Stephens & Co. Upgrades FB Financial (FBK)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.85% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for FB Financial is 41.51. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.85% from its latest reported closing price of 37.79.

The projected annual revenue for FB Financial is 617MM, an increase of 35.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB Financial. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.13%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 35,250K shares. The put/call ratio of FBK is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,987K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 6.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,359K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 20.92% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,520K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 27.94% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,199K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing an increase of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,137K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 67.90% over the last quarter.

FB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.2 billion in total assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.