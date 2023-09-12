Stephens & Co. Reiterates Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.13% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Treace Medical Concepts is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 101.13% from its latest reported closing price of 14.20.

The projected annual revenue for Treace Medical Concepts is 178MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treace Medical Concepts. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMCI is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.89% to 47,457K shares. The put/call ratio of TMCI is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,424K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,218K shares, representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,217K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares, representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 9.62% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,917K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 23.45% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1,582K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,477K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing an increase of 49.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 79.39% over the last quarter.

Treace Medical Concepts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Ponte Vedra, FL, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The Company’s patented Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system is designed to reproducibly correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to get back to their active lives quickly.

