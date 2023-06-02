Stephens & Co. Reiterates Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.92% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Treace Medical Concepts is 31.01. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.92% from its latest reported closing price of 26.75.

The projected annual revenue for Treace Medical Concepts is 178MM, an increase of 15.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treace Medical Concepts. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 13.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMCI is 0.21%, an increase of 14.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.33% to 43,125K shares. The put/call ratio of TMCI is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,218K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,442K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 20.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 44.55% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,777K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1,537K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 3.23% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,411K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 68,571.62% over the last quarter.

Treace Medical Concepts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Ponte Vedra, FL, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The Company’s patented Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system is designed to reproducibly correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to get back to their active lives quickly.

