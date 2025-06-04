StepStone Group Expands Presence in South Korea with New Office in Jeonju

StepStone Group opens a new office in Jeonju, South Korea, enhancing collaboration with the National Pension Service.

StepStone Group has opened a new office in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, South Korea, furthering its relationship with the National Pension Service (NPS) and expanding its presence in the region. This marks StepStone's second office in South Korea, following its Seoul office established in 2014. The Jeonju office aims to enhance communication and collaboration with NPS, offering tailored services for their investment program. The opening ceremony was attended by leaders from both organizations, emphasizing the strength of their partnership and the goal of expanding access to global investment opportunities. StepStone Group manages approximately $709 billion in total capital and provides customized private market investment solutions to a diverse clientele, including major pension funds and private wealth clients.

StepStone Group's new office in Jeonju is a strategic expansion that strengthens its relationship with the National Pension Service (NPS), one of the world's largest institutional investors.

The establishment of the Jeonju office enhances communication and collaboration, positioning StepStone to provide improved services and solutions tailored for NPS's investment programs.

The opening ceremony included senior leadership from both StepStone and NPS, highlighting the significance of the partnership and commitment to working together on investment opportunities.

Opening a second office in South Korea may indicate dependence on a single client, the National Pension Service, which could pose risks if that relationship changes or if the client faces financial difficulties.



The focus on a single geographical area (Jeonju) might be viewed as a lack of diversification in StepStone’s operational footprint.



The press release does not provide specific information on how this expansion will affect StepStone's financial performance or client service, potentially raising questions about the strategic justification behind the new office.

What is the significance of StepStone's new office in Jeonju?

The new office represents StepStone's ongoing partnership with the National Pension Service, enhancing collaboration and service delivery.

When was the Jeonju office officially opened?

The opening ceremony for the Jeonju office took place on April 22, 2025.

How does StepStone serve its clients?

StepStone provides customized investment solutions and advisory services for clients, focusing on private equity, infrastructure, private debt, and real estate.

Who attended the Jeonju office opening ceremony?

Senior leaders from both StepStone and the National Pension Service, including Scott Hart and Kim Tae-hyun, were present at the ceremony.

What is the total capital managed by StepStone Group?

As of March 31, 2025, StepStone manages approximately $709 billion in total capital, including $189 billion in assets under management.

Full Release



JEONJU, South Korea, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets solutions provider, has opened an office in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, South Korea. The new office marks a continued expansion of StepStone’s long-standing relationship with the National Pension Service (NPS), one of the world’s largest institutional investors. This is StepStone’s second office in South Korea, following the establishment of its Seoul office in 2014.





“As we look to deepen our relationship with NPS, opening an office in Jeonju was a logical next step,” said JeeYoung Kim, a StepStone partner based in Seoul. “It will enhance communication and collaboration as we look to provide NPS with best-in-class service and solutions for their investment program.” The Jeonju office underscores StepStone’s ongoing commitment to regional engagement and operational excellence in service to its global institutional clients.





The opening ceremony, held on April 22, was attended by senior leadership from both organizations, including Kim Tae-hyun, Chairman of the National Pension Service, Scott Hart, CEO of StepStone Group, Jeff Giller, Head of StepStone Real Estate, and Marcel Schindler, Head of StepStone Private Debt.





“The opening of our Jeonju office reflects the strength of our partnership with NPS and our shared focus on expanding access to high-quality global investment opportunities,” said Scott Hart. “We are honored to support the important work of NPS and look forward to deepening our collaboration.”







About StepStone Group







StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.







