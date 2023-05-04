Stephens & Co. Reiterates Zillow Group Inc - (ZG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Zillow Group Inc - (NASDAQ:ZG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zillow Group Inc - is 50.29. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 21.26% from its latest reported closing price of 41.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zillow Group Inc - is 1,905MM, a decrease of 2.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group Inc -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZG is 0.36%, an increase of 25.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.63% to 188,873K shares. The put/call ratio of ZG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 36,394K shares representing 15.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,797K shares, representing an increase of 56.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 134.86% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 13,741K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,986K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Consolidated Press International Holdings holds 7,073K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,056K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares, representing an increase of 62.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 175.48% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 6,814K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing an increase of 44.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 125.84% over the last quarter.

Zillow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions. Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®.

See all Zillow Group Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.