Steppe Gold Announces Board Resignation

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) has released an update.

Steppe Gold Ltd. announced the resignation of Steve Haggarty from its Board of Directors, effective October 31, 2024. The company’s Chairman and CEO, Bataa Tumur-Ochir, expressed gratitude for Haggarty’s contributions over the years. Steppe Gold remains focused on its operations as Mongolia’s leading precious metals company.

