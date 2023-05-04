Stephens & Co. Reiterates Yellow (YELL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yellow is 4.42. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 152.57% from its latest reported closing price of 1.75.

The projected annual revenue for Yellow is 5,420MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yellow. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YELL is 0.19%, an increase of 322.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 21,370K shares. The put/call ratio of YELL is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 2,515K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELL by 64.39% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,841K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELL by 44.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,706K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELL by 49.32% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,312K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing a decrease of 51.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELL by 6,550.56% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,183K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELL by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Yellow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

