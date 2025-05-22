StepStone Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results; Declares Cash Dividends

StepStone Group Inc. reported Q4 and fiscal year 2025 results, announcing dividends and increased assets under management.
Quiver AI Summary
StepStone Group Inc. has announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, highlighting a significant increase in management and advisory fees, which rose to $213.4 million for the quarter and $767 million for the fiscal year, a 31% increase year-over-year. The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, along with a supplemental cash dividend of $0.40 per share, both payable on June 30, 2025. Key performance indicators also show that StepStone managed approximately $709 billion in total capital, including $189 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held on May 22, 2025, to discuss these results further, with additional financial details available on the company's website.
Potential Positives
- StepStone Group Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.40 per share, showcasing a commitment to return value to shareholders.
- The company reported a significant increase in management and advisory fees, netting $213.4 million in the latest quarter, reflecting a strong growth trajectory compared to previous quarters.
- StepStone's assets under management reached approximately $189.4 billion, indicating continued strength and stability in its investment operations.
- Adjusted net income per share grew to $0.68 for the quarter, highlighting improved profitability and operational efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Net income attributable to StepStone Group Inc. was negative at $(18,508) for the quarter, significantly down from positive net income of $30,823 in the prior year, indicating a sharp decline in profitability.
- The weighted-average diluted shares of Class A common stock increased from 67 million to nearly 76 million, indicating potential dilution of earnings for current shareholders.
- The company reported an 84% decrease in net income for the fiscal year compared to the previous year, reflecting serious challenges in maintaining profitability.
FAQ
What are the key financial results reported by StepStone Group for Q4 2025?
StepStone Group reported a total revenue of $377.7 million, with net income of $13.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
When will the quarterly cash dividend be paid?
The quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share will be payable on June 30, 2025.
How can investors access theearnings conference call
Investors can access theearnings conference callvia a webcast on the Company's website at 5:00 PM ET on May 22, 2025.
What is StepStone Group's total capital responsibility as of Q4 2025?
As of March 31, 2025, StepStone Group has a total capital responsibility of approximately $709 billion.
What is the significance of non-GAAP financial measures in StepStone's reporting?
Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and fee-related earnings, provide additional insight into StepStone's performance beyond GAAP standards.
$STEP Insider Trading Activity
$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,900 shares for an estimated $4,446,381.
- MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $398,548.
- JASON P MENT (See remarks) sold 800 shares for an estimated $48,016
- ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 538 shares for an estimated $33,894
$STEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,161,548 shares (+269.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,897,652
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 950,546 shares (+235.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,647,017
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 897,585 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,880,864
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 518,647 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,088,932
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 481,385 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,142,738
- INVESCO LTD. added 468,745 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,482,551
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 438,790 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,918,001
$STEP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STEP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
Full Release
NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This represents results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock, both payable on June 30, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2025.
StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at
https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com
.
Webcast and Earnings Conference Call
Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at
https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com
. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.
To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI83b497f55a944def8cfadab7f935822b
. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.
About StepStone
StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 24, 2024, and in our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: fee revenues, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and performance fee-related earnings. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
vs. FQ4'24
vs. FY'24
Financial Highlights
GAAP Results
Management and advisory fees, net
$
153,410
$
178,015
$
184,758
$
190,840
$
213,401
$
585,140
$
767,014
39%
31%
Total revenues
356,810
186,401
271,677
339,023
377,729
711,631
1,174,830
6%
65%
Total performance fees
203,400
8,386
86,919
148,183
164,328
126,491
407,816
(19)%
222%
Net income (loss)
82,542
48,045
53,138
(287,163
)
13,153
167,820
(172,827
)
(84)%
na
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$
0.48
$
0.20
$
0.26
$
(2.61
)
$
(0.24
)
$
0.91
$
(2.52
)
na
na
Diluted
$
0.48
$
0.20
$
0.26
$
(2.61
)
$
(0.24
)
$
0.91
$
(2.52
)
na
na
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:
Basic
64,194,859
66,187,754
68,772,051
73,687,289
75,975,770
63,489,135
71,142,916
18%
12%
Diluted
67,281,567
68,593,761
69,695,315
73,687,289
75,975,770
66,544,038
71,142,916
13%
7%
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock
(1)
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.24
$
0.24
$
0.24
$
0.83
$
0.93
14%
12%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock
(2)
$
—
$
0.15
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.25
$
0.15
na
(40)%
Accrued carried interest allocations
$
1,354,051
$
1,328,853
$
1,381,110
$
1,474,543
$
1,495,664
10%
Non-GAAP Results
(3)
Fee revenues
(4)
$
153,808
$
178,514
$
185,481
$
191,832
$
214,662
$
586,379
$
770,489
40%
31%
Adjusted revenues
177,357
221,165
208,788
243,905
295,861
665,060
969,719
67%
46%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)
50,900
71,656
72,349
74,118
94,081
189,793
312,204
85%
64%
FRE margin
(5)
33
%
40
%
39
%
39
%
44
%
32
%
41
%
Gross realized performance fees
23,549
42,651
23,307
52,073
81,199
78,681
199,230
245%
153%
Performance fee-related earnings (“PRE”)
12,128
21,803
14,540
26,596
41,543
40,994
104,482
243%
155%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)
37,716
57,241
53,569
52,659
80,603
139,393
244,072
114%
75%
Adjusted weighted-average shares
115,512,301
118,510,499
118,774,233
118,935,179
118,869,111
115,134,473
118,772,442
ANI per share
$
0.33
$
0.48
$
0.45
$
0.44
$
0.68
$
1.21
$
2.05
106%
69%
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
(in billions)
Assets under management (“AUM”)
(6)
$
156.6
$
169.3
$
176.1
$
179.2
$
189.4
21%
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)
(6)
521.1
531.4
505.9
518.7
519.7
—
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)
93.9
100.4
104.4
114.2
121.4
29%
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)
22.6
27.6
29.7
21.7
24.6
9%
_______________________________
(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Fee revenues, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, PRE, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues.
(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
As of March 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
244,791
$
143,430
Restricted cash
502
718
Fees and accounts receivable
80,871
56,769
Due from affiliates
92,723
67,531
Investments:
Investments in funds
183,694
135,043
Accrued carried interest allocations
1,495,664
1,354,051
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations
(1)
629,228
631,197
Deferred income tax assets
382,886
184,512
Lease right-of-use assets, net
91,841
97,763
Other assets and receivables
62,869
60,611
Intangibles, net
263,872
304,873
Goodwill
580,542
580,542
Assets of Consolidated Funds:
Cash and cash equivalents
44,511
38,164
Investments, at fair value
415,011
131,858
Other assets
17,688
1,745
Total assets
$
4,586,693
$
3,788,807
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$
89,731
$
127,417
Accrued compensation and benefits
736,695
101,481
Accrued carried interest-related compensation
757,968
719,497
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation
(1)
495,739
484,154
Due to affiliates
331,821
212,918
Lease liabilities
113,519
119,739
Debt obligations
269,268
148,822
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:
Other liabilities
17,580
1,645
Total liabilities
2,812,321
1,915,673
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds
377,897
102,623
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
6,327
115,920
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 76,761,399 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
77
66
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 39,656,954 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
40
45
Additional paid-in capital
421,057
310,293
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(242,546
)
13,768
Accumulated other comprehensive income
728
304
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity
179,356
324,476
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
1,056,510
974,559
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities
(1)
133,489
147,042
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership
20,793
208,514
Total stockholders’ equity
1,390,148
1,654,591
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,586,693
$
3,788,807
(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.
StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
Management and advisory fees, net
$
213,401
$
153,410
$
767,014
$
585,140
Performance fees:
Incentive fees
5,910
2,496
32,275
25,339
Carried interest allocations:
Realized
75,935
18,054
159,653
49,401
Unrealized
21,177
151,757
141,547
126,908
Total carried interest allocations
97,112
169,811
301,200
176,309
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations
(1)
61,306
31,093
74,341
(75,157
)
Total performance fees
164,328
203,400
407,816
126,491
Total revenues
377,729
356,810
1,174,830
711,631
Expenses
Compensation and benefits:
Cash-based compensation
85,510
74,411
331,808
292,962
Equity-based compensation
126,197
13,937
669,126
42,357
Performance fee-related compensation:
Realized
39,656
11,421
94,748
37,687
Unrealized
27,777
84,014
94,272
74,694
Total performance fee-related compensation
67,433
95,435
189,020
112,381
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation
(1)
61,306
31,093
74,341
(75,157
)
Total compensation and benefits
340,446
214,876
1,264,295
372,543
General, administrative and other
43,152
54,310
177,354
167,317
Total expenses
383,598
269,186
1,441,649
539,860
Other income (expense)
Investment income
9,386
3,337
15,096
7,452
Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)
(1)
2,934
(33
)
(1,185
)
(9,087
)
Investment income of Consolidated Funds
34,496
6,115
65,374
28,472
Interest income
3,218
1,429
10,850
3,664
Interest expense
(3,191
)
(2,649
)
(12,701
)
(9,331
)
Other income (loss)
(31,024
)
(1,308
)
(32,650
)
2,455
Total other income
15,819
6,891
44,784
23,625
Income (loss) before income tax
9,950
94,515
(222,035
)
195,396
Income tax expense (benefit)
(3,203
)
11,973
(49,208
)
27,576
Net income (loss)
13,153
82,542
(172,827
)
167,820
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
16,316
4,443
79,282
37,240
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities
(1)
2,934
(33
)
(1,185
)
(9,087
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership
(17,994
)
37,279
(125,850
)
59,956
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds
30,630
4,248
53,731
15,838
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
(225
)
5,782
758
5,782
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc.
$
(18,508
)
$
30,823
$
(179,563
)
$
58,091
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$
(0.24
)
$
0.48
$
(2.52
)
$
0.91
Diluted
$
(0.24
)
$
0.48
$
(2.52
)
$
0.91
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:
Basic
75,975,770
64,194,859
71,142,916
63,489,135
Diluted
75,975,770
67,281,567
71,142,916
66,544,038
(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations
Fee Revenues
Fee revenues represents management and advisory fees, net, including amounts earned from the Consolidated Funds which are eliminated in consolidation. We believe fee revenues is useful to investors because it presents the net amount of management and advisory fee revenues attributable to us.
The table below presents the components of fee revenues.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
Focused commingled funds
(1)(2)
$
80,434
$
104,798
$
107,855
$
105,718
$
124,604
$
296,667
$
442,975
Separately managed accounts
55,945
57,376
61,393
66,245
67,695
223,958
252,709
Advisory and other services
16,147
14,769
14,907
17,458
19,927
60,057
67,061
Fund reimbursement revenues
(1)
1,282
1,571
1,326
2,411
2,436
5,697
7,744
Fee revenues
$
153,808
$
178,514
$
185,481
$
191,832
$
214,662
$
586,379
$
770,489
_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Includes income-based incentive fees from certain funds:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
Income-based incentive fees
$
753
$
1,113
$
1,347
$
2,120
$
3,377
$
1,372
$
7,956
Adjusted Revenues
Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.
The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March
31, 2025
2024
2025
Total revenues
$
356,810
$
186,401
$
271,677
$
339,023
$
377,729
$
711,631
$
1,174,830
Unrealized carried interest allocations
(151,757
)
25,170
(52,215
)
(93,325
)
(21,177
)
(126,908
)
(141,547
)
Deferred incentive fees
1,450
6
2,445
—
(513
)
2,392
1,938
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations
(31,093
)
9,089
(13,917
)
(8,207
)
(61,306
)
75,157
(74,341
)
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds
(1)
398
499
723
992
1,261
1,239
3,475
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds
(2)
1,549
—
75
5,422
(133
)
1,549
5,364
Adjusted revenues
$
177,357
$
221,165
$
208,788
$
243,905
$
295,861
$
665,060
$
969,719
_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.
Fee-Related Earnings
Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises fee revenues less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.
The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
GAAP management and advisory fees, net
$
153,410
$
178,015
$
184,758
$
190,840
$
213,401
$
585,140
$
767,014
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds
(1)
398
499
723
992
1,261
1,239
3,475
Fee revenues
$
153,808
$
178,514
$
185,481
$
191,832
$
214,662
$
586,379
$
770,489
GAAP incentive fees
$
2,496
$
841
$
3,155
$
22,369
$
5,910
$
25,339
$
32,275
Adjustments
(2)
2,999
6
2,520
5,422
(646
)
3,941
7,302
Adjusted incentive fees
$
5,495
$
847
$
5,675
$
27,791
$
5,264
$
29,280
$
39,577
GAAP cash-based compensation
$
74,411
$
78,224
$
82,871
$
85,203
$
85,510
$
292,962
$
331,808
Adjustments
(3)
(461
)
(428
)
(285
)
339
—
(2,140
)
(374
)
Adjusted cash-based compensation
$
73,950
$
77,796
$
82,586
$
85,542
$
85,510
$
290,822
$
331,434
GAAP equity-based compensation
$
13,937
$
19,179
$
37,332
$
486,418
$
126,197
$
42,357
$
669,126
Adjustments
(4)
(12,210
)
(16,785
)
(34,947
)
(483,958
)
(123,263
)
(36,635
)
(658,953
)
Adjusted equity-based compensation
$
1,727
$
2,394
$
2,385
$
2,460
$
2,934
$
5,722
$
10,173
GAAP general, administrative and other
$
54,310
$
41,011
$
50,061
$
43,130
$
43,152
$
167,317
$
177,354
Adjustments
(5)
(27,079
)
(14,343
)
(21,900
)
(13,418
)
(11,015
)
(67,275
)
(60,676
)
Adjusted general, administrative and other
$
27,231
$
26,668
$
28,161
$
29,712
$
32,137
$
100,042
$
116,678
GAAP interest income
$
1,429
$
2,057
$
3,016
$
2,559
$
3,218
$
3,664
$
10,850
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds
(6)
(612
)
(907
)
(1,363
)
(887
)
(1,600
)
(1,645
)
(4,757
)
Adjusted interest income
$
817
$
1,150
$
1,653
$
1,672
$
1,618
$
2,019
$
6,093
GAAP other income (loss)
$
(1,308
)
$
(351
)
$
1,177
$
(2,452
)
$
(31,024
)
$
2,455
$
(32,650
)
Adjustments
(7)
395
(72
)
(1,082
)
1,883
30,606
(3,879
)
31,335
Adjusted other income (loss)
$
(913
)
$
(423
)
$
95
$
(569
)
$
(418
)
$
(1,424
)
$
(1,315
)
______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.
(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out and unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to the performance of a designated investment fund.
(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs, unrealized mark-to-market changes in fair value for contingent consideration obligation and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds, gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.
The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
Income (loss) before income tax
$
94,515
54,842
$
57,888
$
(344,715
)
$
9,950
$
195,396
$
(222,035
)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
(1)
(12,822
)
(18,951
)
(17,812
)
(32,765
)
(33,369
)
(49,220
)
(102,897
)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities
33
1,255
4,031
(1,167
)
(2,934
)
9,087
1,185
Unrealized carried interest allocations
(151,757
)
25,170
(52,215
)
(93,325
)
(21,177
)
(126,908
)
(141,547
)
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation
84,014
(10,923
)
27,748
49,670
27,777
74,694
94,272
Unrealized investment (income) loss
(2,280
)
(1,180
)
(430
)
656
(6,007
)
(907
)
(6,961
)
Impact of Consolidated Funds
(4,138
)
(7,731
)
(9,267
)
(6,892
)
(35,723
)
(26,076
)
(59,613
)
Deferred incentive fees
1,450
6
2,445
—
(513
)
2,392
1,938
Equity-based compensation
(2)
12,210
16,785
34,947
483,958
123,263
36,635
658,953
Amortization of intangibles
10,423
10,250
10,250
10,250
10,250
42,406
41,000
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings
90
—
—
—
(348
)
312
(348
)
Non-core items
(3)
16,780
4,137
11,349
2,094
32,474
21,565
50,054
Pre-tax ANI
48,518
73,660
68,934
67,764
103,643
179,376
314,001
Income taxes
(4)
(10,802
)
(16,419
)
(15,365
)
(15,105
)
(23,040
)
(39,983
)
(69,929
)
ANI
37,716
57,241
53,569
52,659
80,603
139,393
244,072
Income taxes
(4)
10,802
16,419
15,365
15,105
23,040
39,983
69,929
Realized carried interest allocations
(18,054
)
(41,804
)
(17,632
)
(24,282
)
(75,935
)
(49,401
)
(159,653
)
Realized performance fee-related compensation
11,421
20,848
8,767
25,477
39,656
37,687
94,748
Realized investment income
(1,057
)
(1,415
)
(1,621
)
(1,720
)
(3,379
)
(6,545
)
(8,135
)
Adjusted incentive fees
(5)
(5,495
)
(847
)
(5,675
)
(27,791
)
(5,264
)
(29,280
)
(39,577
)
Adjusted interest income
(5)
(817
)
(1,150
)
(1,653
)
(1,672
)
(1,618
)
(2,019
)
(6,093
)
Interest expense
2,649
2,990
3,512
3,008
3,191
9,331
12,701
Adjusted other (income) loss
(5)(6)
913
423
(95
)
569
418
1,424
1,315
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
(1)
12,822
18,951
17,812
32,765
33,369
49,220
102,897
FRE
$
50,900
$
71,656
$
72,349
$
74,118
$
94,081
$
189,793
$
312,204
_______________________________
(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests
$
11,559
$
13,308
$
14,969
$
21,063
$
30,451
$
42,074
$
79,791
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests
1,263
5,643
2,843
11,702
2,918
7,146
23,106
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests
$
12,822
$
18,951
$
17,812
$
32,765
$
33,369
$
49,220
$
102,897
The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary
$
—
$
574
$
2,051
$
2,956
$
6,399
$
—
$
11,980
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary
—
51
206
11,137
(224
)
3,074
11,170
Net income attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary
$
—
$
625
$
2,257
$
14,093
$
6,175
$
3,074
$
23,150
The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries presented above specifically not attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
$
11,559
$
12,734
$
12,918
$
18,107
$
24,052
$
42,074
$
67,811
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
1,263
5,592
2,637
565
3,142
4,072
11,936
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
$
12,822
$
18,326
$
15,555
$
18,672
$
27,194
$
46,146
$
79,747
(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
Transaction costs
$
3,985
$
672
$
140
$
12
$
179
$
4,855
$
1,003
Lease remeasurement adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(106
)
—
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms
—
—
—
—
—
1,893
—
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation
12,280
2,953
10,888
2,476
(205
)
17,217
16,112
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out
515
482
321
(394
)
—
2,194
409
Loss on payment made in connection with private wealth fund secondary transaction
—
—
—
—
32,500
—
32,500
Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters
—
—
—
—
—
(5,300
)
—
Loss on sale of subsidiary
—
—
—
—
—
812
—
Other non-core items
—
30
—
—
—
—
30
Total non-core operating income and expenses
$
16,780
$
4,137
$
11,349
$
2,094
$
32,474
$
21,565
$
50,054
(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
Federal statutory rate
21.0%
21.0%
21.0%
21.0%
21.0%
21.0%
21.0%
Combined state, local and foreign rate
1.3%
1.3%
1.3%
1.3%
1.2%
1.3%
1.3%
Blended statutory rate
22.3%
22.3%
22.3%
22.3%
22.2%
22.3%
22.3%
(5) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds and includes deferred incentive fees which are not included in GAAP revenues.
(6) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $0.3 million and $(0.3) million in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024, respectively), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds ($32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and in fiscal 2025), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million in fiscal 2024), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million in fiscal 2024).
Fee-Related Earnings Margin
FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.
The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
FRE
$
50,900
$
71,656
$
72,349
$
74,118
$
94,081
$
189,793
$
312,204
Fee revenues
153,808
178,514
185,481
191,832
214,662
586,379
770,489
FRE margin
33
%
40
%
39
%
39
%
44
%
32
%
41
%
Gross Realized Performance Fees
Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.
Performance Fee-Related Earnings
Performance fee-related earnings, or “PRE,” represents gross realized performance fees less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe PRE is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.
The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross realized performance fees and PRE.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
Incentive fees
$
2,496
$
841
$
3,155
$
22,369
$
5,910
$
25,339
$
32,275
Realized carried interest allocations
18,054
41,804
17,632
24,282
75,935
49,401
159,653
Unrealized carried interest allocations
151,757
(25,170
)
52,215
93,325
21,177
126,908
141,547
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations
31,093
(9,089
)
13,917
8,207
61,306
(75,157
)
74,341
Total performance fees
203,400
8,386
86,919
148,183
164,328
126,491
407,816
Unrealized carried interest allocations
(151,757
)
25,170
(52,215
)
(93,325
)
(21,177
)
(126,908
)
(141,547
)
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations
(31,093
)
9,089
(13,917
)
(8,207
)
(61,306
)
75,157
(74,341
)
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds
(1)
1,549
—
75
5,422
(133
)
1,549
5,364
Deferred incentive fees
1,450
6
2,445
—
(513
)
2,392
1,938
Gross realized performance fees
23,549
42,651
23,307
52,073
81,199
78,681
199,230
Realized performance fee-related compensation
(11,421
)
(20,848
)
(8,767
)
(25,477
)
(39,656
)
(37,687
)
(94,748
)
PRE
$
12,128
$
21,803
$
14,540
$
26,596
$
41,543
$
40,994
$
104,482
_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share
ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.
The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
ANI
$
37,716
$
57,241
$
53,569
$
52,659
$
80,603
$
139,393
$
244,072
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic
64,194,859
66,187,754
68,772,051
73,687,289
75,975,770
63,489,135
71,142,916
Assumed vesting of RSUs
512,946
673,854
921,166
491,014
270,492
512,152
590,645
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units
2,573,762
1,732,153
—
—
—
2,542,751
431,851
Assumed purchase under ESPP
—
—
2,098
—
—
—
529
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership
(1)
46,272,227
45,827,707
45,212,921
41,729,937
40,122,028
46,356,244
43,233,005
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership
(1)
1,958,507
1,849,846
1,626,812
1,016,737
965,761
2,234,191
1,365,647
Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership
(1)
—
2,239,185
2,239,185
2,010,202
1,535,060
—
2,007,849
Adjusted weighted-average shares
115,512,301
118,510,499
118,774,233
118,935,179
118,869,111
115,134,473
118,772,442
ANI per share
$
0.33
$
0.48
$
0.45
$
0.44
$
0.68
$
1.21
$
2.05
_______________________________
(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.
Key Operating Metrics
We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.
Fee-Earning AUM
Three Months Ended
Year Ended March 31,
Percentage
Change
(in millions)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
vs. FQ4'24
Separately Managed Accounts
Beginning balance
$
56,660
$
58,897
$
60,272
$
62,121
$
69,974
$
55,345
$
58,897
23%
Contributions
(1)
2,757
2,085
1,723
9,033
3,874
6,327
16,715
41%
Distributions
(2)
(795
)
(830
)
(535
)
(1,000
)
(1,225
)
(4,080
)
(3,590
)
54%
Market value, FX and other
(3)
275
120
661
(180
)
551
1,305
1,152
100%
Ending balance
$
58,897
$
60,272
$
62,121
$
69,974
$
73,174
$
58,897
$
73,174
24%
Focused Commingled Funds
Beginning balance
$
32,772
$
34,961
$
40,084
$
42,294
$
44,192
$
30,086
$
34,961
35%
Contributions
(1)
2,429
5,653
2,122
2,520
3,403
6,115
13,698
40%
Distributions
(2)
(327
)
(661
)
(282
)
(682
)
(313
)
(1,841
)
(1,938
)
(4)%
Market value, FX and other
(3)
87
131
370
60
934
601
1,495
974%
Ending balance
$
34,961
$
40,084
$
42,294
$
44,192
$
48,216
$
34,961
$
48,216
38%
Total
Beginning balance
$
89,432
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166
$
85,431
$
93,858
28%
Contributions
(1)
5,186
7,738
3,845
11,553
7,277
12,442
30,413
40%
Distributions
(2)
(1,122
)
(1,491
)
(817
)
(1,682
)
(1,538
)
(5,921
)
(5,528
)
37%
Market value, FX and other
(3)
362
251
1,031
(120
)
1,485
1,906
2,647
310%
Ending balance
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166
$
121,390
$
93,858
$
121,390
29%
_______________________________
(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments. The three months ended March 31, 2025 and year ended March 31, 2025 include a $0.6 billion secondary transaction within focused commingled funds.
Asset Class Summary
Three Months Ended
Percentage
Change
(in millions)
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
March 31,
2025
vs. FQ4'24
FEAUM
Private equity
$
49,869
$
54,855
$
57,136
$
62,811
$
65,007
30%
Infrastructure
20,114
20,377
20,986
23,411
23,830
18%
Private debt
15,477
16,161
16,975
17,882
19,517
26%
Real estate
8,398
8,963
9,318
10,062
13,036
55%
Total
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166
$
121,390
29%
Separately managed accounts
$
58,897
$
60,272
$
62,121
$
69,974
$
73,174
24%
Focused commingled funds
34,961
40,084
42,294
44,192
48,216
38%
Total
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166
$
121,390
29%
AUM
(1)
Private equity
$
81,942
$
89,329
$
91,891
$
93,404
$
95,937
17%
Infrastructure
30,003
32,756
35,392
36,156
37,026
23%
Private debt
28,491
30,336
31,854
31,987
37,133
30%
Real estate
16,201
16,912
16,996
17,665
19,284
19%
Total
$
156,637
$
169,333
$
176,133
$
179,212
$
189,380
21%
Separately managed accounts
$
93,938
$
103,003
$
107,252
$
109,305
$
114,806
22%
Focused commingled funds
48,545
51,682
53,870
55,142
59,410
22%
Advisory AUM
14,154
14,648
15,011
14,765
15,164
7%
Total
$
156,637
$
169,333
$
176,133
$
179,212
$
189,380
21%
AUA
Private equity
$
270,350
$
279,909
$
255,125
$
263,420
$
262,884
(3)%
Infrastructure
60,339
62,599
62,891
67,100
69,027
14%
Private debt
21,976
22,280
19,328
19,325
19,726
(10)%
Real estate
168,455
166,659
168,519
168,807
168,047
—%
Total
$
521,120
$
531,447
$
505,863
$
518,652
$
519,684
—%
Total capital responsibility
(2)
$
677,757
$
700,780
$
681,996
$
697,864
$
709,064
5%
_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).
Contacts
Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106
Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268
Glossary
Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.
Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of March 31, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.
Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of March 31, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.
Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.
Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.
Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.
SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.
StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.
The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.
Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.
Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.
