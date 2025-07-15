StepStone Group Enhances Access to European Private Market Funds Through Partnership with Goji

StepStone Group partners with Goji to enhance investor access and streamline onboarding for European private market funds.

Quiver AI Summary

StepStone Group announced its collaboration with Goji to enhance access to its European private market evergreen funds. Goji, which provides technology solutions for private markets, will streamline the investment process for several of StepStone's funds, including SPRIM Lux, SPRING Lux, STRUCTURE Lux, and SCRED Europe, which focus on private equity, venture capital, infrastructure, and private credit. As of May 31, 2025, these funds collectively manage significant assets and have shown strong returns since their respective inceptions. StepStone's President of Distribution, Neil Menard, emphasized the partnership's goal of delivering a tailored onboarding experience for investors globally, leveraging Goji's advanced digital infrastructure and regulatory knowledge.

Potential Positives

StepStone Group is enhancing access to its European private market evergreen funds through a partnership with Goji, leveraging technology to simplify the investment process.

The press release highlights significant asset management figures, including $351 million for SPRIM Lux, $427 million for SPRING Lux, and $89.9 million for STRUCTURE Lux, demonstrating the company's growth and investment attraction.

The strong performance metrics for the funds, including a 43.81% return for SPRIM Lux, 70.65% for SPRING Lux, and 32.24% for STRUCTURE Lux, underline StepStone's effective investment strategies and ability to appeal to investors.

Goji's technology, powered by Euroclear, promises a more streamlined and efficient onboarding experience for StepStone’s investors, potentially leading to increased customer satisfaction and retention.

Potential Negatives

StepStone Group's use of Goji's technology may raise concerns about reliance on third-party vendors for critical investment processes, which could introduce risks related to service continuity and data security.

The press release emphasizes high performance metrics and assets under management, which could invite scrutiny or skepticism if future results do not meet these expectations.

The disclaimer regarding past performance and the caution against future results may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the reliability and sustainability of the returns being reported.

FAQ

What is StepStone Group's new announcement about?

StepStone Group announced it will use Goji’s technology to enhance access to its European private market evergreen funds.

How does Goji's technology benefit StepStone investors?

Goji's technology simplifies the investor journey, providing a streamlined, efficient investment experience for StepStone's funds.

What are the performance metrics of SPRIM Lux?

As of May 31, 2025, SPRIM Lux had $351 million in AUM and a total net return of 43.81% since inception.

When was StepStone Private Credit Europe ELTIF launched?

StepStone Private Credit Europe ELTIF (SCRED Europe) was successfully launched in February 2025 with over €250 million in seed capital.

What types of clients does StepStone Group serve?

StepStone serves a variety of clients, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 318,836 shares for an estimated $18,874,792 .

. JASON P MENT (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,308 shares for an estimated $3,478,089 .

. SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,018,855 .

. ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 538 shares for an estimated $33,894

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STEP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STEP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STEP forecast page.

$STEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STEP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $STEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $81.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $61.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $63.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $51.0 on 04/14/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets solutions provider, announced today that it is utilizing Goji’s technology to improve access to several of its European private market evergreen funds. Goji is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions to the private markets. Its end-to-end investment platform will simplify the complexities of the investor journey for several of StepStone’s funds:









StepStone Private Markets (Luxembourg) (“SPRIM Lux”)



spans private equity, real assets and private debt, giving access to top investment managers worldwide, while seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation, ordinary income and substantial diversification through a single investment. As of May 31, 2025, SPRIM Lux had $351 million in assets under management, or AUM and had delivered a 43.81%



1



total net return since inception in September of 2022.



spans private equity, real assets and private debt, giving access to top investment managers worldwide, while seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation, ordinary income and substantial diversification through a single investment. As of May 31, 2025, SPRIM Lux had $351 million in assets under management, or AUM and had delivered a 43.81% total net return since inception in September of 2022.





StepStone Private Venture and Growth (Luxembourg) (“SPRING Lux”)



is a broadly diversified venture and growth strategy fund leveraging an open architecture approach, selecting managers across the innovation economy. As of May 31, 2025, SPRING Lux had $427 million in AUM and had delivered a 70.65%



2



total net return since inception in November of 2022.



is a broadly diversified venture and growth strategy fund leveraging an open architecture approach, selecting managers across the innovation economy. As of May 31, 2025, SPRING Lux had $427 million in AUM and had delivered a 70.65% total net return since inception in November of 2022.





StepStone Private Infrastructure (Luxembourg) (“STRUCTURE Lux”)



seeks to provide current income and long-term capital appreciation by offering access to a global investment portfolio of private infrastructure assets. As of May 31, 2025, STRUCTURE Lux had $89.9 million in AUM and had delivered a 32.24%



3



total net return since inception in September of 2023.



seeks to provide current income and long-term capital appreciation by offering access to a global investment portfolio of private infrastructure assets. As of May 31, 2025, STRUCTURE Lux had $89.9 million in AUM and had delivered a 32.24% total net return since inception in September of 2023.





StepStone Private Credit Europe ELTIF (“SCRED Europe”)



is structured to offer access to a broadly diversified, European-focused private credit strategy, with a primary focus on senior secured direct lending. The fund successfully launched in February 2025 with over €250 million in seed capital, backed by a robust pipeline of opportunities.







“Goji shares our vision of delivering an industry-leading, tailor-made onboarding experience for our investors across the globe,” said Neil Menard, Partner and President of Distribution at StepStone Private Wealth. “Powered by Euroclear, their best-in-class digital infrastructure and deep understanding of regulatory requirements across different markets will enable us to provide our investors with a more streamlined, efficient investment experience.”







About StepStone Group







StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.







About Goji







Goji is a leading provider of investor platform technology and services. With the private asset market opening to new classes of investors, Goji makes it easy for asset managers, fund administrators and asset owners to give all investors digital access to private funds and stay ahead of their industry competitors. Goji’s best-in-class platform, which is secure, scalable, and customizable, unlocks new topline revenue and reduces costs. The company serves over 30,000 investors from more than 86 jurisdictions. As part of the Euroclear group, Goji has helped build a global network for private funds, combining Goji’s platform technology and Euroclear’s financial markets infrastructure to create scalability and growth for all participants. Goji is headquartered in the UK and is regulated by the FCA.







Contacts









Media:







Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR







StepStonePR@icrinc.com







1-203-682-8268





______________________________







1



This figure reflects the returns of the Class A (EUR) shares of SPRIM Lux. The performance does not fully represent the performance across all of the share classes of SPRIM Lux.







2



This figure reflects the returns of the Class A (USD) shares of SPRING Lux. The performance does not fully represent the performance across all of the share classes of SPRING Lux.







3



This figure reflects the returns of the Class E (USD) shares of STRUCTURE Lux. The performance does not fully represent the performance across all of the share classes of STRUCTURE Lux. Class E (USD) shares are available for subscription only by employees or affiliates of the StepStone Group and are not subject to the investment management fee or the incentive fee. [Performance shown for the Class E (USD) shares assumes the Investment Management Fee or the Incentive Fee were charged since Class E (USD) shares inception on 27 September 2023.











THIS DOCUMENT IS A MARKETING COMMUNICATION. PLEASE REFER TO THE OFFERING MEMORANDUM OF SPRIM LUX, SPRING LUX, STRUCTURE LUX AND SCRED EUROPE (COLLECTIVELY, THE “FUNDS”) BEFORE MAKING ANY FINAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS.









PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. ACTUAL PERFORMANCE MAY VARY.









This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, or as an offer to provide advisory or other services by StepStone Group Private Wealth LLC (“SPW”), StepStone Group LP (“StepStone”), StepStone Group Europe Alternative Investments Limited (“SGEAIL”) or their subsidiaries or affiliates (collectively, the “Managers”) in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this document should not be construed as legal, financial orinvestment adviceon any subject matter. The Managers expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this document.









Before investing you should carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are explained in the relevant Offering Memorandum for each Fund, a copy of which may be obtained from SGEAIL upon request.









Information contained herein is subject to change and amendment. An indication of interest in response to this advertisement will involve no obligation or commitment of any kind.









Interests in the Funds are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any similar U.S. state securities statutes and the Funds are generally not offered to US Persons (as defined in the relevant Offering Memorandum).







Prospective investors should inform themselves and obtain appropriate advice as to any applicable legal or regulatory requirements and any applicable taxation and exchange control regulations in the countries of their citizenship, residence or domicile which might be relevant to the suitability, subscription, purchase, holding, exchange, redemption or disposal of any investments.





An investment involves a number of risks and there are conflicts of interest. Please refer to the risks outlined in detail in the relevant Offering Memorandum for each Fund.







Marketing in the European Union







The Funds are alternative investment funds (“



AIFs



”) for the purpose of Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (“



AIFMD



”). SGEAIL is the alternative investment fund manager (“



AIFM



”) of the Funds.





The Funds that do not qualify as ELTIFs can be marketed to Professional Investors in the EEA in accordance with the requirements set out in Article 32 of AIFMD.





Marketing of the Funds outside the EEA or in the EEA to investors other than Professional Investors (where relevant) must comply with applicable national private placement regimes. Those investors are required to inform themselves of any applicable local requirements or restrictions before investing in the Funds and to assess the impact of any risks they may be exposed to when investing in the Funds.







Notice to all European Economic Area (EEA) residents







In the EEA, this document is disseminated by SGEAIL.





The Funds may only be offered or placed in an EEA Member State: (1) to Professional Investors to the extent that they have been registered for marketing in the relevant EEA Member State in accordance with Article 32 AIFMD (as amended and as implemented into the local law/regulation of the relevant EEA Member State); (2) to non-professional investors who meet the requirements of any national law/regulation which permits them to invest in AIFs, as specifically identified below; or (3) as they may otherwise be lawfully offered or placed in that EEA Member State, including at the exclusive initiative of an investor where permitted in accordance with the AIFMD.





A list of the EEA Member States in which the Funds are registered for marketing under Article 32 AIFMD is available from the Managers upon request.







Notice to investors in Austria







Certain of the Funds have been notified to the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) for marketing to professional investors (



Professionelle Anleger



) within the meaning of § 2 para 1 no 33 of the Austrian Alternative Investment Funds Act (



Alternative Investmentfonds Manager-Gesetz



; AIFMG) in accordance with Article 32 AIFMD and § 31 AIFMG. In the Republic of Austria, the relevant Funds may only be offered or placed and any offering or marketing materials related thereto may only be distributed to investors who are either (a) professional investors (



Professionelle Anleger



) as defined in § 2 para 1 no 33 AIFMG or where relevant (b) qualified retail investors (



Qualifizierte Privatkunden



) as defined in § 2 para 1 no 42 AIFMG. Distribution of the relevant Funds and any offering or marketing materials related thereto to retail investors (



Privatkunden



) as defined in § 2 para 1 no 36 AIFMG in the Republic of Austria is not permitted. Subscriptions by retail investors (



Privatkunden



) will therefore not be accepted. None of the Managers or the relevant Funds are subject to supervision by the FMA or any other Austrian authority. Neither the relevant Offering Memorandum, nor the relevant key information document (KID) have been reviewed by the FMA or any other Austrian authority.







Notice to professional and semi-professional investors in Germany







Certain of the Funds have been notified to the German Financial Services Supervisory Authority (



Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht



, or BAFIN) in accordance with Section 323 of the German investment code (



Kapitalanlagegesetzbuch



– KAGB).





The relevant Funds may only be marketed and offered to professional and, where relevant to semi-professional investors in the Federal Republic of Germany, as defined in Section 1 (19) nos. 32 and 33 of the KAGB. The relevant Funds have not been admitted for marketing to retail investors within the meaning of Section 1 (19) no. 31 of the KAGB in Germany. Accordingly, the relevant Funds may not be offered and marketed to retail investors in Germany. This disclosure, the relevant Offering Memorandum and any other document relating to the relevant Funds, as well as information or statements contained therein, may not be supplied to retail investors in Germany or any other means of public marketing. Any resale of the relevant Funds in Germany may only be made to professional and semi-professional investors in Germany and in accordance with the provisions of the KAGB and any other applicable laws in Germany governing the sale and offering of the relevant Funds.







Notice to investors in Italy







Certain of the Funds have been passported with the



Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa



(CONSOB) for the marketing in Italy vis-à-vis professional investors in accordance with Article 32 AIFMD, article 43 of the Italian Legislative Decree of 24th February 1998, no. 58 (



testo unico della finanza



, the “TUF”) and relevant local implementing regulations in Italy. The relevant Funds may be distributed exclusively to the following categories of investors: (i) “professional investors” as defined in the AIFMD; or where relevant (ii) “non-professional investors” who: (1) invest at least EUR 500,000 in the relevant Fund; or (2) invest at least EUR 100,000 in the relevant Fund, and in the case of the latter, either: (a) the investment is made by a licensed portfolio manager on behalf of the non-professional investor; or (b) the investment is made by the non-professional investor in the context of the provision ofinvestment advice and is subject to the requirement that the entirety of any investments by that same non-professional investor in EU AIFs does not exceed ten percent (10%) of his or her financial portfolio as a result of a subscription or investment in the relevant Fund.







Notice to investors in Switzerland







The offer and the marketing of the Funds in Switzerland will be exclusively made to, and directed at, qualified investors (the “



Qualified Investors



”), as defined in Article 10(3) and (3ter) of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act (“



CISA



”) and its implementing ordinance, at the exclusion of qualified investors with an opting-out pursuant to Article 5(1) of the Swiss Federal Law on Financial Services (“



FinSA



”) and without any portfolio management or advisory relationship with a financial intermediary pursuant to Article 10(3ter) CISA (“



Excluded Qualified Investors



”). Accordingly, the Funds have not been and will not be registered with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“



FINMA



”) and no representative or paying agent have been or will be appointed in Switzerland. This document and/or any other offering or marketing materials relating to The Funds may be made available in Switzerland solely to Qualified Investors, at the exclusion of Excluded Qualified Investors. The legal documents of the Funds may be obtained free of charge from the Managers.







Notice to investors in the United Kingdom







The Funds are alternative investment funds for the purpose of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations, 2013, as amended by the Alternative Investment Managers (Amendment, etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (“



UK AIFM Regulations



”). SGEAIL is the alternative investment fund manager (“



AIFM



”) of the Funds.





The Funds have been registered for marketing under Regulation 59(1) of the UK AIFM Regulations. On that basis, the Funds may be marketed in the United Kingdom to UK persons who qualify as Professional Investors.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.