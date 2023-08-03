Stephens & Co. Reiterates Wingstop (WING) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wingstop is 214.86. The forecasts range from a low of 175.74 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.14% from its latest reported closing price of 167.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wingstop is 424MM, an increase of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 850 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WING is 0.35%, an increase of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.65% to 40,123K shares. The put/call ratio of WING is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,289K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares, representing a decrease of 19.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 9.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,161K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares, representing a decrease of 75.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 26.62% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,142K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 21.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 36.48% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 982K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 32.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 924K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 25.64% over the last quarter.

Wingstop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.