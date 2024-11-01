News & Insights

Steppe Gold Announces Board Resignation

November 01, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) has released an update.

Steppe Gold Ltd. announced the resignation of Steve Haggarty from its Board of Directors, effective October 31, 2024. The company’s Chairman and CEO, Bataa Tumur-Ochir, expressed gratitude for Haggarty’s contributions over the years. Steppe Gold remains focused on its operations as Mongolia’s leading precious metals company.

