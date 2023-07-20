Stephens & Co. Reiterates Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.36% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wintrust Financial is 88.48. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.36% from its latest reported closing price of 83.19.

The projected annual revenue for Wintrust Financial is 2,399MM, an increase of 22.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.67.

Wintrust Financial Declares $0.40 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 received the payment on May 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $83.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 3.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 886 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wintrust Financial. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTFC is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 68,158K shares. The put/call ratio of WTFC is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,914K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 16.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,875K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 17.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,868K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,798K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares, representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 33.31% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,591K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Wintrust Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $43 billion. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

