StepStone Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results; Declares Cash Dividends

StepStone Group Inc. reported Q4 and fiscal year 2025 results, announcing dividends and increased assets under management.

StepStone Group Inc. has announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, highlighting a significant increase in management and advisory fees, which rose to $213.4 million for the quarter and $767 million for the fiscal year, a 31% increase year-over-year. The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, along with a supplemental cash dividend of $0.40 per share, both payable on June 30, 2025. Key performance indicators also show that StepStone managed approximately $709 billion in total capital, including $189 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held on May 22, 2025, to discuss these results further, with additional financial details available on the company's website.

Potential Positives

StepStone Group Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.40 per share, showcasing a commitment to return value to shareholders.

The company reported a significant increase in management and advisory fees, netting $213.4 million in the latest quarter, reflecting a strong growth trajectory compared to previous quarters.

StepStone's assets under management reached approximately $189.4 billion, indicating continued strength and stability in its investment operations.

Adjusted net income per share grew to $0.68 for the quarter, highlighting improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Net income attributable to StepStone Group Inc. was negative at $(18,508) for the quarter, significantly down from positive net income of $30,823 in the prior year, indicating a sharp decline in profitability.

The weighted-average diluted shares of Class A common stock increased from 67 million to nearly 76 million, indicating potential dilution of earnings for current shareholders.

The company reported an 84% decrease in net income for the fiscal year compared to the previous year, reflecting serious challenges in maintaining profitability.

FAQ

What are the key financial results reported by StepStone Group for Q4 2025?

StepStone Group reported a total revenue of $377.7 million, with net income of $13.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

When will the quarterly cash dividend be paid?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share will be payable on June 30, 2025.

How can investors access theearnings conference call

Investors can access theearnings conference callvia a webcast on the Company's website at 5:00 PM ET on May 22, 2025.

What is StepStone Group's total capital responsibility as of Q4 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, StepStone Group has a total capital responsibility of approximately $709 billion.

What is the significance of non-GAAP financial measures in StepStone's reporting?

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and fee-related earnings, provide additional insight into StepStone's performance beyond GAAP standards.

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,900 shares for an estimated $4,446,381 .

. MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $398,548 .

. JASON P MENT (See remarks) sold 800 shares for an estimated $48,016

ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 538 shares for an estimated $33,894

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STEP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This represents results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock, both payable on June 30, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2025.









StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at









https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com







.









Webcast and Earnings Conference Call







Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at





https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com





. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.





To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI83b497f55a944def8cfadab7f935822b





. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.







About StepStone







StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 24, 2024, and in our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: fee revenues, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and performance fee-related earnings. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”







Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













Percentage Change













(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024

















2025

















vs. FQ4'24









vs. FY'24













Financial Highlights

























































GAAP Results























































Management and advisory fees, net





$





153,410









$





178,015









$





184,758









$





190,840









$





213,401













$





585,140









$





767,014













39%





31%









Total revenues









356,810













186,401













271,677













339,023













377,729

















711,631













1,174,830













6%





65%









Total performance fees









203,400













8,386













86,919













148,183













164,328

















126,491













407,816













(19)%





222%









Net income (loss)









82,542













48,045













53,138













(287,163





)









13,153

















167,820













(172,827





)









(84)%





na









Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:





















































Basic





$





0.48









$





0.20









$





0.26









$





(2.61





)





$





(0.24





)









$





0.91









$





(2.52





)









na





na









Diluted





$





0.48









$





0.20









$





0.26









$





(2.61





)





$





(0.24





)









$





0.91









$





(2.52





)









na





na









Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:





















































Basic









64,194,859













66,187,754













68,772,051













73,687,289













75,975,770

















63,489,135













71,142,916













18%





12%









Diluted









67,281,567













68,593,761













69,695,315













73,687,289













75,975,770

















66,544,038













71,142,916













13%





7%









Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock



(1)







$





0.21









$





0.21









$





0.24









$





0.24









$





0.24













$





0.83









$





0.93













14%





12%









Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock



(2)







$





—









$





0.15









$





—









$





—









$





—













$





0.25









$





0.15













na





(40)%









Accrued carried interest allocations





$





1,354,051









$





1,328,853









$





1,381,110









$





1,474,543









$





1,495,664

























10%



































































Non-GAAP Results







(3)

























































Fee revenues



(4)







$





153,808









$





178,514









$





185,481









$





191,832









$





214,662













$





586,379









$





770,489













40%





31%









Adjusted revenues









177,357













221,165













208,788













243,905













295,861

















665,060













969,719













67%





46%









Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)









50,900













71,656













72,349













74,118













94,081

















189,793













312,204













85%





64%









FRE margin



(5)











33





%









40





%









39





%









39





%









44





%













32





%









41





%





















Gross realized performance fees









23,549













42,651













23,307













52,073













81,199

















78,681













199,230













245%





153%









Performance fee-related earnings (“PRE”)









12,128













21,803













14,540













26,596













41,543

















40,994













104,482













243%





155%









Adjusted net income (“ANI”)









37,716













57,241













53,569













52,659













80,603

















139,393













244,072













114%





75%









Adjusted weighted-average shares









115,512,301













118,510,499













118,774,233













118,935,179













118,869,111

















115,134,473













118,772,442

























ANI per share





$





0.33









$





0.48









$





0.45









$





0.44









$





0.68













$





1.21









$





2.05













106%





69%































































Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics





(in billions)























































Assets under management (“AUM”)



(6)







$





156.6









$





169.3









$





176.1









$





179.2









$





189.4

























21%













Assets under advisement (“AUA”)



(6)











521.1













531.4













505.9













518.7













519.7

























—













Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)









93.9













100.4













104.4













114.2













121.4

























29%













Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)









22.6













27.6













29.7













21.7













24.6

























9%















_______________________________







(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.





(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.





(3) Fee revenues, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, PRE, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”





(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.





(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues.





(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.







StepStone Group Inc.









GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















As of March 31,





















2025





















2024













Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





244,791













$





143,430









Restricted cash









502

















718









Fees and accounts receivable









80,871

















56,769









Due from affiliates









92,723

















67,531









Investments:





















Investments in funds









183,694

















135,043









Accrued carried interest allocations









1,495,664

















1,354,051









Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations



(1)











629,228

















631,197









Deferred income tax assets









382,886

















184,512









Lease right-of-use assets, net









91,841

















97,763









Other assets and receivables









62,869

















60,611









Intangibles, net









263,872

















304,873









Goodwill









580,542

















580,542











Assets of Consolidated Funds:























Cash and cash equivalents









44,511

















38,164









Investments, at fair value









415,011

















131,858









Other assets









17,688

















1,745









Total assets





$





4,586,693













$





3,788,807











Liabilities and stockholders’ equity























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities





$





89,731













$





127,417









Accrued compensation and benefits









736,695

















101,481









Accrued carried interest-related compensation









757,968

















719,497









Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation



(1)











495,739

















484,154









Due to affiliates









331,821

















212,918









Lease liabilities









113,519

















119,739









Debt obligations









269,268

















148,822











Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:























Other liabilities









17,580

















1,645









Total liabilities









2,812,321

















1,915,673









Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds









377,897

















102,623









Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries









6,327

















115,920









Stockholders’ equity:





















Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 76,761,399 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively









77

















66









Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 39,656,954 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively









40

















45









Additional paid-in capital









421,057

















310,293









Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)









(242,546





)













13,768









Accumulated other comprehensive income









728

















304









Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity









179,356

















324,476









Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries









1,056,510

















974,559









Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities



(1)











133,489

















147,042









Non-controlling interests in the Partnership









20,793

















208,514









Total stockholders’ equity









1,390,148

















1,654,591









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





4,586,693













$





3,788,807









(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.







StepStone Group Inc.









GAAP Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,













Year Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Revenues







































Management and advisory fees, net





$





213,401













$





153,410













$





767,014













$





585,140













Performance fees:





































Incentive fees









5,910

















2,496

















32,275

















25,339













Carried interest allocations:





































Realized









75,935

















18,054

















159,653

















49,401













Unrealized









21,177

















151,757

















141,547

















126,908













Total carried interest allocations









97,112

















169,811

















301,200

















176,309













Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations



(1)











61,306

















31,093

















74,341

















(75,157





)









Total performance fees









164,328

















203,400

















407,816

















126,491













Total revenues









377,729

















356,810

















1,174,830

















711,631















Expenses







































Compensation and benefits:





































Cash-based compensation









85,510

















74,411

















331,808

















292,962













Equity-based compensation









126,197

















13,937

















669,126

















42,357













Performance fee-related compensation:





































Realized









39,656

















11,421

















94,748

















37,687













Unrealized









27,777

















84,014

















94,272

















74,694













Total performance fee-related compensation









67,433

















95,435

















189,020

















112,381













Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation



(1)











61,306

















31,093

















74,341

















(75,157





)









Total compensation and benefits









340,446

















214,876

















1,264,295

















372,543













General, administrative and other









43,152

















54,310

















177,354

















167,317













Total expenses









383,598

















269,186

















1,441,649

















539,860















Other income (expense)







































Investment income









9,386

















3,337

















15,096

















7,452













Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)



(1)











2,934

















(33





)













(1,185





)













(9,087





)









Investment income of Consolidated Funds









34,496

















6,115

















65,374

















28,472













Interest income









3,218

















1,429

















10,850

















3,664













Interest expense









(3,191





)













(2,649





)













(12,701





)













(9,331





)









Other income (loss)









(31,024





)













(1,308





)













(32,650





)













2,455













Total other income









15,819

















6,891

















44,784

















23,625













Income (loss) before income tax









9,950

















94,515

















(222,035





)













195,396













Income tax expense (benefit)









(3,203





)













11,973

















(49,208





)













27,576













Net income (loss)









13,153

















82,542

















(172,827





)













167,820













Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries









16,316

















4,443

















79,282

















37,240













Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities



(1)











2,934

















(33





)













(1,185





)













(9,087





)









Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership









(17,994





)













37,279

















(125,850





)













59,956













Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds









30,630

















4,248

















53,731

















15,838













Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries









(225





)













5,782

















758

















5,782













Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc.





$





(18,508





)









$





30,823













$





(179,563





)









$





58,091













Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:





































Basic





$





(0.24





)









$





0.48













$





(2.52





)









$





0.91













Diluted





$





(0.24





)









$





0.48













$





(2.52





)









$





0.91













Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:





































Basic









75,975,770

















64,194,859

















71,142,916

















63,489,135













Diluted









75,975,770

















67,281,567

















71,142,916

















66,544,038













(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations









Fee Revenues







Fee revenues represents management and advisory fees, net, including amounts earned from the Consolidated Funds which are eliminated in consolidation. We believe fee revenues is useful to investors because it presents the net amount of management and advisory fee revenues attributable to us.





The table below presents the components of fee revenues.















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024













2025











Focused commingled funds



(1)(2)







$





80,434





$





104,798





$





107,855





$





105,718





$





124,604









$





296,667





$





442,975









Separately managed accounts









55,945









57,376









61,393









66,245









67,695













223,958









252,709









Advisory and other services









16,147









14,769









14,907









17,458









19,927













60,057









67,061









Fund reimbursement revenues



(1)











1,282









1,571









1,326









2,411









2,436













5,697









7,744









Fee revenues





$





153,808





$





178,514





$





185,481





$





191,832





$





214,662









$





586,379





$





770,489











_______________________________







(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.





(2) Includes income-based incentive fees from certain funds:















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024













2025











Income-based incentive fees





$





753





$





1,113





$





1,347





$





2,120





$





3,377









$





1,372





$





7,956















Adjusted Revenues







Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.





The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March





31, 2025

















2024

















2025















Total revenues





$





356,810









$





186,401





$





271,677









$





339,023









$





377,729













$





711,631









$





1,174,830













Unrealized carried interest allocations









(151,757





)









25,170









(52,215





)









(93,325





)









(21,177





)













(126,908





)









(141,547





)









Deferred incentive fees









1,450













6









2,445













—













(513





)













2,392













1,938













Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations









(31,093





)









9,089









(13,917





)









(8,207





)









(61,306





)













75,157













(74,341





)









Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds



(1)











398













499









723













992













1,261

















1,239













3,475













Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds



(2)











1,549













—









75













5,422













(133





)













1,549













5,364













Adjusted revenues





$





177,357









$





221,165





$





208,788









$





243,905









$





295,861













$





665,060









$





969,719















_______________________________







(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.





(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.







Adjusted Net Income







Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.







Fee-Related Earnings







Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises fee revenues less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.





The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024

















2025















GAAP management and advisory fees, net





$





153,410









$





178,015









$





184,758









$





190,840









$





213,401













$





585,140









$





767,014













Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds



(1)











398













499













723













992













1,261

















1,239













3,475













Fee revenues





$





153,808









$





178,514









$





185,481









$





191,832









$





214,662













$





586,379









$





770,489





















































GAAP incentive fees





$





2,496









$





841









$





3,155









$





22,369









$





5,910













$





25,339









$





32,275













Adjustments



(2)











2,999













6













2,520













5,422













(646





)













3,941













7,302













Adjusted incentive fees





$





5,495









$





847









$





5,675









$





27,791









$





5,264













$





29,280









$





39,577





















































GAAP cash-based compensation





$





74,411









$





78,224









$





82,871









$





85,203









$





85,510













$





292,962









$





331,808













Adjustments



(3)











(461





)









(428





)









(285





)









339













—

















(2,140





)









(374





)









Adjusted cash-based compensation





$





73,950









$





77,796









$





82,586









$





85,542









$





85,510













$





290,822









$





331,434





















































GAAP equity-based compensation





$





13,937









$





19,179









$





37,332









$





486,418









$





126,197













$





42,357









$





669,126













Adjustments



(4)











(12,210





)









(16,785





)









(34,947





)









(483,958





)









(123,263





)













(36,635





)









(658,953





)









Adjusted equity-based compensation





$





1,727









$





2,394









$





2,385









$





2,460









$





2,934













$





5,722









$





10,173





















































GAAP general, administrative and other





$





54,310









$





41,011









$





50,061









$





43,130









$





43,152













$





167,317









$





177,354













Adjustments



(5)











(27,079





)









(14,343





)









(21,900





)









(13,418





)









(11,015





)













(67,275





)









(60,676





)









Adjusted general, administrative and other





$





27,231









$





26,668









$





28,161









$





29,712









$





32,137













$





100,042









$





116,678





















































GAAP interest income





$





1,429









$





2,057









$





3,016









$





2,559









$





3,218













$





3,664









$





10,850













Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds



(6)











(612





)









(907





)









(1,363





)









(887





)









(1,600





)













(1,645





)









(4,757





)









Adjusted interest income





$





817









$





1,150









$





1,653









$





1,672









$





1,618













$





2,019









$





6,093





















































GAAP other income (loss)





$





(1,308





)





$





(351





)





$





1,177









$





(2,452





)





$





(31,024





)









$





2,455









$





(32,650





)









Adjustments



(7)











395













(72





)









(1,082





)









1,883













30,606

















(3,879





)









31,335













Adjusted other income (loss)





$





(913





)





$





(423





)





$





95









$





(569





)





$





(418





)









$





(1,424





)





$





(1,315





)











______________________________







(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.





(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.





(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out and unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to the performance of a designated investment fund.





(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.





(5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs, unrealized mark-to-market changes in fair value for contingent consideration obligation and other non-core operating income and expenses.





(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.





(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds, gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.













The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024

















2025















Income (loss) before income tax





$





94,515













54,842









$





57,888









$





(344,715





)





$





9,950













$





195,396









$





(222,035





)









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



(1)











(12,822





)









(18,951





)









(17,812





)









(32,765





)









(33,369





)













(49,220





)









(102,897





)









Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities









33













1,255













4,031













(1,167





)









(2,934





)













9,087













1,185













Unrealized carried interest allocations









(151,757





)









25,170













(52,215





)









(93,325





)









(21,177





)













(126,908





)









(141,547





)









Unrealized performance fee-related compensation









84,014













(10,923





)









27,748













49,670













27,777

















74,694













94,272













Unrealized investment (income) loss









(2,280





)









(1,180





)









(430





)









656













(6,007





)













(907





)









(6,961





)









Impact of Consolidated Funds









(4,138





)









(7,731





)









(9,267





)









(6,892





)









(35,723





)













(26,076





)









(59,613





)









Deferred incentive fees









1,450













6













2,445













—













(513





)













2,392













1,938













Equity-based compensation



(2)











12,210













16,785













34,947













483,958













123,263

















36,635













658,953













Amortization of intangibles









10,423













10,250













10,250













10,250













10,250

















42,406













41,000













Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings









90













—













—













—













(348





)













312













(348





)









Non-core items



(3)











16,780













4,137













11,349













2,094













32,474

















21,565













50,054













Pre-tax ANI









48,518













73,660













68,934













67,764













103,643

















179,376













314,001













Income taxes



(4)











(10,802





)









(16,419





)









(15,365





)









(15,105





)









(23,040





)













(39,983





)









(69,929





)









ANI









37,716













57,241













53,569













52,659













80,603

















139,393













244,072













Income taxes



(4)











10,802













16,419













15,365













15,105













23,040

















39,983













69,929













Realized carried interest allocations









(18,054





)









(41,804





)









(17,632





)









(24,282





)









(75,935





)













(49,401





)









(159,653





)









Realized performance fee-related compensation









11,421













20,848













8,767













25,477













39,656

















37,687













94,748













Realized investment income









(1,057





)









(1,415





)









(1,621





)









(1,720





)









(3,379





)













(6,545





)









(8,135





)









Adjusted incentive fees



(5)











(5,495





)









(847





)









(5,675





)









(27,791





)









(5,264





)













(29,280





)









(39,577





)









Adjusted interest income



(5)











(817





)









(1,150





)









(1,653





)









(1,672





)









(1,618





)













(2,019





)









(6,093





)









Interest expense









2,649













2,990













3,512













3,008













3,191

















9,331













12,701













Adjusted other (income) loss



(5)(6)











913













423













(95





)









569













418

















1,424













1,315













Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



(1)











12,822













18,951













17,812













32,765













33,369

















49,220













102,897













FRE





$





50,900









$





71,656









$





72,349









$





74,118









$





94,081













$





189,793









$





312,204















_______________________________







(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:























Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024













2025











FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests





$





11,559





$





13,308





$





14,969





$





21,063





$





30,451









$





42,074





$





79,791









Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests









1,263









5,643









2,843









11,702









2,918













7,146









23,106









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests





$





12,822





$





18,951





$





17,812





$





32,765





$





33,369









$





49,220





$





102,897













The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024













2025











FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary





$





—





$





574





$





2,051





$





2,956





$





6,399













$





—





$





11,980









Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary









—









51









206









11,137









(224





)













3,074









11,170









Net income attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary





$





—





$





625





$





2,257





$





14,093





$





6,175













$





3,074





$





23,150













The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries presented above specifically not attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024













2025











FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries





$





11,559





$





12,734





$





12,918





$





18,107





$





24,052









$





42,074





$





67,811









Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries









1,263









5,592









2,637









565









3,142













4,072









11,936









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries





$





12,822





$





18,326





$





15,555





$





18,672





$





27,194









$





46,146





$





79,747









(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.





(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024

















2025











Transaction costs





$





3,985





$





672





$





140





$





12









$





179













$





4,855









$





1,003









Lease remeasurement adjustments









—









—









—









—













—

















(106





)









—









Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms









—









—









—









—













—

















1,893













—









(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation









12,280









2,953









10,888









2,476













(205





)













17,217













16,112









Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out









515









482









321









(394





)









—

















2,194













409









Loss on payment made in connection with private wealth fund secondary transaction









—









—









—









—













32,500

















—













32,500









Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters









—









—









—









—













—

















(5,300





)









—









Loss on sale of subsidiary









—









—









—









—













—

















812













—









Other non-core items









—









30









—









—













—

















—













30









Total non-core operating income and expenses





$





16,780





$





4,137





$





11,349





$





2,094









$





32,474













$





21,565









$





50,054









(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,

















March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025













2024













2025















Federal statutory rate





21.0%





21.0%





21.0%





21.0%





21.0%









21.0%









21.0%













Combined state, local and foreign rate





1.3%





1.3%





1.3%





1.3%





1.2%









1.3%









1.3%













Blended statutory rate





22.3%





22.3%





22.3%





22.3%





22.2%









22.3%









22.3%

















(5) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds and includes deferred incentive fees which are not included in GAAP revenues.





(6) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $0.3 million and $(0.3) million in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024, respectively), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds ($32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and in fiscal 2025), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million in fiscal 2024), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million in fiscal 2024).











Fee-Related Earnings Margin







FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.





The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024

















2025















FRE





$





50,900









$





71,656









$





72,349









$





74,118









$





94,081













$





189,793









$





312,204













Fee revenues









153,808













178,514













185,481













191,832













214,662

















586,379













770,489













FRE margin









33





%









40





%









39





%









39





%









44





%













32





%









41





%















Gross Realized Performance Fees







Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.







Performance Fee-Related Earnings







Performance fee-related earnings, or “PRE,” represents gross realized performance fees less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe PRE is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.





The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross realized performance fees and PRE.















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













(in thousands)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024

















2025















Incentive fees





$





2,496









$





841









$





3,155









$





22,369









$





5,910













$





25,339









$





32,275













Realized carried interest allocations









18,054













41,804













17,632













24,282













75,935

















49,401













159,653













Unrealized carried interest allocations









151,757













(25,170





)









52,215













93,325













21,177

















126,908













141,547













Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations









31,093













(9,089





)









13,917













8,207













61,306

















(75,157





)









74,341













Total performance fees









203,400













8,386













86,919













148,183













164,328

















126,491













407,816













Unrealized carried interest allocations









(151,757





)









25,170













(52,215





)









(93,325





)









(21,177





)













(126,908





)









(141,547





)









Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations









(31,093





)









9,089













(13,917





)









(8,207





)









(61,306





)













75,157













(74,341





)









Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds



(1)











1,549













—













75













5,422













(133





)













1,549













5,364













Deferred incentive fees









1,450













6













2,445













—













(513





)













2,392













1,938













Gross realized performance fees









23,549













42,651













23,307













52,073













81,199

















78,681













199,230













Realized performance fee-related compensation









(11,421





)









(20,848





)









(8,767





)









(25,477





)









(39,656





)













(37,687





)









(94,748





)









PRE





$





12,128









$





21,803









$





14,540









$





26,596









$





41,543













$





40,994









$





104,482















_______________________________







(1) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.















Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share







ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.





The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,

















March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024













2025











ANI





$





37,716





$





57,241





$





53,569





$





52,659





$





80,603









$





139,393





$





244,072

















































Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic









64,194,859









66,187,754









68,772,051









73,687,289









75,975,770













63,489,135









71,142,916









Assumed vesting of RSUs









512,946









673,854









921,166









491,014









270,492













512,152









590,645









Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units









2,573,762









1,732,153









—









—









—













2,542,751









431,851









Assumed purchase under ESPP









—









—









2,098









—









—













—









529









Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership



(1)











46,272,227









45,827,707









45,212,921









41,729,937









40,122,028













46,356,244









43,233,005









Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership



(1)











1,958,507









1,849,846









1,626,812









1,016,737









965,761













2,234,191









1,365,647









Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership



(1)











—









2,239,185









2,239,185









2,010,202









1,535,060













—









2,007,849









Adjusted weighted-average shares









115,512,301









118,510,499









118,774,233









118,935,179









118,869,111













115,134,473









118,772,442

















































ANI per share





$





0.33





$





0.48





$





0.45





$





0.44





$





0.68









$





1.21





$





2.05











_______________________________







(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.







Key Operating Metrics







We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.







Fee-Earning AUM

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended March 31,













Percentage





Change













(in millions)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025

















2024

















2025

















vs. FQ4'24













Separately Managed Accounts



















































Beginning balance





$





56,660









$





58,897









$





60,272









$





62,121









$





69,974













$





55,345









$





58,897













23%









Contributions



(1)











2,757













2,085













1,723













9,033













3,874

















6,327













16,715













41%









Distributions



(2)











(795





)









(830





)









(535





)









(1,000





)









(1,225





)













(4,080





)









(3,590





)









54%









Market value, FX and other



(3)











275













120













661













(180





)









551

















1,305













1,152













100%









Ending balance





$





58,897









$





60,272









$





62,121









$





69,974









$





73,174













$





58,897









$





73,174













24%



























































Focused Commingled Funds



















































Beginning balance





$





32,772









$





34,961









$





40,084









$





42,294









$





44,192













$





30,086









$





34,961













35%









Contributions



(1)











2,429













5,653













2,122













2,520













3,403

















6,115













13,698













40%









Distributions



(2)











(327





)









(661





)









(282





)









(682





)









(313





)













(1,841





)









(1,938





)









(4)%









Market value, FX and other



(3)











87













131













370













60













934

















601













1,495













974%









Ending balance





$





34,961









$





40,084









$





42,294









$





44,192









$





48,216













$





34,961









$





48,216













38%



























































Total



















































Beginning balance





$





89,432









$





93,858









$





100,356









$





104,415









$





114,166













$





85,431









$





93,858













28%









Contributions



(1)











5,186













7,738













3,845













11,553













7,277

















12,442













30,413













40%









Distributions



(2)











(1,122





)









(1,491





)









(817





)









(1,682





)









(1,538





)













(5,921





)









(5,528





)









37%









Market value, FX and other



(3)











362













251













1,031













(120





)









1,485

















1,906













2,647













310%









Ending balance





$





93,858









$





100,356









$





104,415









$





114,166









$





121,390













$





93,858









$





121,390













29%











_______________________________







(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.





(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.





(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments. The three months ended March 31, 2025 and year ended March 31, 2025 include a $0.6 billion secondary transaction within focused commingled funds.







Asset Class Summary

















Three Months Ended













Percentage





Change













(in millions)









March 31,





2024









June 30,





2024









September





30, 2024









December





31, 2024









March 31,





2025













vs. FQ4'24













FEAUM







































Private equity





$





49,869





$





54,855





$





57,136





$





62,811





$





65,007









30%









Infrastructure









20,114









20,377









20,986









23,411









23,830









18%









Private debt









15,477









16,161









16,975









17,882









19,517









26%









Real estate









8,398









8,963









9,318









10,062









13,036









55%









Total





$





93,858





$





100,356





$





104,415





$





114,166





$





121,390









29%













































Separately managed accounts





$





58,897





$





60,272





$





62,121





$





69,974





$





73,174









24%









Focused commingled funds









34,961









40,084









42,294









44,192









48,216









38%









Total





$





93,858





$





100,356





$





104,415





$





114,166





$





121,390









29%















































AUM







(1)









































Private equity





$





81,942





$





89,329





$





91,891





$





93,404





$





95,937









17%









Infrastructure









30,003









32,756









35,392









36,156









37,026









23%









Private debt









28,491









30,336









31,854









31,987









37,133









30%









Real estate









16,201









16,912









16,996









17,665









19,284









19%









Total





$





156,637





$





169,333





$





176,133





$





179,212





$





189,380









21%













































Separately managed accounts





$





93,938





$





103,003





$





107,252





$





109,305





$





114,806









22%









Focused commingled funds









48,545









51,682









53,870









55,142









59,410









22%









Advisory AUM









14,154









14,648









15,011









14,765









15,164









7%









Total





$





156,637





$





169,333





$





176,133





$





179,212





$





189,380









21%















































AUA







































Private equity





$





270,350





$





279,909





$





255,125





$





263,420





$





262,884









(3)%









Infrastructure









60,339









62,599









62,891









67,100









69,027









14%









Private debt









21,976









22,280









19,328









19,325









19,726









(10)%









Real estate









168,455









166,659









168,519









168,807









168,047









—%









Total





$





521,120





$





531,447





$





505,863





$





518,652





$





519,684









—%















































Total capital responsibility







(2)









$





677,757





$





700,780





$





681,996





$





697,864





$





709,064









5%











_____________________________







Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.





(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.





(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).







Contacts









Shareholder Relations:







Seth Weiss









shareholders@stepstonegroup.com









1-212-351-6106







Media:







Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR









StepStonePR@icrinc.com









1-203-682-8268







Glossary







Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.





Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of March 31, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.





Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.





Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of March 31, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.





Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.





Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.





Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.





Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.





SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.





StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.





The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.





Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.





Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.



