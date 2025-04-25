StepStone Group Inc. Raises $705 Million for StepStone Tactical Growth Fund IV Focused on Growth Equity Opportunities

StepStone Group raised $705 million for its fourth growth equity fund, targeting technology and healthcare sectors with strong investor backing.

Quiver AI Summary

StepStone Group Inc. announced the successful raising of $705 million for its StepStone Tactical Growth Fund IV, focused on growth equity investment, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors. The fund received strong support from various investors, including sovereign wealth funds and family offices. StepStone aims to target founder-led businesses that exhibit rapid growth and financial efficiency, seeking to balance opportunities between buyouts and venture investments without relying on public market conditions. With a robust team of over 80 investment professionals, the firm has a significant track record in this investment space, deploying an average of $5.5 billion yearly. Brian Borton, a partner at StepStone, highlighted the successful closing as a testament to investor confidence in growth equity partnerships.

Potential Positives

StepStone Group Inc. successfully raised $705 million for its fourth fund, StepStone Tactical Growth Fund IV, indicating strong investor confidence and a robust fundraising capability.

The Fund attracted a diverse range of investor types, showcasing StepStone's strong relationships with institutional investors such as sovereign wealth funds and public pensions.

By focusing on founder-led businesses in technology and healthcare outside the traditional venture capital ecosystem, STGF IV positions StepStone to capitalize on high-growth opportunities in these sectors.

The successful closing of STGF IV reinforces StepStone's reputation as a leading partner in the growth equity market and reflects the strategic importance of growth equity investment in the current economic climate.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose the specific performance metrics or historical returns of StepStone Tactical Growth Fund IV, which may raise concerns about transparency and investors' understanding of potential risks.

While the fund has raised $705 million, the competitive landscape for growth equity investments may pose challenges, suggesting reliance on market conditions that could limit future growth or returns.

The statement mainly focuses on investor confidence without addressing any potential criticisms or challenges faced by StepStone, which could lead to questions about the overall stability and strategy of the firm.

FAQ

What is StepStone Tactical Growth Fund IV?

StepStone Tactical Growth Fund IV is StepStone Group's fourth fund focused on growth equity market opportunities, raising $705 million.

Who invested in StepStone Tactical Growth Fund IV?

A diverse range of investors participated, including sovereign wealth funds, public pensions, family offices, and private wealth platforms.

What sectors does STGF IV focus on?

The fund primarily targets the technology and healthcare sectors, investing in founder-led businesses showing rapid growth and strong margins.

How does STGF IV differentiate its investments?

STGF IV seeks businesses outside traditional venture capital, emphasizing capital efficiency and liquidity independent of major IPO or M&A events.

Who manages the StepStone Tactical Growth Fund IV?

The fund is managed by StepStone’s Venture Capital and Growth Equity Team, which has significant experience and scale in the investment space.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $4,392,372 .

. MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $398,548 .

. DAVID Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $204,629

ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,267 shares for an estimated $84,085.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STEP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STEP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STEP forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today announced that it has raised $705 million for StepStone Tactical Growth Fund IV (“STGF IV” or the “Fund”), the firm’s fourth fund focused on opportunities within the growth equity market. The Fund had strong participation from a range of investor types including sovereign wealth funds, public pensions, superannuation funds, funds-of-funds, family offices, and private wealth platforms.





Through STGF IV, StepStone partners with leading growth equity sponsors in the technology and healthcare sectors. The Fund pursues founder-led businesses outside the traditional venture capital ecosystem that exhibit rapid topline growth, strong margins, capital efficiency, and minimal leverage. StepStone believes these businesses have the potential to provide complementary exposure to both buyout and venture investments while generating liquidity that is not dependent on an open IPO market or large-scale strategic M&A.





STGF IV is managed by StepStone’s Venture Capital and Growth Equity Team, which is among the most active investors in the space globally, deploying an average of $5.5 billion each year over the last three years across direct investments, secondaries, and primary fund investments. This scale, coupled with a team of more than 80 dedicated investment professionals, enables StepStone to partner closely with trusted GP relationships to identify and invest in companies in creative and flexible ways such as direct co-investments, single or multi-asset continuation vehicles, and secondary transactions.





“The successful closing of STGF IV reflects the investor community’s conviction in the growth equity market opportunity, along with StepStone's leading role as a creative and trusted partner to elite growth equity sponsors,” said Brian Borton, Partner. “We would like to thank both our investors and GPs for their continued confidence in StepStone as a solutions provider in the growth equity sector."





Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised on the formation of the Fund.







About StepStone







StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $698 billion of total capital, including $179 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.







Contacts









Shareholder Relations:







Seth Weiss





shareholders@stepstonegroup.com





+1 (212) 351-6106







Media:







Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR





StepStonePR@icrinc.com





+1 (203) 682-8268



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.