Stephens & Co. Reiterates Veracyte (VCYT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veracyte is 32.30. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 42.73% from its latest reported closing price of 22.63.

The projected annual revenue for Veracyte is 337MM, an increase of 8.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veracyte. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCYT is 0.17%, an increase of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 96,331K shares. The put/call ratio of VCYT is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,409K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,300K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 24.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,637K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,861K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 52.39% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,728K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,057K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 16.98% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,761K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 42.06% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,322K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,935K shares, representing a decrease of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Veracyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California.

