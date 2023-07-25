Stephens & Co. Reiterates WSFS Financial (WSFS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.53% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WSFS Financial is 44.78. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $48.82. The average price target represents an increase of 3.53% from its latest reported closing price of 43.25.

The projected annual revenue for WSFS Financial is 758MM, a decrease of 18.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSFS Financial. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSFS is 0.17%, a decrease of 22.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 66,415K shares. The put/call ratio of WSFS is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,251K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,506K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 34.49% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,366K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 82.28% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,025K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 32.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,884K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 23.02% over the last quarter.

WSFS Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name.

