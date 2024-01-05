Stephens & Co. Upgrades Pennant Group (PNTG)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Pennant Group (NasdaqGS:PNTG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.45% Upside

As of December 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pennant Group is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.45% from its latest reported closing price of 14.16.

The projected annual revenue for Pennant Group is 542MM, an increase of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennant Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNTG is 0.08%, an increase of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 26,633K shares. The put/call ratio of PNTG is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,738K shares representing 12.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,992K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 11.92% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,671K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,419K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,277K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,196K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing an increase of 44.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Pennant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 80 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated 'company' and 'its' assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms 'we,' 'us,' 'its' and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity.

