Stephens & Co. Upgrades Caredx (CDNA)

Fintel reports that on November 9, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Caredx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.96% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caredx is 10.81. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 49.96% from its latest reported closing price of 7.21.

The projected annual revenue for Caredx is 355MM, an increase of 19.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caredx. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNA is 0.09%, a decrease of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 68,237K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 6,916K shares representing 12.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,595K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 5.67% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,679K shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,638K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,716K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,324K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,025K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Caredx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

