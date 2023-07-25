Stephens & Co. Reiterates Zevia PBC - (ZVIA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Zevia PBC - (NYSE:ZVIA) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.36% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zevia PBC - is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 30.36% from its latest reported closing price of 4.23.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Zevia PBC - is 205MM, an increase of 21.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zevia PBC -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZVIA is 0.03%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 32,990K shares. The put/call ratio of ZVIA is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 22,022K shares representing 44.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Emerald Advisers holds 1,245K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 92,881.27% over the last quarter.
Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,196K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 91,380.98% over the last quarter.
Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 1,012K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 96,091.73% over the last quarter.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 693K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Zevia PBC Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Zevia PBC, a Public Benefit Corporation, is a certified B Corp focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan, zero sodium and free of added color. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.
Additional reading:
- Zevia Announces Preliminary Net Sales for the Second Quarter of 2023 Supply chain transition challenges disrupt service levels while customer demand remains strong Company to announce second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Zevia Announces First Quarter 2023 Results Net Sales ahead of expectations for Q1 and on-track for full-year Q1 Gross Margin of 46.4%, up 4.7% year-over-year and 2.1% sequentially
- Subsidiaries of the Company.
- Zevia Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Q4 Gross Margin of 44.3%, up 1 point sequentially and year-over-year Provides 2023 Net Sales Guidance of $180 to $190 Million
- Zevia Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Gross Margin of 43.3%(1), up 90 basis points sequentially 37.8% sequential improvement in Net Loss and 67.7% sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA(2) Resetting 2022 Net Sales outlook
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.