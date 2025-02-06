StepStone Group Inc. Reports Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results and Declares Dividend

StepStone Group Inc. reported its Q3 fiscal 2025 results, including a dividend declaration and anearnings callannouncement.
StepStone Group Inc., a global private markets investment firm, announced its third quarter fiscal 2025 results for the period ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record by February 28, 2025. Key financial highlights include management and advisory fees rising to $190.8 million, an increase of 26% compared to the prior year, while total revenues reached $339 million. However, the firm reported a net loss of $287.2 million for the quarter, attributed primarily to performance fees and increased expenses. Significant capital management includes approximately $698 billion in total assets, with $179 billion under management. The company will host a conference call on February 6, 2025, to further discuss its results. Further details are available on their website.
Full Release
NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This represents results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, payable on March 14, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2025.
StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter fiscal 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at
https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com
.
Webcast and Earnings Conference Call
Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at
https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com
. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.
To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4d11263234d648c092cf5d1e8339df8d
. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.
About StepStone
StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $698 billion of total capital, including $179 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
vs. FQ3'24
vs. FQ3'24
YTD
Financial Highlights
GAAP Results
Management and advisory fees, net
$
151,492
$
153,410
$
178,015
$
184,758
$
190,840
$
431,730
$
553,613
26
%
28
%
Total revenues
(14,612
)
356,810
186,401
271,677
339,023
354,821
797,101
na
125
%
Total performance fees
(166,104
)
203,400
8,386
86,919
148,183
(76,909
)
243,488
na
na
Net income (loss)
(23,419
)
82,542
48,045
53,138
(287,163
)
85,278
(185,980
)
na
na
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$
(0.32
)
$
0.48
$
0.20
$
0.26
$
(2.61
)
$
0.43
$
(2.32
)
(725)
%
na
Diluted
$
(0.32
)
$
0.48
$
0.20
$
0.26
$
(2.61
)
$
0.43
$
(2.32
)
(725)
%
na
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:
Basic
64,068,952
64,194,859
66,187,754
68,772,051
73,687,289
63,255,604
69,561,254
15
%
10
%
Diluted
64,068,952
67,281,567
68,593,761
69,695,315
73,687,289
66,299,982
69,561,254
15
%
5
%
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock
(
1)
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.24
$
0.24
$
0.62
$
0.69
14
%
11
%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock
(
2)
$
—
$
—
$
0.15
$
—
$
—
$
0.25
$
0.15
na
(40)
%
Accrued carried interest allocations
1,203,847
1,354,051
1,328,853
1,381,110
1,474,543
22
%
Non-GAAP Results
(
3)
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net
(
4)
$
151,943
$
153,808
$
178,514
$
185,481
$
191,832
$
432,571
$
555,827
26
%
28
%
Adjusted revenues
185,123
177,357
221,165
208,788
243,905
487,703
673,858
32
%
38
%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)
50,664
50,900
71,656
72,349
74,118
138,893
218,123
46
%
57
%
FRE margin
(
5)
33
%
33
%
40
%
39
%
39
%
32
%
39
%
Gross realized performance fees
33,180
23,549
42,651
23,307
52,073
55,132
118,031
57
%
114
%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)
42,116
37,716
57,241
53,569
52,659
101,677
163,469
25
%
61
%
Adjusted weighted-average shares
115,232,927
115,512,301
118,510,499
118,774,233
118,935,179
115,009,445
118,740,805
3
%
3
%
ANI per share
$
0.37
$
0.33
$
0.48
$
0.45
$
0.44
$
0.88
$
1.38
19
%
57
%
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
(in billions)
Assets under management (“AUM”)
(
6)
$
149.0
$
156.6
$
169.3
$
176.1
$
179.2
20
%
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)
(
6)
510.5
521.1
531.4
505.9
518.7
2
%
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)
89.4
93.9
100.4
104.4
114.2
28
%
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)
21.4
22.6
27.6
29.7
21.7
1
%
_______________________________
(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net.
(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
As of
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
223,103
$
143,430
Restricted cash
720
718
Fees and accounts receivable
63,521
56,769
Due from affiliates
96,590
67,531
Investments:
Investments in funds
172,748
135,043
Accrued carried interest allocations
1,474,543
1,354,051
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations
(
1)
572,459
631,197
Deferred income tax assets
356,122
184,512
Lease right-of-use assets, net
90,567
97,763
Other assets and receivables
66,114
60,611
Intangibles, net
274,122
304,873
Goodwill
580,542
580,542
Assets of Consolidated Funds:
Cash and cash equivalents
55,681
38,164
Investments, at fair value
320,482
131,858
Other assets
2,333
1,745
Total assets
$
4,349,647
$
3,788,807
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$
139,068
$
127,417
Accrued compensation and benefits
690,321
101,481
Accrued carried interest-related compensation
730,218
719,497
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation
(
1)
439,898
484,154
Due to affiliates
315,739
212,918
Lease liabilities
112,175
119,739
Debt obligations
168,942
148,822
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:
Other liabilities
9,860
1,645
Total liabilities
2,606,221
1,915,673
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds
286,822
102,623
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
6,552
115,920
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 75,841,118 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively
76
66
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 40,127,254 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively
40
45
Additional paid-in capital
415,059
310,293
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(205,674
)
13,768
Accumulated other comprehensive income
341
304
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity
209,842
324,476
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
1,051,919
974,559
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities
(
1)
132,561
147,042
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership
55,730
208,514
Total stockholders’ equity
1,450,052
1,654,591
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,349,647
$
3,788,807
(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.
StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Management and advisory fees, net
$
190,840
$
151,492
$
553,613
$
431,730
Performance fees:
Incentive fees
22,369
17,891
26,365
22,843
Carried interest allocations:
Realized
24,282
15,289
83,718
31,347
Unrealized
93,325
(129,584
)
120,370
(24,849
)
Total carried interest allocations
117,607
(114,295
)
204,088
6,498
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations
(
1)
8,207
(69,700
)
13,035
(106,250
)
Total performance fees
148,183
(166,104
)
243,488
(76,909
)
Total revenues
339,023
(14,612
)
797,101
354,821
Expenses
Compensation and benefits:
Cash-based compensation
85,203
73,619
246,298
218,551
Equity-based compensation
486,418
14,032
542,929
28,420
Performance fee-related compensation:
Realized
25,477
15,444
55,092
26,266
Unrealized
49,670
(62,243
)
66,495
(9,320
)
Total performance fee-related compensation
75,147
(46,799
)
121,587
16,946
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation
(
1)
8,207
(69,700
)
13,035
(106,250
)
Total compensation and benefits
654,975
(28,848
)
923,849
157,667
General, administrative and other
43,130
48,001
134,202
113,007
Total expenses
698,105
19,153
1,058,051
270,674
Other income (expense)
Investment income (loss)
1,064
(2,051
)
5,710
4,115
Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)
(
1)
1,167
(2,222
)
(4,119
)
(9,054
)
Investment income of Consolidated Funds
15,037
11,223
30,878
22,357
Interest income
2,559
827
7,632
2,235
Interest expense
(3,008
)
(2,562
)
(9,510
)
(6,682
)
Other income (loss)
(2,452
)
4,408
(1,626
)
3,763
Total other income
14,367
9,623
28,965
16,734
Income (loss) before income tax
(344,715
)
(24,142
)
(231,985
)
100,881
Income tax expense (benefit)
(57,552
)
(723
)
(46,005
)
15,603
Net income (loss)
(287,163
)
(23,419
)
(185,980
)
85,278
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
27,226
13,552
62,966
32,797
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities
(
1)
1,167
(2,222
)
(4,119
)
(9,054
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership
(134,760
)
(20,111
)
(107,856
)
22,677
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds
10,905
5,588
23,101
11,590
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
314
—
983
—
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc.
$
(192,015
)
$
(20,226
)
$
(161,055
)
$
27,268
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$
(2.61
)
$
(0.32
)
$
(2.32
)
$
0.43
Diluted
$
(2.61
)
$
(0.32
)
$
(2.32
)
$
0.43
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:
Basic
73,687,289
64,068,952
69,561,254
63,255,604
Diluted
73,687,289
64,068,952
69,561,254
66,299,982
(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations
Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net
The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
Focused commingled funds
(
1)(2)
$
78,633
$
80,434
$
104,798
$
107,855
$
105,718
$
216,233
$
318,371
Separately managed accounts
55,838
55,945
57,376
61,393
66,245
168,013
185,014
Advisory and other services
16,069
16,147
14,769
14,907
17,458
43,910
47,134
Fund reimbursement revenues
(
1)
1,403
1,282
1,571
1,326
2,411
4,415
5,308
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net
$
151,943
$
153,808
$
178,514
$
185,481
$
191,832
$
432,571
$
555,827
_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Includes income-based incentive fees of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $4.6 million and $0.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, from certain funds.
Adjusted Revenues
Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.
The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
Total revenues
$
(14,612
)
$
356,810
$
186,401
$
271,677
$
339,023
$
354,821
$
797,101
Unrealized carried interest allocations
129,584
(151,757
)
25,170
(52,215
)
(93,325
)
24,849
(120,370
)
Deferred incentive fees
—
1,450
6
2,445
—
942
2,451
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations
69,700
(31,093
)
9,089
(13,917
)
(8,207
)
106,250
(13,035
)
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds
(
1)
451
398
499
723
992
841
2,214
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds
(
2)
—
1,549
—
75
5,422
—
5,497
Adjusted revenues
$
185,123
$
177,357
$
221,165
$
208,788
$
243,905
$
487,703
$
673,858
_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.
Fee-Related Earnings
Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.
The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
GAAP management and advisory fees, net
$
151,492
$
153,410
$
178,015
$
184,758
$
190,840
$
431,730
$
553,613
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds
(
1)
451
398
499
723
992
841
2,214
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net
$
151,943
$
153,808
$
178,514
$
185,481
$
191,832
$
432,571
$
555,827
GAAP incentive fees
$
17,891
$
2,496
$
841
$
3,155
$
22,369
$
22,843
$
26,365
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds
(
2)
—
1,549
—
75
5,422
—
5,497
Adjusted incentive fees
$
17,891
$
4,045
$
841
$
3,230
$
27,791
$
22,843
$
31,862
GAAP cash-based compensation
$
73,619
$
74,411
$
78,224
$
82,871
$
85,203
$
218,551
$
246,298
Adjustments
(
3)
(574
)
(461
)
(428
)
(285
)
339
(1,679
)
(374
)
Adjusted cash-based compensation
$
73,045
$
73,950
$
77,796
$
82,586
$
85,542
$
216,872
$
245,924
GAAP equity-based compensation
$
14,032
$
13,937
$
19,179
$
37,332
$
486,418
$
28,420
$
542,929
Adjustments
(
4)
(12,610
)
(12,210
)
(16,785
)
(34,947
)
(483,958
)
(24,425
)
(535,690
)
Adjusted equity-based compensation
$
1,422
$
1,727
$
2,394
$
2,385
$
2,460
$
3,995
$
7,239
GAAP general, administrative and other
$
48,001
$
54,310
$
41,011
$
50,061
$
43,130
$
113,007
$
134,202
Adjustments
(
5)
(21,189
)
(27,079
)
(14,343
)
(21,900
)
(13,418
)
(40,196
)
(49,661
)
Adjusted general, administrative and other
$
26,812
$
27,231
$
26,668
$
28,161
$
29,712
$
72,811
$
84,541
GAAP interest income
$
827
$
1,429
$
2,057
$
3,016
$
2,559
$
2,235
$
7,632
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds
(
6)
(540
)
(612
)
(907
)
(1,363
)
(887
)
(1,033
)
(3,157
)
Adjusted interest income
$
287
$
817
$
1,150
$
1,653
$
1,672
$
1,202
$
4,475
GAAP other income (loss)
$
4,408
$
(1,308
)
$
(351
)
$
1,177
$
(2,452
)
$
3,763
$
(1,626
)
Adjustments
(
7)
(4,301
)
395
(72
)
(1,082
)
1,883
(4,274
)
729
Adjusted other income (loss)
$
107
$
(913
)
$
(423
)
$
95
$
(569
)
$
(511
)
$
(897
)
______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.
(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.
The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
Income (loss) before income tax
$
(24,142
)
94,515
$
54,842
$
57,888
$
(344,715
)
$
100,881
$
(231,985
)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
(
1)
(15,537
)
(12,822
)
(18,951
)
(17,812
)
(32,765
)
(36,398
)
(69,528
)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities
2,222
33
1,255
4,031
(1,167
)
9,054
4,119
Unrealized carried interest allocations
129,584
(151,757
)
25,170
(52,215
)
(93,325
)
24,849
(120,370
)
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation
(62,243
)
84,014
(10,923
)
27,748
49,670
(9,320
)
66,495
Unrealized investment (income) loss
5,559
(2,280
)
(1,180
)
(430
)
656
1,373
(954
)
Impact of Consolidated Funds
(11,068
)
(4,138
)
(7,731
)
(9,267
)
(6,892
)
(21,938
)
(23,890
)
Deferred incentive fees
—
1,450
6
2,445
—
942
2,451
Equity-based compensation
(
2)
12,610
12,210
16,785
34,947
483,958
24,425
535,690
Amortization of intangibles
10,661
10,423
10,250
10,250
10,250
31,983
30,750
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings
222
90
—
—
—
222
—
Non-core items
(
3)
6,335
16,780
4,137
11,349
2,094
4,785
17,580
Pre-tax ANI
54,203
48,518
73,660
68,934
67,764
130,858
210,358
Income taxes
(
4)
(12,087
)
(10,802
)
(16,419
)
(15,365
)
(15,105
)
(29,181
)
(46,889
)
ANI
42,116
37,716
57,241
53,569
52,659
101,677
163,469
Income taxes
(
4)
12,087
10,802
16,419
15,365
15,105
29,181
46,889
Realized carried interest allocations
(15,289
)
(18,054
)
(41,804
)
(17,632
)
(24,282
)
(31,347
)
(83,718
)
Realized performance fee-related compensation
(
5)
15,444
11,421
20,848
8,767
25,477
26,266
55,092
Realized investment income
(3,508
)
(1,057
)
(1,415
)
(1,621
)
(1,720
)
(5,488
)
(4,756
)
Adjusted incentive fees
(
6)
(17,891
)
(4,045
)
(841
)
(3,230
)
(27,791
)
(22,843
)
(31,862
)
Deferred incentive fees
—
(1,450
)
(6
)
(2,445
)
—
(942
)
(2,451
)
Adjusted interest income
(
6)
(287
)
(817
)
(1,150
)
(1,653
)
(1,672
)
(1,202
)
(4,475
)
Interest expense
2,562
2,649
2,990
3,512
3,008
6,682
9,510
Adjusted other (income) loss
(
6)(7)
(107
)
913
423
(95
)
569
511
897
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
(
1)
15,537
12,822
18,951
17,812
32,765
36,398
69,528
FRE
$
50,664
$
50,900
$
71,656
$
72,349
$
74,118
$
138,893
$
218,123
_______________________________
(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests
$
10,518
$
11,559
$
13,308
$
14,969
$
21,063
$
30,515
$
49,340
Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests
5,019
1,263
5,643
2,843
11,702
5,883
20,188
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
$
15,537
$
12,822
$
18,951
$
17,812
$
32,765
$
36,398
$
69,528
The contribution to total FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary
$
—
$
—
$
574
$
2,051
$
2,956
$
—
$
5,581
Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary
3,074
—
51
206
11,137
3,074
11,394
Amounts attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary
$
3,074
$
—
$
625
$
2,257
$
14,093
$
3,074
$
16,975
(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
Transaction costs
$
670
$
3,985
$
672
$
140
$
12
$
870
$
824
Lease remeasurement adjustments
(106
)
—
—
—
—
(106
)
—
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms
631
—
—
—
—
1,893
—
Loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation
9,054
12,280
2,953
10,888
2,476
4,937
16,317
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out
574
515
482
321
(394
)
1,679
409
Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters
(5,300
)
—
—
—
—
(5,300
)
—
Loss on sale of subsidiary
812
—
—
—
—
812
—
Other non-core items
—
—
30
—
—
—
30
Total non-core operating income and expenses
$
6,335
$
16,780
$
4,137
$
11,349
$
2,094
$
4,785
$
17,580
(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
Federal statutory rate
21.0
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
Combined state, local and foreign rate
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.3
%
Blended statutory rate
22.3
%
22.3
%
22.3
%
22.3
%
22.3
%
22.3
%
22.3
%
(5) Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
Realized carried interest-related compensation
$
660
$
910
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
2,849
$
—
(6) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $(0.2) million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023).
Fee-Related Earnings Margin
FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.
The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
FRE
$
50,664
$
50,900
$
71,656
$
72,349
$
74,118
$
138,893
$
218,123
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net
151,943
153,808
178,514
185,481
191,832
432,571
555,827
FRE margin
33
%
33
%
40
%
39
%
39
%
32
%
39
%
Gross Realized Performance Fees
Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees, including the deferred portion. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.
Net Realized Performance Fees
Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.
The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
Incentive fees
$
17,891
$
2,496
$
841
$
3,155
$
22,369
$
22,843
$
26,365
Realized carried interest allocations
15,289
18,054
41,804
17,632
24,282
31,347
83,718
Unrealized carried interest allocations
(129,584
)
151,757
(25,170
)
52,215
93,325
(24,849
)
120,370
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations
(69,700
)
31,093
(9,089
)
13,917
8,207
(106,250
)
13,035
Total performance fees
(166,104
)
203,400
8,386
86,919
148,183
(76,909
)
243,488
Unrealized carried interest allocations
129,584
(151,757
)
25,170
(52,215
)
(93,325
)
24,849
(120,370
)
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations
69,700
(31,093
)
9,089
(13,917
)
(8,207
)
106,250
(13,035
)
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds
(
1)
—
1,549
—
75
5,422
—
5,497
Deferred incentive fees
—
1,450
6
2,445
—
942
2,451
Gross realized performance fees
33,180
23,549
42,651
23,307
52,073
55,132
118,031
Realized performance fee-related compensation
(15,444
)
(11,421
)
(20,848
)
(8,767
)
(25,477
)
(26,266
)
(55,092
)
Net realized performance fees
$
17,736
$
12,128
$
21,803
$
14,540
$
26,596
$
28,866
$
62,939
______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share
ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.
The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
ANI
$
42,116
$
37,716
$
57,241
$
53,569
$
52,659
$
101,677
$
163,469
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic
64,068,952
64,194,859
66,187,754
68,772,051
73,687,289
63,255,604
69,561,254
Assumed vesting of RSUs
333,402
512,946
673,854
921,166
491,014
511,889
695,423
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units
2,553,899
2,573,762
1,732,153
—
—
2,532,489
573,185
Assumed purchase under ESPP
—
—
—
2,098
—
—
702
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership
(
1)
46,314,543
46,272,227
45,827,707
45,212,921
41,729,937
46,384,046
44,251,143
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership
(
1)
1,962,131
1,958,507
1,849,846
1,626,812
1,016,737
2,325,417
1,496,518
Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership
(
1)
—
—
2,239,185
2,239,185
2,010,202
—
2,162,580
Adjusted weighted-average shares
115,232,927
115,512,301
118,510,499
118,774,233
118,935,179
115,009,445
118,740,805
ANI per share
$
0.37
$
0.33
$
0.48
$
0.45
$
0.44
$
0.88
$
1.38
_______________________________
(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.
Key Operating Metrics
We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.
Fee-Earning AUM
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
Percentage
Change
(in millions)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
2023
2024
vs. FQ3'24
Separately Managed Accounts
Beginning balance
$
56,380
$
56,660
$
58,897
$
60,272
$
62,121
$
55,345
$
58,897
10
%
Contributions
(
1)
1,109
2,757
2,085
1,723
9,033
3,570
12,841
715
%
Distributions
(
2)
(1,397
)
(795
)
(830
)
(535
)
(1,000
)
(3,285
)
(2,365
)
(28)
%
Market value, FX and other
(
3)
568
275
120
661
(180
)
1,030
601
na
Ending balance
$
56,660
$
58,897
$
60,272
$
62,121
$
69,974
$
56,660
$
69,974
23
%
Focused Commingled Funds
Beginning balance
$
30,905
$
32,772
$
34,961
$
40,084
$
42,294
$
30,086
$
34,961
37
%
Contributions
(
1)
1,898
2,429
5,653
2,122
2,520
3,686
10,295
33
%
Distributions
(
2)
(274
)
(327
)
(661
)
(282
)
(682
)
(1,514
)
(1,625
)
149
%
Market value, FX and other
(
3)
243
87
131
370
60
514
561
(75)
%
Ending balance
$
32,772
$
34,961
$
40,084
$
42,294
$
44,192
$
32,772
$
44,192
35
%
Total
Beginning balance
$
87,285
$
89,432
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
85,431
$
93,858
20
%
Contributions
(
1)
3,007
5,186
7,738
3,845
11,553
7,256
23,136
284
%
Distributions
(
2)
(1,671
)
(1,122
)
(1,491
)
(817
)
(1,682
)
(4,799
)
(3,990
)
1
%
Market value, FX and other
(
3)
811
362
251
1,031
(120
)
1,544
1,162
na
Ending balance
$
89,432
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166
$
89,432
$
114,166
28
%
_______________________________
(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.
Asset Class Summary
Three Months Ended
Percentage
Change
(in millions)
December
31, 2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
vs. FQ3'24
FEAUM
Private equity
$
48,258
$
49,869
$
54,855
$
57,136
$
62,811
30
%
Infrastructure
19,789
20,114
20,377
20,986
23,411
18
%
Private debt
15,460
15,477
16,161
16,975
17,882
16
%
Real estate
5,925
8,398
8,963
9,318
10,062
70
%
Total
$
89,432
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166
28
%
Separately managed accounts
$
56,660
$
58,897
$
60,272
$
62,121
$
69,974
23
%
Focused commingled funds
32,772
34,961
40,084
42,294
44,192
35
%
Total
$
89,432
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166
28
%
AUM
(
1)
Private equity
$
78,221
$
81,942
$
89,329
$
91,891
$
93,404
19
%
Infrastructure
28,307
30,003
32,756
35,392
36,156
28
%
Private debt
27,782
28,491
30,336
31,854
31,987
15
%
Real estate
14,646
16,201
16,912
16,996
17,665
21
%
Total
$
148,956
$
156,637
$
169,333
$
176,133
$
179,212
20
%
Separately managed accounts
$
88,890
$
93,938
$
103,003
$
107,252
$
109,305
23
%
Focused commingled funds
45,508
48,545
51,682
53,870
55,142
21
%
Advisory AUM
14,558
14,154
14,648
15,011
14,765
1
%
Total
$
148,956
$
156,637
$
169,333
$
176,133
$
179,212
20
%
AUA
Private equity
$
266,246
$
270,350
$
279,909
$
255,125
$
263,420
(1
)%
Infrastructure
57,528
60,339
62,599
62,891
67,100
17
%
Private debt
17,916
21,976
22,280
19,328
19,325
8
%
Real estate
168,802
168,455
166,659
168,519
168,807
—
%
Total
$
510,492
$
521,120
$
531,447
$
505,863
$
518,652
2
%
Total capital responsibility
(
2)
$
659,448
$
677,757
$
700,780
$
681,996
$
697,864
6
%
_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).
Contacts
Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106
Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268
Glossary
Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.
Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of December 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (September 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through December 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of September 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.
Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of December 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (September 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through December 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of September 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.
Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.
Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.
Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.
SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.
StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.
The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.
Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.
Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.
