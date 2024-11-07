Stephens sees ‘uphill battle’ for Bicycle Therapeutics, starts at Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Sudan Loganathan initiated coverage of Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) with an Equal Weight rating and $25 price target as the firm is adding to its biotechnology research coverage with a focus on antibody-drug delivery technologies for the treatment of cancers. Bicycle has a proven platform of novel precision guided medicines to target cancers, but its lead assets have an “uphill battle to compete with incumbents,” the analyst tells investors.
