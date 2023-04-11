Stephens & Co. Upgrades West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.02% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for West Pharmaceutical Services is $349.73. The forecasts range from a low of $292.90 to a high of $471.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.02% from its latest reported closing price of $349.79.

The projected annual revenue for West Pharmaceutical Services is $2,899MM, an increase of 0.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BAFMX - Brown Advisory Mid-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

USEQ - Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 19.11% over the last quarter.

GEIZX - Growth Equity Index Fund Investor holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WATWX - Wanger Select holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

KONG - Formidable Fortress ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 11.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1432 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Pharmaceutical Services. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WST is 0.33%, an increase of 24.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 81,480K shares. The put/call ratio of WST is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

West Pharmaceutical Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support its customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

