Steppe Cement Announces Capital Repayment Approval

Steppe Cement (GB:STCM) has released an update.
Steppe Cement has announced shareholder approval for a capital repayment of approximately 1.5 pence per share, following a successful Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The company’s share capital will be reduced by USD4.2 million, with the completion of this capital repayment expected by the end of 2024. The number of outstanding shares remains unchanged at 219 million.
