Stephens & Co. Upgrades PROG Holdings (PRG)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.26% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for PROG Holdings is 39.78. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 27.26% from its latest reported closing price of 31.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PROG Holdings is 2,666MM, an increase of 9.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROG Holdings. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRG is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 49,804K shares. The put/call ratio of PRG is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,087K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 0.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,156K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 7.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,389K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 2.49% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,334K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 10.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,179K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 5.89% over the last quarter.

PROG Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in SALT LAKE CITY, PROG Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for consumers at the point of sale at many national, regional and local retailers and e-commerce websites. Progressive Leasing offers a lease-to-own payment solution for consumers to acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, wheel and tire and other large ticket consumer durables through over 20,000 locations in 46 states as well as with e-commerce POS sites. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.