Stephens & Co. Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Commonwealth Financial is 15.47. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from its latest reported closing price of 12.74.

The projected annual revenue for First Commonwealth Financial is 515MM, an increase of 26.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

First Commonwealth Financial Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $12.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 6.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Commonwealth Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCF is 0.09%, an increase of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 81,432K shares. The put/call ratio of FCF is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,138K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,671K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,434K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 26.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,285K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 2.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,011K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Commonwealth Financial Background Information

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.

