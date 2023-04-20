Stephens & Co. Upgrades Shift4 Payments Inc - (FOUR)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Shift4 Payments Inc - (NYSE:FOUR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments Inc - is $78.54. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.48% from its latest reported closing price of $62.59.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc - is $2,822MM, an increase of 41.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ergoteles holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 42.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 7.83% over the last quarter.

HSSAX - Emerald Banking and Finance Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 853.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 80.29% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 234K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

WTSGX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Growth Fund -Retail Class holds 32K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 86.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 29.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments Inc -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.35%, an increase of 16.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 77,569K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

