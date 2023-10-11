Stephens & Co. Reiterates Veradigm (MDRX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.60% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veradigm is 17.85. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.60% from its latest reported closing price of 13.88.

The projected annual revenue for Veradigm is 670MM, a decrease of 56.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veradigm. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDRX is 0.13%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 127,737K shares. The put/call ratio of MDRX is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,702K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,947K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 9.38% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,817K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 26.27% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,752K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 2.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,247K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 10.54% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,827K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allscripts is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Its innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations.

