Stephens & Co. Upgrades Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Acadia Healthcare (NasdaqGS:ACHC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.86% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare is 88.64. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from its latest reported closing price of 79.24.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Healthcare is 3,167MM, an increase of 10.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHC is 0.31%, a decrease of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 109,349K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHC is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,108K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,116K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,538K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,385K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 4.67% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,981K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,234K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 88.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,132K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,259K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 91.83% over the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

