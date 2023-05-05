Stephens & Co. Reiterates Trane Technologies plc - (TT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Trane Technologies plc - (NYSE:TT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trane Technologies plc - is 195.39. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $235.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.02% from its latest reported closing price of 176.00.

The projected annual revenue for Trane Technologies plc - is 16,915MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies plc -. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.34%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 226,758K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,392K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,051K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 2.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,001K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,907K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,217K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,904K shares, representing a decrease of 11.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 428.34% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 5,461K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,739K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 7.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,324K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,253K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Trane Technologies Background Information

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, company brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

