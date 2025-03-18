StepStone Group Inc. Announces Promotion of 10 New Partners and 24 New Managing Directors

StepStone Group announces new leadership appointments, naming 10 partners and 24 managing directors to enhance investment solutions.

StepStone Group Inc., a global private markets investment firm, announced the appointment of 10 new partners and 24 new managing directors as a testament to its strong growth and talent development. CEO Scott Hart emphasized the firm's momentum and congratulated the new leaders, who have diverse roles across various teams, including Information Technology, Operational Due Diligence, Real Estate, and Venture Capital. The newly appointed partners and managing directors exemplify StepStone's commitment to customized investment solutions, serving a wide array of clients, such as pension funds and wealthy individuals. As of the end of 2024, StepStone managed approximately $698 billion in total capital.

StepStone Group Inc. has strengthened its leadership by naming 10 new partners and 24 new managing directors, reflecting its commitment to cultivating talent and promoting from within.

The announcement highlights the firm's momentum and success in attracting and developing top professionals in the private markets investment space.

With approximately $698 billion in total capital responsibilities and $179 billion in assets under management, the company continues to solidify its position as a leading global investment firm.

The diverse backgrounds and expertise of the newly appointed partners and managing directors across various asset classes enhance StepStone's capacity to provide customized investment solutions to clients.

Announcement of a significant number of new partners and managing directors may raise concerns about organizational stability and workload management within the firm.



The absence of clear information regarding performance metrics or growth expectations in conjunction with the leadership changes may lead to uncertainty among stakeholders about the firm's future direction.



Potential reliance on multiple new promotions for strategic leadership could indicate a lack of depth in the existing talent pool, prompting questions about succession planning and long-term viability.

What recent changes have been made at StepStone Group?

StepStone Group has named 10 new partners and 24 new managing directors as of March 2025.

Who is the CEO of StepStone Group?

The CEO of StepStone Group is Scott Hart, who commented on the firm's strong momentum.

What is the focus of StepStone Group's investment solutions?

StepStone Group specializes in providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services for private markets.

How much capital is StepStone Group responsible for?

As of December 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $698 billion in total capital.

Who are StepStone's clients?

StepStone's clients include major pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, family offices, and private wealth clients.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, has named 10 new partners and 24 new managing directors.





Partner and CEO Scott Hart said, "The momentum of the StepStone franchise is as strong as ever, which is a testament to the great talent we have attracted, cultivated, and promoted into leadership positions over the years. Congratulations to the newest class of partners and managing directors."







Christopher Bernadino



joined StepStone in 2015 and is based in La Jolla. He serves as Global Head of Information Technology and Chief Information Security Officer.



Christopher Bernadino joined StepStone in 2015 and is based in La Jolla. He serves as Global Head of Information Technology and Chief Information Security Officer.





Elizabeth Ferry



joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in La Jolla. She serves as Head of Operational Due Diligence.



Elizabeth Ferry joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in La Jolla. She serves as Head of Operational Due Diligence.





Anthony Giambrone



joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in Baltimore. He is a member of the Venture Capital and Growth Equity team.



Anthony Giambrone joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in Baltimore. He is a member of the Venture Capital and Growth Equity team.





Remo Kämpf



joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Zurich. He is a member of the Private Debt team.



Remo Kämpf joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Zurich. He is a member of the Private Debt team.





Laia Massague



joined StepStone in 2017 and is based in London. She is a member of the Real Estate team.



Laia Massague joined StepStone in 2017 and is based in London. She is a member of the Real Estate team.





Pooja Patel



joined StepStone in 2014 and is based in London. She is a member of the Real Estate team.



Pooja Patel joined StepStone in 2014 and is based in London. She is a member of the Real Estate team.





Tim Rees



joined StepStone in 2014 and is based in London. He is a member of the Infrastructure and Real Assets team.



Tim Rees joined StepStone in 2014 and is based in London. He is a member of the Infrastructure and Real Assets team.





Anja Ritchie



joined StepStone in 2020 and is based in Frankfurt. She is a member of the Real Estate team.



Anja Ritchie joined StepStone in 2020 and is based in Frankfurt. She is a member of the Real Estate team.





Stephen West



joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in Baltimore. He is a member of the Venture Capital and Growth Equity team.



Stephen West joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in Baltimore. He is a member of the Venture Capital and Growth Equity team.





Joey Wong Castillo



joined StepStone in 2020 and is based in London. She serves as Head of Legal, Infrastructure and Real Assets.









Michael Bermel, Private Wealth, Charlotte



Michael Bermel, Private Wealth, Charlotte



Elise Chanlatte, Fund Accounting, La Jolla



Elise Chanlatte, Fund Accounting, La Jolla



Jo-Anne Curchod, Corporate Finance and Accounting, Zurich



Jo-Anne Curchod, Corporate Finance and Accounting, Zurich



James Connolly, Operations, Dublin



James Connolly, Operations, Dublin



Alec Darbyshire, Real Estate, San Francisco



Alec Darbyshire, Real Estate, San Francisco



Colin Donnelly, Real Estate, Chicago



Colin Donnelly, Real Estate, Chicago



Sean Doyle, Private Debt, Dublin



Sean Doyle, Private Debt, Dublin



JD Hall, Venture Capital and Growth Equity, Baltimore



JD Hall, Venture Capital and Growth Equity, Baltimore



Patrick Hart, Product Management, La Jolla



Patrick Hart, Product Management, La Jolla



Nichole Kim, Private Equity, New York



Nichole Kim, Private Equity, New York



Daniel Krikorian, Private Equity, La Jolla



Daniel Krikorian, Private Equity, La Jolla



Gray Layden, Real Estate, San Francisco



Gray Layden, Real Estate, San Francisco



Richard Lowe, Real Estate, London



Richard Lowe, Real Estate, London



Alex Morsy, Data and Software Engineering, La Jolla



Alex Morsy, Data and Software Engineering, La Jolla



Akhilan Nesaratnam, Private Equity, London



Akhilan Nesaratnam, Private Equity, London



Simi Olusoga, Product Management, New York



Simi Olusoga, Product Management, New York



Miriam Penney, Operational Due Diligence, Dublin



Miriam Penney, Operational Due Diligence, Dublin



Selin Pinarci, Product Management, Zurich



Selin Pinarci, Product Management, Zurich



Dylan Quesada, Product Management, New York



Dylan Quesada, Product Management, New York



Veith Riebow, Business Development, Frankfurt



Veith Riebow, Business Development, Frankfurt



Jared Root, Private Debt, New York



Jared Root, Private Debt, New York



Nicholas Russell, Portfolio Analytics and Reporting, La Jolla



Nicholas Russell, Portfolio Analytics and Reporting, La Jolla



Jonathan True, Private Equity, New York



Jonathan True, Private Equity, New York



Theodore Wong, Product Management, New York









StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $698 billion of total capital, including $179 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.







Seth Weiss





shareholders@stepstonegroup.com





+1 (212) 351-6106







Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR





StepStonePR@icrinc.com





+1 (203) 682-8268



