reported its Q3 fiscal 2025 results, including a dividend declaration and anearnings callannouncement.

StepStone Group Inc., a global private markets investment firm, announced its third quarter fiscal 2025 results for the period ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record by February 28, 2025. Key financial highlights include management and advisory fees rising to $190.8 million, an increase of 26% compared to the prior year, while total revenues reached $339 million. However, the firm reported a net loss of $287.2 million for the quarter, attributed primarily to performance fees and increased expenses. Significant capital management includes approximately $698 billion in total assets, with $179 billion under management. The company will host a conference call on February 6, 2025, to further discuss its results. Further details are available on their website.

StepStone Group Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, reflecting financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company's assets under management (AUM) increased to approximately $179.2 billion, representing a 20% growth compared to the previous year, indicating strong performance in private markets investment.

Total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reached $339 million, a significant increase from previous periods, demonstrating robust business growth and operational strength.

Adjusted net income (ANI) for the quarter was reported at $52.7 million, reflecting a 25% increase year-over-year, which signifies effective management and improved financial performance.

Significant net loss reported of $(287,163) for the quarter, which is a sharp decline compared to prior periods and raises concerns about operational profitability.

Net income per share of Class A common stock declined to $(2.61), a drastic drop indicating financial difficulties that could affect investor confidence.

High levels of accrued compensation expenses totaling $690,321, raising concerns about sustainability and cost management in a challenging business environment.

What financial results did StepStone Group report for Q3 2025?

StepStone Group reported management and advisory fees of $190.8 million and total revenues of $339 million for Q3 2025.

When is the quarterly dividend for StepStone Group payable?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share will be payable on March 14, 2025, to holders of record as of February 28, 2025.

How can I access StepStone's Q3earnings conference call

You can access the webcast and conference call today at 5:00 pm ET through the Shareholders section of StepStone's website.

What are StepStone Group's assets under management as of December 31, 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, StepStone Group was responsible for approximately $179.2 billion in assets under management.

How many shares of Class A common stock are outstanding?

As of December 31, 2024, there were approximately 73.7 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This represents results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, payable on March 14, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2025.









StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter fiscal 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at









https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com





.







Webcast and Earnings Conference Call







Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at





https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com





. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.





To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4d11263234d648c092cf5d1e8339df8d





. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.







About StepStone







StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $698 billion of total capital, including $179 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”







































Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics













































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













Percentage Change













(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023

















2024

















vs. FQ3'24









vs. FQ3'24





YTD













Financial Highlights

























































GAAP Results























































Management and advisory fees, net





$





151,492









$





153,410









$





178,015









$





184,758









$





190,840













$





431,730









$





553,613













26





%





28





%









Total revenues









(14,612





)









356,810













186,401













271,677













339,023

















354,821













797,101













na





125





%









Total performance fees









(166,104





)









203,400













8,386













86,919













148,183

















(76,909





)









243,488













na





na









Net income (loss)









(23,419





)









82,542













48,045













53,138













(287,163





)













85,278













(185,980





)









na





na









Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:





















































Basic





$





(0.32





)





$





0.48









$





0.20









$





0.26









$





(2.61





)









$





0.43









$





(2.32





)









(725)





%





na









Diluted





$





(0.32





)





$





0.48









$





0.20









$





0.26









$





(2.61





)









$





0.43









$





(2.32





)









(725)





%





na









Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:





















































Basic









64,068,952









64,194,859









66,187,754









68,772,051









73,687,289













63,255,604









69,561,254









15





%





10





%









Diluted









64,068,952









67,281,567









68,593,761









69,695,315









73,687,289













66,299,982









69,561,254









15





%





5





%









Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock



(





1)







$





0.21









$





0.21









$





0.21









$





0.24









$





0.24













$





0.62









$





0.69













14





%





11





%









Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock



(





2)







$





—









$





—









$





0.15









$





—









$





—













$





0.25









$





0.15













na





(40)





%









Accrued carried interest allocations









1,203,847













1,354,051













1,328,853













1,381,110













1,474,543

























22





%



































































Non-GAAP Results







(









3)

























































Adjusted management and advisory fees, net



(





4)







$





151,943









$





153,808









$





178,514









$





185,481









$





191,832













$





432,571









$





555,827













26





%





28





%









Adjusted revenues









185,123













177,357













221,165













208,788













243,905

















487,703













673,858













32





%





38





%









Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)









50,664













50,900













71,656













72,349













74,118

















138,893













218,123













46





%





57





%









FRE margin



(





5)











33





%









33





%









40





%









39





%









39





%













32





%









39





%





















Gross realized performance fees









33,180













23,549













42,651













23,307













52,073

















55,132













118,031













57





%





114





%









Adjusted net income (“ANI”)









42,116













37,716













57,241













53,569













52,659

















101,677













163,469













25





%





61





%









Adjusted weighted-average shares









115,232,927









115,512,301









118,510,499









118,774,233









118,935,179













115,009,445









118,740,805









3





%





3





%









ANI per share





$





0.37









$





0.33









$





0.48









$





0.45









$





0.44













$





0.88









$





1.38













19





%





57





%































































Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics





(in billions)























































Assets under management (“AUM”)



(





6)







$





149.0









$





156.6









$





169.3









$





176.1









$





179.2

























20





%













Assets under advisement (“AUA”)



(





6)











510.5













521.1













531.4













505.9













518.7

























2





%













Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)









89.4













93.9













100.4













104.4













114.2

























28





%













Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)









21.4













22.6













27.6













29.7













21.7

























1





%















_______________________________







(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.





(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.





(3) Adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”





(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.





(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net.





(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.























StepStone Group Inc.









GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























As of

















December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





223,103













$





143,430









Restricted cash









720

















718









Fees and accounts receivable









63,521

















56,769









Due from affiliates









96,590

















67,531









Investments:





















Investments in funds









172,748

















135,043









Accrued carried interest allocations









1,474,543

















1,354,051









Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations



(





1)











572,459

















631,197









Deferred income tax assets









356,122

















184,512









Lease right-of-use assets, net









90,567

















97,763









Other assets and receivables









66,114

















60,611









Intangibles, net









274,122

















304,873









Goodwill









580,542

















580,542











Assets of Consolidated Funds:























Cash and cash equivalents









55,681

















38,164









Investments, at fair value









320,482

















131,858









Other assets









2,333

















1,745









Total assets





$





4,349,647













$





3,788,807











Liabilities and stockholders’ equity























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities





$





139,068













$





127,417









Accrued compensation and benefits









690,321

















101,481









Accrued carried interest-related compensation









730,218

















719,497









Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation



(





1)











439,898

















484,154









Due to affiliates









315,739

















212,918









Lease liabilities









112,175

















119,739









Debt obligations









168,942

















148,822











Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:























Other liabilities









9,860

















1,645









Total liabilities









2,606,221

















1,915,673









Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds









286,822

















102,623









Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries









6,552

















115,920









Stockholders’ equity:





















Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 75,841,118 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively









76

















66









Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 40,127,254 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively









40

















45









Additional paid-in capital









415,059

















310,293









Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)









(205,674





)













13,768









Accumulated other comprehensive income









341

















304









Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity









209,842

















324,476









Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries









1,051,919

















974,559









Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities



(





1)











132,561

















147,042









Non-controlling interests in the Partnership









55,730

















208,514









Total stockholders’ equity









1,450,052

















1,654,591









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





4,349,647













$





3,788,807













(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.































StepStone Group Inc.









GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





































Three Months Ended December 31,













Nine Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenues







































Management and advisory fees, net





$





190,840













$





151,492













$





553,613













$





431,730













Performance fees:





































Incentive fees









22,369

















17,891

















26,365

















22,843













Carried interest allocations:





































Realized









24,282

















15,289

















83,718

















31,347













Unrealized









93,325

















(129,584





)













120,370

















(24,849





)









Total carried interest allocations









117,607

















(114,295





)













204,088

















6,498













Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations



(





1)











8,207

















(69,700





)













13,035

















(106,250





)









Total performance fees









148,183

















(166,104





)













243,488

















(76,909





)









Total revenues









339,023

















(14,612





)













797,101

















354,821















Expenses







































Compensation and benefits:





































Cash-based compensation









85,203

















73,619

















246,298

















218,551













Equity-based compensation









486,418

















14,032

















542,929

















28,420













Performance fee-related compensation:





































Realized









25,477

















15,444

















55,092

















26,266













Unrealized









49,670

















(62,243





)













66,495

















(9,320





)









Total performance fee-related compensation









75,147

















(46,799





)













121,587

















16,946













Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation



(





1)











8,207

















(69,700





)













13,035

















(106,250





)









Total compensation and benefits









654,975

















(28,848





)













923,849

















157,667













General, administrative and other









43,130

















48,001

















134,202

















113,007













Total expenses









698,105

















19,153

















1,058,051

















270,674















Other income (expense)







































Investment income (loss)









1,064

















(2,051





)













5,710

















4,115













Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)



(





1)











1,167

















(2,222





)













(4,119





)













(9,054





)









Investment income of Consolidated Funds









15,037

















11,223

















30,878

















22,357













Interest income









2,559

















827

















7,632

















2,235













Interest expense









(3,008





)













(2,562





)













(9,510





)













(6,682





)









Other income (loss)









(2,452





)













4,408

















(1,626





)













3,763













Total other income









14,367

















9,623

















28,965

















16,734













Income (loss) before income tax









(344,715





)













(24,142





)













(231,985





)













100,881













Income tax expense (benefit)









(57,552





)













(723





)













(46,005





)













15,603













Net income (loss)









(287,163





)













(23,419





)













(185,980





)













85,278













Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries









27,226

















13,552

















62,966

















32,797













Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities



(





1)











1,167

















(2,222





)













(4,119





)













(9,054





)









Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership









(134,760





)













(20,111





)













(107,856





)













22,677













Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds









10,905

















5,588

















23,101

















11,590













Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries









314

















—

















983

















—













Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc.





$





(192,015





)









$





(20,226





)









$





(161,055





)









$





27,268













Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:





































Basic





$





(2.61





)









$





(0.32





)









$





(2.32





)









$





0.43













Diluted





$





(2.61





)









$





(0.32





)









$





(2.32





)









$





0.43













Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:





































Basic









73,687,289

















64,068,952

















69,561,254

















63,255,604













Diluted









73,687,289

















64,068,952

















69,561,254

















66,299,982

















(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations









Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net







The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













(in thousands)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023













2024











Focused commingled funds



(





1)(2)







$





78,633





$





80,434





$





104,798





$





107,855





$





105,718









$





216,233





$





318,371









Separately managed accounts









55,838









55,945









57,376









61,393









66,245













168,013









185,014









Advisory and other services









16,069









16,147









14,769









14,907









17,458













43,910









47,134









Fund reimbursement revenues



(





1)











1,403









1,282









1,571









1,326









2,411













4,415









5,308









Adjusted management and advisory fees, net





$





151,943





$





153,808





$





178,514





$





185,481





$





191,832









$





432,571





$





555,827











_______________________________







(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.





(2) Includes income-based incentive fees of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $4.6 million and $0.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, from certain funds.







Adjusted Revenues







Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.





The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













(in thousands)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023













2024















Total revenues





$





(14,612





)





$





356,810









$





186,401





$





271,677









$





339,023













$





354,821





$





797,101













Unrealized carried interest allocations









129,584













(151,757





)









25,170









(52,215





)









(93,325





)













24,849









(120,370





)









Deferred incentive fees









—













1,450













6









2,445













—

















942









2,451













Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations









69,700













(31,093





)









9,089









(13,917





)









(8,207





)













106,250









(13,035





)









Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds



(





1)











451













398













499









723













992

















841









2,214













Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds



(





2)











—













1,549













—









75













5,422

















—









5,497













Adjusted revenues





$





185,123









$





177,357









$





221,165





$





208,788









$





243,905













$





487,703





$





673,858















_______________________________







(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.





(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.







Adjusted Net Income







Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.







Fee-Related Earnings







Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.





The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













(in thousands)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023

















2024















GAAP management and advisory fees, net





$





151,492









$





153,410









$





178,015









$





184,758









$





190,840













$





431,730









$





553,613













Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds



(





1)











451













398













499













723













992

















841













2,214













Adjusted management and advisory fees, net





$





151,943









$





153,808









$





178,514









$





185,481









$





191,832













$





432,571









$





555,827





















































GAAP incentive fees





$





17,891









$





2,496









$





841









$





3,155









$





22,369













$





22,843









$





26,365













Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds



(





2)











—













1,549













—













75













5,422

















—













5,497













Adjusted incentive fees





$





17,891









$





4,045









$





841









$





3,230









$





27,791













$





22,843









$





31,862





















































GAAP cash-based compensation





$





73,619









$





74,411









$





78,224









$





82,871









$





85,203













$





218,551









$





246,298













Adjustments



(





3)











(574





)









(461





)









(428





)









(285





)









339

















(1,679





)









(374





)









Adjusted cash-based compensation





$





73,045









$





73,950









$





77,796









$





82,586









$





85,542













$





216,872









$





245,924





















































GAAP equity-based compensation





$





14,032









$





13,937









$





19,179









$





37,332









$





486,418













$





28,420









$





542,929













Adjustments



(





4)











(12,610





)









(12,210





)









(16,785





)









(34,947





)









(483,958





)













(24,425





)









(535,690





)









Adjusted equity-based compensation





$





1,422









$





1,727









$





2,394









$





2,385









$





2,460













$





3,995









$





7,239





















































GAAP general, administrative and other





$





48,001









$





54,310









$





41,011









$





50,061









$





43,130













$





113,007









$





134,202













Adjustments



(





5)











(21,189





)









(27,079





)









(14,343





)









(21,900





)









(13,418





)













(40,196





)









(49,661





)









Adjusted general, administrative and other





$





26,812









$





27,231









$





26,668









$





28,161









$





29,712













$





72,811









$





84,541





















































GAAP interest income





$





827









$





1,429









$





2,057









$





3,016









$





2,559













$





2,235









$





7,632













Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds



(





6)











(540





)









(612





)









(907





)









(1,363





)









(887





)













(1,033





)









(3,157





)









Adjusted interest income





$





287









$





817









$





1,150









$





1,653









$





1,672













$





1,202









$





4,475





















































GAAP other income (loss)





$





4,408









$





(1,308





)





$





(351





)





$





1,177









$





(2,452





)









$





3,763









$





(1,626





)









Adjustments



(





7)











(4,301





)









395













(72





)









(1,082





)









1,883

















(4,274





)









729













Adjusted other income (loss)





$





107









$





(913





)





$





(423





)





$





95









$





(569





)









$





(511





)





$





(897





)











______________________________







(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.





(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.





(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.





(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.





(5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.





(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.





(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.









The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













(in thousands)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023

















2024















Income (loss) before income tax





$





(24,142





)









94,515









$





54,842









$





57,888









$





(344,715





)









$





100,881









$





(231,985





)









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



(





1)











(15,537





)









(12,822





)









(18,951





)









(17,812





)









(32,765





)













(36,398





)









(69,528





)









Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities









2,222













33













1,255













4,031













(1,167





)













9,054













4,119













Unrealized carried interest allocations









129,584













(151,757





)









25,170













(52,215





)









(93,325





)













24,849













(120,370





)









Unrealized performance fee-related compensation









(62,243





)









84,014













(10,923





)









27,748













49,670

















(9,320





)









66,495













Unrealized investment (income) loss









5,559













(2,280





)









(1,180





)









(430





)









656

















1,373













(954





)









Impact of Consolidated Funds









(11,068





)









(4,138





)









(7,731





)









(9,267





)









(6,892





)













(21,938





)









(23,890





)









Deferred incentive fees









—













1,450













6













2,445













—

















942













2,451













Equity-based compensation



(





2)











12,610













12,210













16,785













34,947













483,958

















24,425













535,690













Amortization of intangibles









10,661













10,423













10,250













10,250













10,250

















31,983













30,750













Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings









222













90













—













—













—

















222













—













Non-core items



(





3)











6,335













16,780













4,137













11,349













2,094

















4,785













17,580













Pre-tax ANI









54,203













48,518













73,660













68,934













67,764

















130,858













210,358













Income taxes



(





4)











(12,087





)









(10,802





)









(16,419





)









(15,365





)









(15,105





)













(29,181





)









(46,889





)









ANI









42,116













37,716













57,241













53,569













52,659

















101,677













163,469













Income taxes



(





4)











12,087













10,802













16,419













15,365













15,105

















29,181













46,889













Realized carried interest allocations









(15,289





)









(18,054





)









(41,804





)









(17,632





)









(24,282





)













(31,347





)









(83,718





)









Realized performance fee-related compensation



(





5)











15,444













11,421













20,848













8,767













25,477

















26,266













55,092













Realized investment income









(3,508





)









(1,057





)









(1,415





)









(1,621





)









(1,720





)













(5,488





)









(4,756





)









Adjusted incentive fees



(





6)











(17,891





)









(4,045





)









(841





)









(3,230





)









(27,791





)













(22,843





)









(31,862





)









Deferred incentive fees









—













(1,450





)









(6





)









(2,445





)









—

















(942





)









(2,451





)









Adjusted interest income



(





6)











(287





)









(817





)









(1,150





)









(1,653





)









(1,672





)













(1,202





)









(4,475





)









Interest expense









2,562













2,649













2,990













3,512













3,008

















6,682













9,510













Adjusted other (income) loss



(





6)(7)











(107





)









913













423













(95





)









569

















511













897













Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



(





1)











15,537













12,822













18,951













17,812













32,765

















36,398













69,528













FRE





$





50,664









$





50,900









$





71,656









$





72,349









$





74,118













$





138,893









$





218,123















_______________________________







(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:























Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













(in thousands)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023













2024











FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests





$





10,518





$





11,559





$





13,308





$





14,969





$





21,063









$





30,515





$





49,340









Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests









5,019









1,263









5,643









2,843









11,702













5,883









20,188









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries





$





15,537





$





12,822





$





18,951





$





17,812





$





32,765









$





36,398





$





69,528













The contribution to total FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













(in thousands)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023













2024











FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary





$





—





$





—





$





574





$





2,051





$





2,956









$





—





$





5,581









Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary









3,074









—









51









206









11,137













3,074









11,394









Amounts attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary





$





3,074





$





—





$





625





$





2,257





$





14,093









$





3,074





$





16,975













(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.





(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













(in thousands)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023

















2024











Transaction costs





$





670









$





3,985





$





672





$





140





$





12













$





870









$





824









Lease remeasurement adjustments









(106





)









—









—









—









—

















(106





)









—









Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms









631













—









—









—









—

















1,893













—









Loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation









9,054













12,280









2,953









10,888









2,476

















4,937













16,317









Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out









574













515









482









321









(394





)













1,679













409









Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters









(5,300





)









—









—









—









—

















(5,300





)









—









Loss on sale of subsidiary









812













—









—









—









—

















812













—









Other non-core items









—













—









30









—









—

















—













30









Total non-core operating income and expenses





$





6,335









$





16,780





$





4,137





$





11,349





$





2,094













$





4,785









$





17,580













(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,

















December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024













2023













2024















Federal statutory rate





21.0





%





21.0





%





21.0





%





21.0





%





21.0





%









21.0





%





21.0





%









Combined state, local and foreign rate





1.3





%





1.3





%





1.3





%





1.3





%





1.3





%









1.3





%





1.3





%









Blended statutory rate





22.3





%





22.3





%





22.3





%





22.3





%





22.3





%









22.3





%





22.3





%













(5) Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













(in thousands)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023













2024











Realized carried interest-related compensation





$





660





$





910





$





—





$





—





$





—









$





2,849





$





—













(6) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.





(7) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $(0.2) million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023).







Fee-Related Earnings Margin







FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.





The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













(in thousands)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023

















2024















FRE





$





50,664









$





50,900









$





71,656









$





72,349









$





74,118













$





138,893









$





218,123













Adjusted management and advisory fees, net









151,943













153,808













178,514













185,481













191,832

















432,571













555,827













FRE margin









33





%









33





%









40





%









39





%









39





%













32





%









39





%















Gross Realized Performance Fees







Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees, including the deferred portion. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.







Net Realized Performance Fees







Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.





The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













(in thousands)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023

















2024















Incentive fees





$





17,891









$





2,496









$





841









$





3,155









$





22,369













$





22,843









$





26,365













Realized carried interest allocations









15,289













18,054













41,804













17,632













24,282

















31,347













83,718













Unrealized carried interest allocations









(129,584





)









151,757













(25,170





)









52,215













93,325

















(24,849





)









120,370













Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations









(69,700





)









31,093













(9,089





)









13,917













8,207

















(106,250





)









13,035













Total performance fees









(166,104





)









203,400













8,386













86,919













148,183

















(76,909





)









243,488













Unrealized carried interest allocations









129,584













(151,757





)









25,170













(52,215





)









(93,325





)













24,849













(120,370





)









Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations









69,700













(31,093





)









9,089













(13,917





)









(8,207





)













106,250













(13,035





)









Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds



(





1)











—













1,549













—













75













5,422

















—













5,497













Deferred incentive fees









—













1,450













6













2,445













—

















942













2,451













Gross realized performance fees









33,180













23,549













42,651













23,307













52,073

















55,132













118,031













Realized performance fee-related compensation









(15,444





)









(11,421





)









(20,848





)









(8,767





)









(25,477





)













(26,266





)









(55,092





)









Net realized performance fees





$





17,736









$





12,128









$





21,803









$





14,540









$





26,596













$





28,866









$





62,939















______________________________







(1) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.











Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share







ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.





The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,

















December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023













2024











ANI





$





42,116





$





37,716





$





57,241





$





53,569





$





52,659









$





101,677





$





163,469

















































Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic









64,068,952









64,194,859









66,187,754









68,772,051









73,687,289













63,255,604









69,561,254









Assumed vesting of RSUs









333,402









512,946









673,854









921,166









491,014













511,889









695,423









Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units









2,553,899









2,573,762









1,732,153









—









—













2,532,489









573,185









Assumed purchase under ESPP









—









—









—









2,098









—













—









702









Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership



(





1)











46,314,543









46,272,227









45,827,707









45,212,921









41,729,937













46,384,046









44,251,143









Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership



(





1)











1,962,131









1,958,507









1,849,846









1,626,812









1,016,737













2,325,417









1,496,518









Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership



(





1)











—









—









2,239,185









2,239,185









2,010,202













—









2,162,580









Adjusted weighted-average shares









115,232,927









115,512,301









118,510,499









118,774,233









118,935,179













115,009,445









118,740,805

















































ANI per share





$





0.37





$





0.33





$





0.48





$





0.45





$





0.44









$





0.88





$





1.38











_______________________________







(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.







Key Operating Metrics







We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.







Fee-Earning AUM

















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





December 31,













Percentage





Change













(in millions)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024

















2023

















2024

















vs. FQ3'24













Separately Managed Accounts



















































Beginning balance





$





56,380









$





56,660









$





58,897









$





60,272









$





62,121













$





55,345









$





58,897













10





%









Contributions



(





1)











1,109













2,757













2,085













1,723













9,033

















3,570













12,841













715





%









Distributions



(





2)











(1,397





)









(795





)









(830





)









(535





)









(1,000





)













(3,285





)









(2,365





)









(28)





%









Market value, FX and other



(





3)











568













275













120













661













(180





)













1,030













601













na









Ending balance





$





56,660









$





58,897









$





60,272









$





62,121









$





69,974













$





56,660









$





69,974













23





%



























































Focused Commingled Funds



















































Beginning balance





$





30,905









$





32,772









$





34,961









$





40,084









$





42,294













$





30,086









$





34,961













37





%









Contributions



(





1)











1,898













2,429













5,653













2,122













2,520

















3,686













10,295













33





%









Distributions



(





2)











(274





)









(327





)









(661





)









(282





)









(682





)













(1,514





)









(1,625





)









149





%









Market value, FX and other



(





3)











243













87













131













370













60

















514













561













(75)





%









Ending balance





$





32,772









$





34,961









$





40,084









$





42,294









$





44,192













$





32,772









$





44,192













35





%



























































Total



















































Beginning balance





$





87,285









$





89,432









$





93,858









$





100,356









$





104,415













$





85,431









$





93,858













20





%









Contributions



(





1)











3,007













5,186













7,738













3,845













11,553

















7,256













23,136













284





%









Distributions



(





2)











(1,671





)









(1,122





)









(1,491





)









(817





)









(1,682





)













(4,799





)









(3,990





)









1





%









Market value, FX and other



(





3)











811













362













251













1,031













(120





)













1,544













1,162













na









Ending balance





$





89,432









$





93,858









$





100,356









$





104,415









$





114,166













$





89,432









$





114,166













28





%











_______________________________







(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.





(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.





(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.







Asset Class Summary

















Three Months Ended













Percentage





Change













(in millions)









December





31, 2023









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024













vs. FQ3'24













FEAUM







































Private equity





$





48,258





$





49,869





$





54,855





$





57,136





$





62,811









30





%









Infrastructure









19,789









20,114









20,377









20,986









23,411









18





%









Private debt









15,460









15,477









16,161









16,975









17,882









16





%









Real estate









5,925









8,398









8,963









9,318









10,062









70





%









Total





$





89,432





$





93,858





$





100,356





$





104,415





$





114,166









28





%













































Separately managed accounts





$





56,660





$





58,897





$





60,272





$





62,121





$





69,974









23





%









Focused commingled funds









32,772









34,961









40,084









42,294









44,192









35





%









Total





$





89,432





$





93,858





$





100,356





$





104,415





$





114,166









28





%















































AUM







(









1)









































Private equity





$





78,221





$





81,942





$





89,329





$





91,891





$





93,404









19





%









Infrastructure









28,307









30,003









32,756









35,392









36,156









28





%









Private debt









27,782









28,491









30,336









31,854









31,987









15





%









Real estate









14,646









16,201









16,912









16,996









17,665









21





%









Total





$





148,956





$





156,637





$





169,333





$





176,133





$





179,212









20





%













































Separately managed accounts





$





88,890





$





93,938





$





103,003





$





107,252





$





109,305









23





%









Focused commingled funds









45,508









48,545









51,682









53,870









55,142









21





%









Advisory AUM









14,558









14,154









14,648









15,011









14,765









1





%









Total





$





148,956





$





156,637





$





169,333





$





176,133





$





179,212









20





%















































AUA







































Private equity





$





266,246





$





270,350





$





279,909





$





255,125





$





263,420









(1





)%









Infrastructure









57,528









60,339









62,599









62,891









67,100









17





%









Private debt









17,916









21,976









22,280









19,328









19,325









8





%









Real estate









168,802









168,455









166,659









168,519









168,807









—





%









Total





$





510,492





$





521,120





$





531,447





$





505,863





$





518,652









2





%















































Total capital responsibility







(









2)









$





659,448





$





677,757





$





700,780





$





681,996





$





697,864









6





%











_____________________________







Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.





(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.





(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).







Contacts









Shareholder Relations:







Seth Weiss









shareholders@stepstonegroup.com









1-212-351-6106







Media:







Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR









StepStonePR@icrinc.com









1-203-682-8268







Glossary







Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.





Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of December 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (September 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through December 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of September 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.





Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.





Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of December 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (September 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through December 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of September 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.





Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.





Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.





Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.





Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.





SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.





StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.





The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.





Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.





Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.



