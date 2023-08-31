Stephens & Co. Reiterates Trade Desk Inc - (TTD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Trade Desk Inc - (NASDAQ:TTD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.99% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk Inc - is 87.50. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.99% from its latest reported closing price of 80.28.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk Inc - is 1,916MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk Inc -. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.50%, an increase of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 398,317K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 45,491K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,831K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 20.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,393K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,594K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 791.37% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,804K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,467K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 23.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,858K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,818K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 17.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,875K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,084K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 161.99% over the last quarter.

Trade Desk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

