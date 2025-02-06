News & Insights

StepStone Group Inc. Reports Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results and Declares Dividend

February 06, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

February 06, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

StepStone Group Inc. reported its Q3 fiscal 2025 results, including a dividend declaration and anearnings callannouncement.

Quiver AI Summary

StepStone Group Inc., a global private markets investment firm, announced its third quarter fiscal 2025 results for the period ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record by February 28, 2025. Key financial highlights include management and advisory fees rising to $190.8 million, an increase of 26% compared to the prior year, while total revenues reached $339 million. However, the firm reported a net loss of $287.2 million for the quarter, attributed primarily to performance fees and increased expenses. Significant capital management includes approximately $698 billion in total assets, with $179 billion under management. The company will host a conference call on February 6, 2025, to further discuss its results. Further details are available on their website.

Potential Positives

  • StepStone Group Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, reflecting financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The company's assets under management (AUM) increased to approximately $179.2 billion, representing a 20% growth compared to the previous year, indicating strong performance in private markets investment.
  • Total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reached $339 million, a significant increase from previous periods, demonstrating robust business growth and operational strength.
  • Adjusted net income (ANI) for the quarter was reported at $52.7 million, reflecting a 25% increase year-over-year, which signifies effective management and improved financial performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant net loss reported of $(287,163) for the quarter, which is a sharp decline compared to prior periods and raises concerns about operational profitability.
  • Net income per share of Class A common stock declined to $(2.61), a drastic drop indicating financial difficulties that could affect investor confidence.
  • High levels of accrued compensation expenses totaling $690,321, raising concerns about sustainability and cost management in a challenging business environment.

FAQ

What financial results did StepStone Group report for Q3 2025?

StepStone Group reported management and advisory fees of $190.8 million and total revenues of $339 million for Q3 2025.

When is the quarterly dividend for StepStone Group payable?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share will be payable on March 14, 2025, to holders of record as of February 28, 2025.

How can I access StepStone's Q3earnings conference call

You can access the webcast and conference call today at 5:00 pm ET through the Shareholders section of StepStone's website.

What are StepStone Group's assets under management as of December 31, 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, StepStone Group was responsible for approximately $179.2 billion in assets under management.

How many shares of Class A common stock are outstanding?

As of December 31, 2024, there were approximately 73.7 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding.

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,778,102.
  • MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $398,548.
  • DAVID Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $204,629
  • ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 729 shares for an estimated $50,191

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This represents results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, payable on March 14, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2025.





StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter fiscal 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at




https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com


.




Webcast and Earnings Conference Call



Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at


https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com


. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.



To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at


https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4d11263234d648c092cf5d1e8339df8d


. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.




About StepStone



StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $698 billion of total capital, including $179 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.




Forward-Looking Statements



Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”






Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics









Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


Percentage Change


(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023



2024



vs. FQ3'24

vs. FQ3'24


YTD


Financial Highlights












GAAP Results











Management and advisory fees, net
$
151,492

$
153,410

$
178,015

$
184,758

$
190,840


$
431,730

$
553,613


26
%
28
%

Total revenues

(14,612
)

356,810


186,401


271,677


339,023



354,821


797,101


na
125
%

Total performance fees

(166,104
)

203,400


8,386


86,919


148,183



(76,909
)

243,488


na
na

Net income (loss)

(23,419
)

82,542


48,045


53,138


(287,163
)


85,278


(185,980
)

na
na

Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:











Basic
$
(0.32
)
$
0.48

$
0.20

$
0.26

$
(2.61
)

$
0.43

$
(2.32
)

(725)
%
na

Diluted
$
(0.32
)
$
0.48

$
0.20

$
0.26

$
(2.61
)

$
0.43

$
(2.32
)

(725)
%
na

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:











Basic

64,068,952

64,194,859

66,187,754

68,772,051

73,687,289


63,255,604

69,561,254

15
%
10
%

Diluted

64,068,952

67,281,567

68,593,761

69,695,315

73,687,289


66,299,982

69,561,254

15
%
5
%

Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock

(


1)
$
0.21

$
0.21

$
0.21

$
0.24

$
0.24


$
0.62

$
0.69


14
%
11
%

Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock

(


2)
$



$



$
0.15

$



$




$
0.25

$
0.15


na
(40)
%

Accrued carried interest allocations

1,203,847


1,354,051


1,328,853


1,381,110


1,474,543





22
%














Non-GAAP Results



(




3)











Adjusted management and advisory fees, net

(


4)
$
151,943

$
153,808

$
178,514

$
185,481

$
191,832


$
432,571

$
555,827


26
%
28
%

Adjusted revenues

185,123


177,357


221,165


208,788


243,905



487,703


673,858


32
%
38
%

Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)

50,664


50,900


71,656


72,349


74,118



138,893


218,123


46
%
57
%

FRE margin

(


5)

33
%

33
%

40
%

39
%

39
%


32
%

39
%



Gross realized performance fees

33,180


23,549


42,651


23,307


52,073



55,132


118,031


57
%
114
%

Adjusted net income (“ANI”)

42,116


37,716


57,241


53,569


52,659



101,677


163,469


25
%
61
%

Adjusted weighted-average shares

115,232,927

115,512,301

118,510,499

118,774,233

118,935,179


115,009,445

118,740,805

3
%
3
%

ANI per share
$
0.37

$
0.33

$
0.48

$
0.45

$
0.44


$
0.88

$
1.38


19
%
57
%














Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics


(in billions)











Assets under management (“AUM”)

(


6)
$
149.0

$
156.6

$
169.3

$
176.1

$
179.2





20
%

Assets under advisement (“AUA”)

(


6)

510.5


521.1


531.4


505.9


518.7





2
%

Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)

89.4


93.9


100.4


104.4


114.2





28
%

Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)

21.4


22.6


27.6


29.7


21.7





1
%



_______________________________



(1)      Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.


(2)      The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.


(3)      Adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”


(4)      Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.


(5)      FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net.


(6)      AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.


StepStone Group Inc.




GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)




(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





As of



December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


Assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
223,103


$
143,430

Restricted cash

720



718

Fees and accounts receivable

63,521



56,769

Due from affiliates

96,590



67,531

Investments:



Investments in funds

172,748



135,043

Accrued carried interest allocations

1,474,543



1,354,051

Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations

(


1)

572,459



631,197

Deferred income tax assets

356,122



184,512

Lease right-of-use assets, net

90,567



97,763

Other assets and receivables

66,114



60,611

Intangibles, net

274,122



304,873

Goodwill

580,542



580,542


Assets of Consolidated Funds:



Cash and cash equivalents

55,681



38,164

Investments, at fair value

320,482



131,858

Other assets

2,333



1,745

Total assets
$
4,349,647


$
3,788,807


Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$
139,068


$
127,417

Accrued compensation and benefits

690,321



101,481

Accrued carried interest-related compensation

730,218



719,497

Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation

(


1)

439,898



484,154

Due to affiliates

315,739



212,918

Lease liabilities

112,175



119,739

Debt obligations

168,942



148,822


Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:



Other liabilities

9,860



1,645

Total liabilities

2,606,221



1,915,673

Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds

286,822



102,623

Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

6,552



115,920

Stockholders’ equity:



Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 75,841,118 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively

76



66

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 40,127,254 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively

40



45

Additional paid-in capital

415,059



310,293

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(205,674
)


13,768

Accumulated other comprehensive income

341



304

Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity

209,842



324,476

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

1,051,919



974,559

Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities

(


1)

132,561



147,042

Non-controlling interests in the Partnership

55,730



208,514

Total stockholders’ equity

1,450,052



1,654,591

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,349,647


$
3,788,807




(1)      Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.




StepStone Group Inc.




GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)




(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Revenues







Management and advisory fees, net
$
190,840


$
151,492


$
553,613


$
431,730

Performance fees:







Incentive fees

22,369



17,891



26,365



22,843

Carried interest allocations:







Realized

24,282



15,289



83,718



31,347

Unrealized

93,325



(129,584
)


120,370



(24,849
)

Total carried interest allocations

117,607



(114,295
)


204,088



6,498

Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations

(


1)

8,207



(69,700
)


13,035



(106,250
)

Total performance fees

148,183



(166,104
)


243,488



(76,909
)

Total revenues

339,023



(14,612
)


797,101



354,821


Expenses







Compensation and benefits:







Cash-based compensation

85,203



73,619



246,298



218,551

Equity-based compensation

486,418



14,032



542,929



28,420

Performance fee-related compensation:







Realized

25,477



15,444



55,092



26,266

Unrealized

49,670



(62,243
)


66,495



(9,320
)

Total performance fee-related compensation

75,147



(46,799
)


121,587



16,946

Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation

(


1)

8,207



(69,700
)


13,035



(106,250
)

Total compensation and benefits

654,975



(28,848
)


923,849



157,667

General, administrative and other

43,130



48,001



134,202



113,007

Total expenses

698,105



19,153



1,058,051



270,674


Other income (expense)







Investment income (loss)

1,064



(2,051
)


5,710



4,115

Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)

(


1)

1,167



(2,222
)


(4,119
)


(9,054
)

Investment income of Consolidated Funds

15,037



11,223



30,878



22,357

Interest income

2,559



827



7,632



2,235

Interest expense

(3,008
)


(2,562
)


(9,510
)


(6,682
)

Other income (loss)

(2,452
)


4,408



(1,626
)


3,763

Total other income

14,367



9,623



28,965



16,734

Income (loss) before income tax

(344,715
)


(24,142
)


(231,985
)


100,881

Income tax expense (benefit)

(57,552
)


(723
)


(46,005
)


15,603

Net income (loss)

(287,163
)


(23,419
)


(185,980
)


85,278

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

27,226



13,552



62,966



32,797

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities

(


1)

1,167



(2,222
)


(4,119
)


(9,054
)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership

(134,760
)


(20,111
)


(107,856
)


22,677

Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds

10,905



5,588



23,101



11,590

Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

314








983






Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc.
$
(192,015
)

$
(20,226
)

$
(161,055
)

$
27,268

Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:







Basic
$
(2.61
)

$
(0.32
)

$
(2.32
)

$
0.43

Diluted
$
(2.61
)

$
(0.32
)

$
(2.32
)

$
0.43

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:







Basic

73,687,289



64,068,952



69,561,254



63,255,604

Diluted

73,687,289



64,068,952



69,561,254



66,299,982




(1)      Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations




Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net



The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


(in thousands)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023


2024

Focused commingled funds

(


1)(2)
$
78,633
$
80,434
$
104,798
$
107,855
$
105,718

$
216,233
$
318,371

Separately managed accounts

55,838

55,945

57,376

61,393

66,245


168,013

185,014

Advisory and other services

16,069

16,147

14,769

14,907

17,458


43,910

47,134

Fund reimbursement revenues

(


1)

1,403

1,282

1,571

1,326

2,411


4,415

5,308

Adjusted management and advisory fees, net
$
151,943
$
153,808
$
178,514
$
185,481
$
191,832

$
432,571
$
555,827



_______________________________



(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.


(2)      Includes income-based incentive fees of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $4.6 million and $0.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, from certain funds.




Adjusted Revenues



Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.



The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


(in thousands)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023


2024

Total revenues
$
(14,612
)
$
356,810

$
186,401
$
271,677

$
339,023


$
354,821
$
797,101

Unrealized carried interest allocations

129,584


(151,757
)

25,170

(52,215
)

(93,325
)


24,849

(120,370
)

Deferred incentive fees





1,450


6

2,445







942

2,451

Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations

69,700


(31,093
)

9,089

(13,917
)

(8,207
)


106,250

(13,035
)

Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds

(


1)

451


398


499

723


992



841

2,214

Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds

(


2)





1,549





75


5,422






5,497

Adjusted revenues
$
185,123

$
177,357

$
221,165
$
208,788

$
243,905


$
487,703
$
673,858



_______________________________



(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.


(2)      Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.




Adjusted Net Income



Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.




Fee-Related Earnings



Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.



The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


(in thousands)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023



2024

GAAP management and advisory fees, net
$
151,492

$
153,410

$
178,015

$
184,758

$
190,840


$
431,730

$
553,613

Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds

(


1)

451


398


499


723


992



841


2,214

Adjusted management and advisory fees, net
$
151,943

$
153,808

$
178,514

$
185,481

$
191,832


$
432,571

$
555,827










GAAP incentive fees
$
17,891

$
2,496

$
841

$
3,155

$
22,369


$
22,843

$
26,365

Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds

(


2)





1,549






75


5,422







5,497

Adjusted incentive fees
$
17,891

$
4,045

$
841

$
3,230

$
27,791


$
22,843

$
31,862










GAAP cash-based compensation
$
73,619

$
74,411

$
78,224

$
82,871

$
85,203


$
218,551

$
246,298

Adjustments

(


3)

(574
)

(461
)

(428
)

(285
)

339



(1,679
)

(374
)

Adjusted cash-based compensation
$
73,045

$
73,950

$
77,796

$
82,586

$
85,542


$
216,872

$
245,924










GAAP equity-based compensation
$
14,032

$
13,937

$
19,179

$
37,332

$
486,418


$
28,420

$
542,929

Adjustments

(


4)

(12,610
)

(12,210
)

(16,785
)

(34,947
)

(483,958
)


(24,425
)

(535,690
)

Adjusted equity-based compensation
$
1,422

$
1,727

$
2,394

$
2,385

$
2,460


$
3,995

$
7,239










GAAP general, administrative and other
$
48,001

$
54,310

$
41,011

$
50,061

$
43,130


$
113,007

$
134,202

Adjustments

(


5)

(21,189
)

(27,079
)

(14,343
)

(21,900
)

(13,418
)


(40,196
)

(49,661
)

Adjusted general, administrative and other
$
26,812

$
27,231

$
26,668

$
28,161

$
29,712


$
72,811

$
84,541










GAAP interest income
$
827

$
1,429

$
2,057

$
3,016

$
2,559


$
2,235

$
7,632

Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds

(


6)

(540
)

(612
)

(907
)

(1,363
)

(887
)


(1,033
)

(3,157
)

Adjusted interest income
$
287

$
817

$
1,150

$
1,653

$
1,672


$
1,202

$
4,475










GAAP other income (loss)
$
4,408

$
(1,308
)
$
(351
)
$
1,177

$
(2,452
)

$
3,763

$
(1,626
)

Adjustments

(


7)

(4,301
)

395


(72
)

(1,082
)

1,883



(4,274
)

729

Adjusted other income (loss)
$
107

$
(913
)
$
(423
)
$
95

$
(569
)

$
(511
)
$
(897
)



______________________________



(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.


(2)      Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.


(3)      Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.


(4)      Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.


(5)      Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.


(6)      Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.


(7)      Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.




The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


(in thousands)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023



2024

Income (loss) before income tax
$
(24,142
)

94,515

$
54,842

$
57,888

$
(344,715
)

$
100,881

$
(231,985
)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

(


1)

(15,537
)

(12,822
)

(18,951
)

(17,812
)

(32,765
)


(36,398
)

(69,528
)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities

2,222


33


1,255


4,031


(1,167
)


9,054


4,119

Unrealized carried interest allocations

129,584


(151,757
)

25,170


(52,215
)

(93,325
)


24,849


(120,370
)

Unrealized performance fee-related compensation

(62,243
)

84,014


(10,923
)

27,748


49,670



(9,320
)

66,495

Unrealized investment (income) loss

5,559


(2,280
)

(1,180
)

(430
)

656



1,373


(954
)

Impact of Consolidated Funds

(11,068
)

(4,138
)

(7,731
)

(9,267
)

(6,892
)


(21,938
)

(23,890
)

Deferred incentive fees





1,450


6


2,445







942


2,451

Equity-based compensation

(


2)

12,610


12,210


16,785


34,947


483,958



24,425


535,690

Amortization of intangibles

10,661


10,423


10,250


10,250


10,250



31,983


30,750

Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings

222


90















222





Non-core items

(


3)

6,335


16,780


4,137


11,349


2,094



4,785


17,580

Pre-tax ANI

54,203


48,518


73,660


68,934


67,764



130,858


210,358

Income taxes

(


4)

(12,087
)

(10,802
)

(16,419
)

(15,365
)

(15,105
)


(29,181
)

(46,889
)

ANI

42,116


37,716


57,241


53,569


52,659



101,677


163,469

Income taxes

(


4)

12,087


10,802


16,419


15,365


15,105



29,181


46,889

Realized carried interest allocations

(15,289
)

(18,054
)

(41,804
)

(17,632
)

(24,282
)


(31,347
)

(83,718
)

Realized performance fee-related compensation

(


5)

15,444


11,421


20,848


8,767


25,477



26,266


55,092

Realized investment income

(3,508
)

(1,057
)

(1,415
)

(1,621
)

(1,720
)


(5,488
)

(4,756
)

Adjusted incentive fees

(


6)

(17,891
)

(4,045
)

(841
)

(3,230
)

(27,791
)


(22,843
)

(31,862
)

Deferred incentive fees





(1,450
)

(6
)

(2,445
)






(942
)

(2,451
)

Adjusted interest income

(


6)

(287
)

(817
)

(1,150
)

(1,653
)

(1,672
)


(1,202
)

(4,475
)

Interest expense

2,562


2,649


2,990


3,512


3,008



6,682


9,510

Adjusted other (income) loss

(


6)(7)

(107
)

913


423


(95
)

569



511


897

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

(


1)

15,537


12,822


18,951


17,812


32,765



36,398


69,528

FRE
$
50,664

$
50,900

$
71,656

$
72,349

$
74,118


$
138,893

$
218,123



_______________________________



(1)      Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


(in thousands)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023


2024

FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests
$
10,518
$
11,559
$
13,308
$
14,969
$
21,063

$
30,515
$
49,340

Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests

5,019

1,263

5,643

2,843

11,702


5,883

20,188

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
$
15,537
$
12,822
$
18,951
$
17,812
$
32,765

$
36,398
$
69,528




The contribution to total FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


(in thousands)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023


2024

FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary
$


$


$
574
$
2,051
$
2,956

$


$
5,581

Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary

3,074




51

206

11,137


3,074

11,394

Amounts attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary
$
3,074
$


$
625
$
2,257
$
14,093

$
3,074
$
16,975




(2)      Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.


(3)      Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


(in thousands)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023



2024

Transaction costs
$
670

$
3,985
$
672
$
140
$
12


$
870

$
824

Lease remeasurement adjustments

(106
)















(106
)



Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms

631
















1,893




Loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation

9,054


12,280

2,953

10,888

2,476



4,937


16,317

Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out

574


515

482

321

(394
)


1,679


409

Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters

(5,300
)















(5,300
)



Loss on sale of subsidiary

812
















812




Other non-core items








30













30

Total non-core operating income and expenses
$
6,335

$
16,780
$
4,137
$
11,349
$
2,094


$
4,785

$
17,580




(4)      Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,



December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024


2023


2024

Federal statutory rate
21.0
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
21.0
%

21.0
%
21.0
%

Combined state, local and foreign rate
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.3
%

1.3
%
1.3
%

Blended statutory rate
22.3
%
22.3
%
22.3
%
22.3
%
22.3
%

22.3
%
22.3
%




(5)      Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


(in thousands)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023


2024

Realized carried interest-related compensation
$
660
$
910
$


$


$



$
2,849
$





(6)      Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.


(7)      Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $(0.2) million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023).




Fee-Related Earnings Margin



FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.



The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


(in thousands)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023



2024

FRE
$
50,664

$
50,900

$
71,656

$
72,349

$
74,118


$
138,893

$
218,123

Adjusted management and advisory fees, net

151,943


153,808


178,514


185,481


191,832



432,571


555,827

FRE margin

33
%

33
%

40
%

39
%

39
%


32
%

39
%





Gross Realized Performance Fees



Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees, including the deferred portion. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.




Net Realized Performance Fees



Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.



The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


(in thousands)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023



2024

Incentive fees
$
17,891

$
2,496

$
841

$
3,155

$
22,369


$
22,843

$
26,365

Realized carried interest allocations

15,289


18,054


41,804


17,632


24,282



31,347


83,718

Unrealized carried interest allocations

(129,584
)

151,757


(25,170
)

52,215


93,325



(24,849
)

120,370

Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations

(69,700
)

31,093


(9,089
)

13,917


8,207



(106,250
)

13,035

Total performance fees

(166,104
)

203,400


8,386


86,919


148,183



(76,909
)

243,488

Unrealized carried interest allocations

129,584


(151,757
)

25,170


(52,215
)

(93,325
)


24,849


(120,370
)

Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations

69,700


(31,093
)

9,089


(13,917
)

(8,207
)


106,250


(13,035
)

Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds

(


1)





1,549






75


5,422







5,497

Deferred incentive fees





1,450


6


2,445







942


2,451

Gross realized performance fees

33,180


23,549


42,651


23,307


52,073



55,132


118,031

Realized performance fee-related compensation

(15,444
)

(11,421
)

(20,848
)

(8,767
)

(25,477
)


(26,266
)

(55,092
)

Net realized performance fees
$
17,736

$
12,128

$
21,803

$
14,540

$
26,596


$
28,866

$
62,939



______________________________



(1)      Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.





Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share



ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.



The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,



December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023


2024

ANI
$
42,116
$
37,716
$
57,241
$
53,569
$
52,659

$
101,677
$
163,469










Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic

64,068,952

64,194,859

66,187,754

68,772,051

73,687,289


63,255,604

69,561,254

Assumed vesting of RSUs

333,402

512,946

673,854

921,166

491,014


511,889

695,423

Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units

2,553,899

2,573,762

1,732,153








2,532,489

573,185

Assumed purchase under ESPP










2,098








702

Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership

(


1)

46,314,543

46,272,227

45,827,707

45,212,921

41,729,937


46,384,046

44,251,143

Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership

(


1)

1,962,131

1,958,507

1,849,846

1,626,812

1,016,737


2,325,417

1,496,518

Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership

(


1)







2,239,185

2,239,185

2,010,202





2,162,580

Adjusted weighted-average shares

115,232,927

115,512,301

118,510,499

118,774,233

118,935,179


115,009,445

118,740,805










ANI per share
$
0.37
$
0.33
$
0.48
$
0.45
$
0.44

$
0.88
$
1.38



_______________________________



(1)      Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.




Key Operating Metrics



We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.




Fee-Earning AUM

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31,


Percentage


Change


(in millions)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024



2023



2024



vs. FQ3'24


Separately Managed Accounts










Beginning balance
$
56,380

$
56,660

$
58,897

$
60,272

$
62,121


$
55,345

$
58,897


10
%

Contributions

(


1)

1,109


2,757


2,085


1,723


9,033



3,570


12,841


715
%

Distributions

(


2)

(1,397
)

(795
)

(830
)

(535
)

(1,000
)


(3,285
)

(2,365
)

(28)
%

Market value, FX and other

(


3)

568


275


120


661


(180
)


1,030


601


na

Ending balance
$
56,660

$
58,897

$
60,272

$
62,121

$
69,974


$
56,660

$
69,974


23
%













Focused Commingled Funds










Beginning balance
$
30,905

$
32,772

$
34,961

$
40,084

$
42,294


$
30,086

$
34,961


37
%

Contributions

(


1)

1,898


2,429


5,653


2,122


2,520



3,686


10,295


33
%

Distributions

(


2)

(274
)

(327
)

(661
)

(282
)

(682
)


(1,514
)

(1,625
)

149
%

Market value, FX and other

(


3)

243


87


131


370


60



514


561


(75)
%

Ending balance
$
32,772

$
34,961

$
40,084

$
42,294

$
44,192


$
32,772

$
44,192


35
%













Total










Beginning balance
$
87,285

$
89,432

$
93,858

$
100,356

$
104,415


$
85,431

$
93,858


20
%

Contributions

(


1)

3,007


5,186


7,738


3,845


11,553



7,256


23,136


284
%

Distributions

(


2)

(1,671
)

(1,122
)

(1,491
)

(817
)

(1,682
)


(4,799
)

(3,990
)

1
%

Market value, FX and other

(


3)

811


362


251


1,031


(120
)


1,544


1,162


na

Ending balance
$
89,432

$
93,858

$
100,356

$
104,415

$
114,166


$
89,432

$
114,166


28
%



_______________________________



(1)      Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.


(2)      Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.


(3)      Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.




Asset Class Summary

Three Months Ended


Percentage


Change


(in millions)

December


31, 2023

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024


vs. FQ3'24


FEAUM







Private equity
$
48,258
$
49,869
$
54,855
$
57,136
$
62,811

30
%

Infrastructure

19,789

20,114

20,377

20,986

23,411

18
%

Private debt

15,460

15,477

16,161

16,975

17,882

16
%

Real estate

5,925

8,398

8,963

9,318

10,062

70
%

Total
$
89,432
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166

28
%









Separately managed accounts
$
56,660
$
58,897
$
60,272
$
62,121
$
69,974

23
%

Focused commingled funds

32,772

34,961

40,084

42,294

44,192

35
%

Total
$
89,432
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166

28
%










AUM



(




1)







Private equity
$
78,221
$
81,942
$
89,329
$
91,891
$
93,404

19
%

Infrastructure

28,307

30,003

32,756

35,392

36,156

28
%

Private debt

27,782

28,491

30,336

31,854

31,987

15
%

Real estate

14,646

16,201

16,912

16,996

17,665

21
%

Total
$
148,956
$
156,637
$
169,333
$
176,133
$
179,212

20
%









Separately managed accounts
$
88,890
$
93,938
$
103,003
$
107,252
$
109,305

23
%

Focused commingled funds

45,508

48,545

51,682

53,870

55,142

21
%

Advisory AUM

14,558

14,154

14,648

15,011

14,765

1
%

Total
$
148,956
$
156,637
$
169,333
$
176,133
$
179,212

20
%










AUA







Private equity
$
266,246
$
270,350
$
279,909
$
255,125
$
263,420

(1
)%

Infrastructure

57,528

60,339

62,599

62,891

67,100

17
%

Private debt

17,916

21,976

22,280

19,328

19,325

8
%

Real estate

168,802

168,455

166,659

168,519

168,807



%

Total
$
510,492
$
521,120
$
531,447
$
505,863
$
518,652

2
%










Total capital responsibility



(




2)
$
659,448
$
677,757
$
700,780
$
681,996
$
697,864

6
%



_____________________________



Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.


(1)      Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.


(2)      Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).




Contacts




Shareholder Relations:



Seth Weiss




shareholders@stepstonegroup.com




1-212-351-6106




Media:



Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR




StepStonePR@icrinc.com




1-203-682-8268




Glossary



Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.



Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of December 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (September 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through December 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of September 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.



Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.



Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of December 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (September 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through December 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of September 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.



Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.



Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.



Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.



Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.



SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.



StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.



The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.



Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.



Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.






