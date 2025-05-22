Stocks
STEP

StepStone Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results; Declares Cash Dividends

May 22, 2025

StepStone Group Inc. reported Q4 and fiscal year 2025 results, announcing dividends and increased assets under management.

Quiver AI Summary

StepStone Group Inc. has announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, highlighting a significant increase in management and advisory fees, which rose to $213.4 million for the quarter and $767 million for the fiscal year, a 31% increase year-over-year. The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, along with a supplemental cash dividend of $0.40 per share, both payable on June 30, 2025. Key performance indicators also show that StepStone managed approximately $709 billion in total capital, including $189 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held on May 22, 2025, to discuss these results further, with additional financial details available on the company's website.

Potential Positives

  • StepStone Group Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.40 per share, showcasing a commitment to return value to shareholders.
  • The company reported a significant increase in management and advisory fees, netting $213.4 million in the latest quarter, reflecting a strong growth trajectory compared to previous quarters.
  • StepStone's assets under management reached approximately $189.4 billion, indicating continued strength and stability in its investment operations.
  • Adjusted net income per share grew to $0.68 for the quarter, highlighting improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income attributable to StepStone Group Inc. was negative at $(18,508) for the quarter, significantly down from positive net income of $30,823 in the prior year, indicating a sharp decline in profitability.
  • The weighted-average diluted shares of Class A common stock increased from 67 million to nearly 76 million, indicating potential dilution of earnings for current shareholders.
  • The company reported an 84% decrease in net income for the fiscal year compared to the previous year, reflecting serious challenges in maintaining profitability.

FAQ

What are the key financial results reported by StepStone Group for Q4 2025?

StepStone Group reported a total revenue of $377.7 million, with net income of $13.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

When will the quarterly cash dividend be paid?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share will be payable on June 30, 2025.

How can investors access theearnings conference call

Investors can access theearnings conference callvia a webcast on the Company's website at 5:00 PM ET on May 22, 2025.

What is StepStone Group's total capital responsibility as of Q4 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, StepStone Group has a total capital responsibility of approximately $709 billion.

What is the significance of non-GAAP financial measures in StepStone's reporting?

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and fee-related earnings, provide additional insight into StepStone's performance beyond GAAP standards.

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,900 shares for an estimated $4,446,381.
  • MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $398,548.
  • JASON P MENT (See remarks) sold 800 shares for an estimated $48,016
  • ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 538 shares for an estimated $33,894

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,161,548 shares (+269.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,897,652
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 950,546 shares (+235.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,647,017
  • CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 897,585 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,880,864
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 518,647 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,088,932
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 481,385 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,142,738
  • INVESCO LTD. added 468,745 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,482,551
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 438,790 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,918,001

$STEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STEP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This represents results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock, both payable on June 30, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2025.





StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at




https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com



.




Webcast and Earnings Conference Call



Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at


https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com


. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.



To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at


https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI83b497f55a944def8cfadab7f935822b


. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.




About StepStone



StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.




Forward-Looking Statements



Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 24, 2024, and in our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: fee revenues, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and performance fee-related earnings. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”




Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


Percentage Change


(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024



2025



vs. FQ4'24

vs. FY'24


Financial Highlights












GAAP Results











Management and advisory fees, net
$
153,410

$
178,015

$
184,758

$
190,840

$
213,401


$
585,140

$
767,014


39%
31%

Total revenues

356,810


186,401


271,677


339,023


377,729



711,631


1,174,830


6%
65%

Total performance fees

203,400


8,386


86,919


148,183


164,328



126,491


407,816


(19)%
222%

Net income (loss)

82,542


48,045


53,138


(287,163
)

13,153



167,820


(172,827
)

(84)%
na

Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:











Basic
$
0.48

$
0.20

$
0.26

$
(2.61
)
$
(0.24
)

$
0.91

$
(2.52
)

na
na

Diluted
$
0.48

$
0.20

$
0.26

$
(2.61
)
$
(0.24
)

$
0.91

$
(2.52
)

na
na

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:











Basic

64,194,859


66,187,754


68,772,051


73,687,289


75,975,770



63,489,135


71,142,916


18%
12%

Diluted

67,281,567


68,593,761


69,695,315


73,687,289


75,975,770



66,544,038


71,142,916


13%
7%

Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock

(1)
$
0.21

$
0.21

$
0.24

$
0.24

$
0.24


$
0.83

$
0.93


14%
12%

Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock

(2)
$



$
0.15

$



$



$




$
0.25

$
0.15


na
(40)%

Accrued carried interest allocations
$
1,354,051

$
1,328,853

$
1,381,110

$
1,474,543

$
1,495,664





10%














Non-GAAP Results



(3)











Fee revenues

(4)
$
153,808

$
178,514

$
185,481

$
191,832

$
214,662


$
586,379

$
770,489


40%
31%

Adjusted revenues

177,357


221,165


208,788


243,905


295,861



665,060


969,719


67%
46%

Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)

50,900


71,656


72,349


74,118


94,081



189,793


312,204


85%
64%

FRE margin

(5)

33
%

40
%

39
%

39
%

44
%


32
%

41
%



Gross realized performance fees

23,549


42,651


23,307


52,073


81,199



78,681


199,230


245%
153%

Performance fee-related earnings (“PRE”)

12,128


21,803


14,540


26,596


41,543



40,994


104,482


243%
155%

Adjusted net income (“ANI”)

37,716


57,241


53,569


52,659


80,603



139,393


244,072


114%
75%

Adjusted weighted-average shares

115,512,301


118,510,499


118,774,233


118,935,179


118,869,111



115,134,473


118,772,442




ANI per share
$
0.33

$
0.48

$
0.45

$
0.44

$
0.68


$
1.21

$
2.05


106%
69%














Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics


(in billions)











Assets under management (“AUM”)

(6)
$
156.6

$
169.3

$
176.1

$
179.2

$
189.4





21%

Assets under advisement (“AUA”)

(6)

521.1


531.4


505.9


518.7


519.7








Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)

93.9


100.4


104.4


114.2


121.4





29%

Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)

22.6


27.6


29.7


21.7


24.6





9%



_______________________________



(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.


(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.


(3) Fee revenues, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, PRE, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”


(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.


(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues.


(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.




StepStone Group Inc.




GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets




(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of March 31,




2025




2024


Assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
244,791


$
143,430

Restricted cash

502



718

Fees and accounts receivable

80,871



56,769

Due from affiliates

92,723



67,531

Investments:



Investments in funds

183,694



135,043

Accrued carried interest allocations

1,495,664



1,354,051

Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations

(1)

629,228



631,197

Deferred income tax assets

382,886



184,512

Lease right-of-use assets, net

91,841



97,763

Other assets and receivables

62,869



60,611

Intangibles, net

263,872



304,873

Goodwill

580,542



580,542


Assets of Consolidated Funds:



Cash and cash equivalents

44,511



38,164

Investments, at fair value

415,011



131,858

Other assets

17,688



1,745

Total assets
$
4,586,693


$
3,788,807


Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$
89,731


$
127,417

Accrued compensation and benefits

736,695



101,481

Accrued carried interest-related compensation

757,968



719,497

Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation

(1)

495,739



484,154

Due to affiliates

331,821



212,918

Lease liabilities

113,519



119,739

Debt obligations

269,268



148,822


Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:



Other liabilities

17,580



1,645

Total liabilities

2,812,321



1,915,673

Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds

377,897



102,623

Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

6,327



115,920

Stockholders’ equity:



Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 76,761,399 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

77



66

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 39,656,954 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

40



45

Additional paid-in capital

421,057



310,293

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(242,546
)


13,768

Accumulated other comprehensive income

728



304

Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity

179,356



324,476

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

1,056,510



974,559

Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities

(1)

133,489



147,042

Non-controlling interests in the Partnership

20,793



208,514

Total stockholders’ equity

1,390,148



1,654,591

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,586,693


$
3,788,807


(1)   Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.




StepStone Group Inc.




GAAP Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)




(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,




2025




2024




2025




2024


Revenues







Management and advisory fees, net
$
213,401


$
153,410


$
767,014


$
585,140

Performance fees:







Incentive fees

5,910



2,496



32,275



25,339

Carried interest allocations:







Realized

75,935



18,054



159,653



49,401

Unrealized

21,177



151,757



141,547



126,908

Total carried interest allocations

97,112



169,811



301,200



176,309

Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations

(1)

61,306



31,093



74,341



(75,157
)

Total performance fees

164,328



203,400



407,816



126,491

Total revenues

377,729



356,810



1,174,830



711,631


Expenses







Compensation and benefits:







Cash-based compensation

85,510



74,411



331,808



292,962

Equity-based compensation

126,197



13,937



669,126



42,357

Performance fee-related compensation:







Realized

39,656



11,421



94,748



37,687

Unrealized

27,777



84,014



94,272



74,694

Total performance fee-related compensation

67,433



95,435



189,020



112,381

Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation

(1)

61,306



31,093



74,341



(75,157
)

Total compensation and benefits

340,446



214,876



1,264,295



372,543

General, administrative and other

43,152



54,310



177,354



167,317

Total expenses

383,598



269,186



1,441,649



539,860


Other income (expense)







Investment income

9,386



3,337



15,096



7,452

Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)

(1)

2,934



(33
)


(1,185
)


(9,087
)

Investment income of Consolidated Funds

34,496



6,115



65,374



28,472

Interest income

3,218



1,429



10,850



3,664

Interest expense

(3,191
)


(2,649
)


(12,701
)


(9,331
)

Other income (loss)

(31,024
)


(1,308
)


(32,650
)


2,455

Total other income

15,819



6,891



44,784



23,625

Income (loss) before income tax

9,950



94,515



(222,035
)


195,396

Income tax expense (benefit)

(3,203
)


11,973



(49,208
)


27,576

Net income (loss)

13,153



82,542



(172,827
)


167,820

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

16,316



4,443



79,282



37,240

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities

(1)

2,934



(33
)


(1,185
)


(9,087
)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership

(17,994
)


37,279



(125,850
)


59,956

Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds

30,630



4,248



53,731



15,838

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

(225
)


5,782



758



5,782

Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc.
$
(18,508
)

$
30,823


$
(179,563
)

$
58,091

Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:







Basic
$
(0.24
)

$
0.48


$
(2.52
)

$
0.91

Diluted
$
(0.24
)

$
0.48


$
(2.52
)

$
0.91

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:







Basic

75,975,770



64,194,859



71,142,916



63,489,135

Diluted

75,975,770



67,281,567



71,142,916



66,544,038


(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations




Fee Revenues



Fee revenues represents management and advisory fees, net, including amounts earned from the Consolidated Funds which are eliminated in consolidation. We believe fee revenues is useful to investors because it presents the net amount of management and advisory fee revenues attributable to us.



The table below presents the components of fee revenues.

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024


2025

Focused commingled funds

(1)(2)
$
80,434
$
104,798
$
107,855
$
105,718
$
124,604

$
296,667
$
442,975

Separately managed accounts

55,945

57,376

61,393

66,245

67,695


223,958

252,709

Advisory and other services

16,147

14,769

14,907

17,458

19,927


60,057

67,061

Fund reimbursement revenues

(1)

1,282

1,571

1,326

2,411

2,436


5,697

7,744

Fee revenues
$
153,808
$
178,514
$
185,481
$
191,832
$
214,662

$
586,379
$
770,489



_______________________________



(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.


(2) Includes income-based incentive fees from certain funds:

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024


2025

Income-based incentive fees
$
753
$
1,113
$
1,347
$
2,120
$
3,377

$
1,372
$
7,956





Adjusted Revenues



Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.



The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March


31, 2025



2024



2025

Total revenues
$
356,810

$
186,401
$
271,677

$
339,023

$
377,729


$
711,631

$
1,174,830

Unrealized carried interest allocations

(151,757
)

25,170

(52,215
)

(93,325
)

(21,177
)


(126,908
)

(141,547
)

Deferred incentive fees

1,450


6

2,445






(513
)


2,392


1,938

Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations

(31,093
)

9,089

(13,917
)

(8,207
)

(61,306
)


75,157


(74,341
)

Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds

(1)

398


499

723


992


1,261



1,239


3,475

Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds

(2)

1,549





75


5,422


(133
)


1,549


5,364

Adjusted revenues
$
177,357

$
221,165
$
208,788

$
243,905

$
295,861


$
665,060

$
969,719



_______________________________



(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.


(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.




Adjusted Net Income



Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.




Fee-Related Earnings



Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises fee revenues less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.



The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024



2025

GAAP management and advisory fees, net
$
153,410

$
178,015

$
184,758

$
190,840

$
213,401


$
585,140

$
767,014

Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds

(1)

398


499


723


992


1,261



1,239


3,475

Fee revenues
$
153,808

$
178,514

$
185,481

$
191,832

$
214,662


$
586,379

$
770,489










GAAP incentive fees
$
2,496

$
841

$
3,155

$
22,369

$
5,910


$
25,339

$
32,275

Adjustments

(2)

2,999


6


2,520


5,422


(646
)


3,941


7,302

Adjusted incentive fees
$
5,495

$
847

$
5,675

$
27,791

$
5,264


$
29,280

$
39,577










GAAP cash-based compensation
$
74,411

$
78,224

$
82,871

$
85,203

$
85,510


$
292,962

$
331,808

Adjustments

(3)

(461
)

(428
)

(285
)

339







(2,140
)

(374
)

Adjusted cash-based compensation
$
73,950

$
77,796

$
82,586

$
85,542

$
85,510


$
290,822

$
331,434










GAAP equity-based compensation
$
13,937

$
19,179

$
37,332

$
486,418

$
126,197


$
42,357

$
669,126

Adjustments

(4)

(12,210
)

(16,785
)

(34,947
)

(483,958
)

(123,263
)


(36,635
)

(658,953
)

Adjusted equity-based compensation
$
1,727

$
2,394

$
2,385

$
2,460

$
2,934


$
5,722

$
10,173










GAAP general, administrative and other
$
54,310

$
41,011

$
50,061

$
43,130

$
43,152


$
167,317

$
177,354

Adjustments

(5)

(27,079
)

(14,343
)

(21,900
)

(13,418
)

(11,015
)


(67,275
)

(60,676
)

Adjusted general, administrative and other
$
27,231

$
26,668

$
28,161

$
29,712

$
32,137


$
100,042

$
116,678










GAAP interest income
$
1,429

$
2,057

$
3,016

$
2,559

$
3,218


$
3,664

$
10,850

Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds

(6)

(612
)

(907
)

(1,363
)

(887
)

(1,600
)


(1,645
)

(4,757
)

Adjusted interest income
$
817

$
1,150

$
1,653

$
1,672

$
1,618


$
2,019

$
6,093










GAAP other income (loss)
$
(1,308
)
$
(351
)
$
1,177

$
(2,452
)
$
(31,024
)

$
2,455

$
(32,650
)

Adjustments

(7)

395


(72
)

(1,082
)

1,883


30,606



(3,879
)

31,335

Adjusted other income (loss)
$
(913
)
$
(423
)
$
95

$
(569
)
$
(418
)

$
(1,424
)
$
(1,315
)



______________________________



(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.


(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.


(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out and unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to the performance of a designated investment fund.


(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.


(5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs, unrealized mark-to-market changes in fair value for contingent consideration obligation and other non-core operating income and expenses.


(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.


(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds, gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.






The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024



2025

Income (loss) before income tax
$
94,515


54,842

$
57,888

$
(344,715
)
$
9,950


$
195,396

$
(222,035
)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

(1)

(12,822
)

(18,951
)

(17,812
)

(32,765
)

(33,369
)


(49,220
)

(102,897
)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities

33


1,255


4,031


(1,167
)

(2,934
)


9,087


1,185

Unrealized carried interest allocations

(151,757
)

25,170


(52,215
)

(93,325
)

(21,177
)


(126,908
)

(141,547
)

Unrealized performance fee-related compensation

84,014


(10,923
)

27,748


49,670


27,777



74,694


94,272

Unrealized investment (income) loss

(2,280
)

(1,180
)

(430
)

656


(6,007
)


(907
)

(6,961
)

Impact of Consolidated Funds

(4,138
)

(7,731
)

(9,267
)

(6,892
)

(35,723
)


(26,076
)

(59,613
)

Deferred incentive fees

1,450


6


2,445






(513
)


2,392


1,938

Equity-based compensation

(2)

12,210


16,785


34,947


483,958


123,263



36,635


658,953

Amortization of intangibles

10,423


10,250


10,250


10,250


10,250



42,406


41,000

Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings

90














(348
)


312


(348
)

Non-core items

(3)

16,780


4,137


11,349


2,094


32,474



21,565


50,054

Pre-tax ANI

48,518


73,660


68,934


67,764


103,643



179,376


314,001

Income taxes

(4)

(10,802
)

(16,419
)

(15,365
)

(15,105
)

(23,040
)


(39,983
)

(69,929
)

ANI

37,716


57,241


53,569


52,659


80,603



139,393


244,072

Income taxes

(4)

10,802


16,419


15,365


15,105


23,040



39,983


69,929

Realized carried interest allocations

(18,054
)

(41,804
)

(17,632
)

(24,282
)

(75,935
)


(49,401
)

(159,653
)

Realized performance fee-related compensation

11,421


20,848


8,767


25,477


39,656



37,687


94,748

Realized investment income

(1,057
)

(1,415
)

(1,621
)

(1,720
)

(3,379
)


(6,545
)

(8,135
)

Adjusted incentive fees

(5)

(5,495
)

(847
)

(5,675
)

(27,791
)

(5,264
)


(29,280
)

(39,577
)

Adjusted interest income

(5)

(817
)

(1,150
)

(1,653
)

(1,672
)

(1,618
)


(2,019
)

(6,093
)

Interest expense

2,649


2,990


3,512


3,008


3,191



9,331


12,701

Adjusted other (income) loss

(5)(6)

913


423


(95
)

569


418



1,424


1,315

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

(1)

12,822


18,951


17,812


32,765


33,369



49,220


102,897

FRE
$
50,900

$
71,656

$
72,349

$
74,118

$
94,081


$
189,793

$
312,204



_______________________________



(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024


2025

FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests
$
11,559
$
13,308
$
14,969
$
21,063
$
30,451

$
42,074
$
79,791

Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests

1,263

5,643

2,843

11,702

2,918


7,146

23,106

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests
$
12,822
$
18,951
$
17,812
$
32,765
$
33,369

$
49,220
$
102,897




The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024


2025

FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary
$


$
574
$
2,051
$
2,956
$
6,399


$


$
11,980

Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary




51

206

11,137

(224
)


3,074

11,170

Net income attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary
$


$
625
$
2,257
$
14,093
$
6,175


$
3,074
$
23,150




The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries presented above specifically not attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024


2025

FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
$
11,559
$
12,734
$
12,918
$
18,107
$
24,052

$
42,074
$
67,811

Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

1,263

5,592

2,637

565

3,142


4,072

11,936

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
$
12,822
$
18,326
$
15,555
$
18,672
$
27,194

$
46,146
$
79,747


(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.


(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024



2025

Transaction costs
$
3,985
$
672
$
140
$
12

$
179


$
4,855

$
1,003

Lease remeasurement adjustments



















(106
)



Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms



















1,893




(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation

12,280

2,953

10,888

2,476


(205
)


17,217


16,112

Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out

515

482

321

(394
)






2,194


409

Loss on payment made in connection with private wealth fund secondary transaction














32,500







32,500

Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters



















(5,300
)



Loss on sale of subsidiary



















812




Other non-core items




30

















30

Total non-core operating income and expenses
$
16,780
$
4,137
$
11,349
$
2,094

$
32,474


$
21,565

$
50,054


(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,



March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025


2024


2025

Federal statutory rate
21.0%
21.0%
21.0%
21.0%
21.0%

21.0%

21.0%

Combined state, local and foreign rate
1.3%
1.3%
1.3%
1.3%
1.2%

1.3%

1.3%

Blended statutory rate
22.3%
22.3%
22.3%
22.3%
22.2%

22.3%

22.3%




(5) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds and includes deferred incentive fees which are not included in GAAP revenues.


(6) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $0.3 million and $(0.3) million in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024, respectively), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds ($32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and in fiscal 2025), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million in fiscal 2024), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million in fiscal 2024).





Fee-Related Earnings Margin



FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.



The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024



2025

FRE
$
50,900

$
71,656

$
72,349

$
74,118

$
94,081


$
189,793

$
312,204

Fee revenues

153,808


178,514


185,481


191,832


214,662



586,379


770,489

FRE margin

33
%

40
%

39
%

39
%

44
%


32
%

41
%





Gross Realized Performance Fees



Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.




Performance Fee-Related Earnings



Performance fee-related earnings, or “PRE,” represents gross realized performance fees less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe PRE is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.



The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross realized performance fees and PRE.

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


(in thousands)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024



2025

Incentive fees
$
2,496

$
841

$
3,155

$
22,369

$
5,910


$
25,339

$
32,275

Realized carried interest allocations

18,054


41,804


17,632


24,282


75,935



49,401


159,653

Unrealized carried interest allocations

151,757


(25,170
)

52,215


93,325


21,177



126,908


141,547

Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations

31,093


(9,089
)

13,917


8,207


61,306



(75,157
)

74,341

Total performance fees

203,400


8,386


86,919


148,183


164,328



126,491


407,816

Unrealized carried interest allocations

(151,757
)

25,170


(52,215
)

(93,325
)

(21,177
)


(126,908
)

(141,547
)

Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations

(31,093
)

9,089


(13,917
)

(8,207
)

(61,306
)


75,157


(74,341
)

Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds

(1)

1,549






75


5,422


(133
)


1,549


5,364

Deferred incentive fees

1,450


6


2,445






(513
)


2,392


1,938

Gross realized performance fees

23,549


42,651


23,307


52,073


81,199



78,681


199,230

Realized performance fee-related compensation

(11,421
)

(20,848
)

(8,767
)

(25,477
)

(39,656
)


(37,687
)

(94,748
)

PRE
$
12,128

$
21,803

$
14,540

$
26,596

$
41,543


$
40,994

$
104,482



_______________________________



(1) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.







Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share



ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.



The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,



March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024


2025

ANI
$
37,716
$
57,241
$
53,569
$
52,659
$
80,603

$
139,393
$
244,072










Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic

64,194,859

66,187,754

68,772,051

73,687,289

75,975,770


63,489,135

71,142,916

Assumed vesting of RSUs

512,946

673,854

921,166

491,014

270,492


512,152

590,645

Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units

2,573,762

1,732,153











2,542,751

431,851

Assumed purchase under ESPP







2,098











529

Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership

(1)

46,272,227

45,827,707

45,212,921

41,729,937

40,122,028


46,356,244

43,233,005

Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership

(1)

1,958,507

1,849,846

1,626,812

1,016,737

965,761


2,234,191

1,365,647

Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership

(1)




2,239,185

2,239,185

2,010,202

1,535,060





2,007,849

Adjusted weighted-average shares

115,512,301

118,510,499

118,774,233

118,935,179

118,869,111


115,134,473

118,772,442










ANI per share
$
0.33
$
0.48
$
0.45
$
0.44
$
0.68

$
1.21
$
2.05



_______________________________



(1)   Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.




Key Operating Metrics



We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.




Fee-Earning AUM

Three Months Ended


Year Ended March 31,


Percentage


Change


(in millions)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025



2024



2025



vs. FQ4'24


Separately Managed Accounts










Beginning balance
$
56,660

$
58,897

$
60,272

$
62,121

$
69,974


$
55,345

$
58,897


23%

Contributions

(1)

2,757


2,085


1,723


9,033


3,874



6,327


16,715


41%

Distributions

(2)

(795
)

(830
)

(535
)

(1,000
)

(1,225
)


(4,080
)

(3,590
)

54%

Market value, FX and other

(3)

275


120


661


(180
)

551



1,305


1,152


100%

Ending balance
$
58,897

$
60,272

$
62,121

$
69,974

$
73,174


$
58,897

$
73,174


24%













Focused Commingled Funds










Beginning balance
$
32,772

$
34,961

$
40,084

$
42,294

$
44,192


$
30,086

$
34,961


35%

Contributions

(1)

2,429


5,653


2,122


2,520


3,403



6,115


13,698


40%

Distributions

(2)

(327
)

(661
)

(282
)

(682
)

(313
)


(1,841
)

(1,938
)

(4)%

Market value, FX and other

(3)

87


131


370


60


934



601


1,495


974%

Ending balance
$
34,961

$
40,084

$
42,294

$
44,192

$
48,216


$
34,961

$
48,216


38%













Total










Beginning balance
$
89,432

$
93,858

$
100,356

$
104,415

$
114,166


$
85,431

$
93,858


28%

Contributions

(1)

5,186


7,738


3,845


11,553


7,277



12,442


30,413


40%

Distributions

(2)

(1,122
)

(1,491
)

(817
)

(1,682
)

(1,538
)


(5,921
)

(5,528
)

37%

Market value, FX and other

(3)

362


251


1,031


(120
)

1,485



1,906


2,647


310%

Ending balance
$
93,858

$
100,356

$
104,415

$
114,166

$
121,390


$
93,858

$
121,390


29%



_______________________________



(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.


(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.


(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments. The three months ended March 31, 2025 and year ended March 31, 2025 include a $0.6 billion secondary transaction within focused commingled funds.




Asset Class Summary

Three Months Ended


Percentage


Change


(in millions)

March 31,


2024

June 30,


2024

September


30, 2024

December


31, 2024

March 31,


2025


vs. FQ4'24


FEAUM







Private equity
$
49,869
$
54,855
$
57,136
$
62,811
$
65,007

30%

Infrastructure

20,114

20,377

20,986

23,411

23,830

18%

Private debt

15,477

16,161

16,975

17,882

19,517

26%

Real estate

8,398

8,963

9,318

10,062

13,036

55%

Total
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166
$
121,390

29%









Separately managed accounts
$
58,897
$
60,272
$
62,121
$
69,974
$
73,174

24%

Focused commingled funds

34,961

40,084

42,294

44,192

48,216

38%

Total
$
93,858
$
100,356
$
104,415
$
114,166
$
121,390

29%










AUM



(1)







Private equity
$
81,942
$
89,329
$
91,891
$
93,404
$
95,937

17%

Infrastructure

30,003

32,756

35,392

36,156

37,026

23%

Private debt

28,491

30,336

31,854

31,987

37,133

30%

Real estate

16,201

16,912

16,996

17,665

19,284

19%

Total
$
156,637
$
169,333
$
176,133
$
179,212
$
189,380

21%









Separately managed accounts
$
93,938
$
103,003
$
107,252
$
109,305
$
114,806

22%

Focused commingled funds

48,545

51,682

53,870

55,142

59,410

22%

Advisory AUM

14,154

14,648

15,011

14,765

15,164

7%

Total
$
156,637
$
169,333
$
176,133
$
179,212
$
189,380

21%










AUA







Private equity
$
270,350
$
279,909
$
255,125
$
263,420
$
262,884

(3)%

Infrastructure

60,339

62,599

62,891

67,100

69,027

14%

Private debt

21,976

22,280

19,328

19,325

19,726

(10)%

Real estate

168,455

166,659

168,519

168,807

168,047

—%

Total
$
521,120
$
531,447
$
505,863
$
518,652
$
519,684

—%










Total capital responsibility



(2)
$
677,757
$
700,780
$
681,996
$
697,864
$
709,064

5%



_____________________________



Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.


(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.


(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).




Contacts




Shareholder Relations:



Seth Weiss




shareholders@stepstonegroup.com




1-212-351-6106




Media:



Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR




StepStonePR@icrinc.com




1-203-682-8268




Glossary



Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.



Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of March 31, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.



Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.



Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of March 31, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.



Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.



Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.



Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.



Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.



SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.



StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.



The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.



Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.



Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.






