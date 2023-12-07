Stephens & Co. Upgrades Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Fintel reports that on December 7, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.27% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings is 39.49. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.27% from its latest reported closing price of 37.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Q2 Holdings is 659MM, an increase of 8.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.23%, an increase of 9.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 74,220K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,148K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares, representing a decrease of 20.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,198K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,175K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares, representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 28.93% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 2,070K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,947K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares, representing a decrease of 12.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.