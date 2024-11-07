News & Insights

Stocks
BCYC

Stephens sees ‘uphill battle’ for Bicycle Therapeutics, starts at Equal Weight

November 07, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stephens analyst Sudan Loganathan initiated coverage of Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) with an Equal Weight rating and $25 price target as the firm is adding to its biotechnology research coverage with a focus on antibody-drug delivery technologies for the treatment of cancers. Bicycle has a proven platform of novel precision guided medicines to target cancers, but its lead assets have an “uphill battle to compete with incumbents,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BCYC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCYC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.