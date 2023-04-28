Stephens & Co. Upgrades Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services is 80.81. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 43.50% from its latest reported closing price of 56.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Information Services is 15,229MM, an increase of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2045 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIS is 0.43%, an increase of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 672,920K shares. The put/call ratio of FIS is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,139K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,749K shares, representing an increase of 71.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 93.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,449K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,375K shares, representing an increase of 70.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 94.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 28,384K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,394K shares, representing an increase of 66.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 90.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,714K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,785K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 18.73% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 26,221K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,844K shares, representing an increase of 62.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 116.44% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Its employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying its scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. The Company helps its clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

See all Fidelity National Information Services regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.